Suspect Nabbed In Connection To Fatal Stabbing Of Nyack Doctor

By Kathy Reakes
 3 days ago
Roland Codrington Photo Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers

A New York man who has been on an alleged murder spree has been nabbed for the slashing death of a popular Hudson Valley pediatrician, as well as attacks on several other people.

Dr. Bruce Maurice Henry who had a thriving practice in Rockland County in Nyack was found dead with multiple stab wounds on Friday, Dec. 23, at Marcus Garvey Park in Harlem, said the New York City Police Department.

Henry, age 60, of the Bronx, is the last person killed by Roland Codrington, age 35, of New York, who was captured on Saturday, Dec. 24, in the doctor's Mercedes, NYPD said.

According to the NYPD, Codrington is also accused of fatally stabbing a 51-year-old man in the East Village earlier in the month, and stabbing two people at an East Harlem bar just before the doctor’s murder.

In the bar attack at Teddy's Bar And Grill, police said Codrington allegedly entered the bar with a pit bull and a baseball bat and began attacking people, including a 29-year-old woman and two men in their 30s.

During a press briefing on Monday, Dec. 26, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said there were no prior interactions with the people he killed or attacked.

When captured, Codrington was with three other people, but allegedly told police, they were looking for him and to let the other people go.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

