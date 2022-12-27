Read full article on original website
Related
obxtoday.com
Rose G. Sorey
Rose Marie Sorey, age 70, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Waterbrooke Assisted Living. Born in Norfolk, VA on July 4, 1952 to the late Forest Bingham Gilmore and Rose Marie Waterman Johnson, she was the wife of James Sorey, Jr. In addition to her...
obxtoday.com
Wayne T. Forehand
Wayne Thad Forehand, age 65, of Hertford, NC died on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at his son’s residence surrounded by family. He was born in Elizabeth City, NC on January 14, 1957 to the late Cecil Thad Forehand and Janie Marie Sawyer Forehand. Retired from Parkway Ag, he previously worked for Assured Construction and also C & H Oyster Bar. Wayne was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, the beach, and cooking at pig-pickings.
Yorktown company helps employee’s family following house fire
Lacey Boyd, her spouse, and their three daughters were all inside their Newport News home when it caught fire in late March. She says an overloaded circuit caught the garage on fire, then flames spread to the rest of the house.
Candlelight vigil honors slain Hampton woman; Husband wanted for murder
Around 6 p.m., family and friends joined together in the neighborhood where she was killed to share kind words about Tivona.
Man found dead on E Princess Anne Rd in Norfolk
Police are now investigating after a man was found dead in Norfolk Friday morning.
peninsulachronicle.com
Hampton Coliseum To Welcome New Edition: Legacy Tour with Keith Sweat, Guy, and Tank
HAMPTON-The multi-platinum-selling R&B supergroup New Edition ended 2022 with the highly successful “The Culture Tour,” nominated as one of the Top R&B Tours in the country by Pollstar. The icons and The Black Promoters Collective (BPC) are happy to announce the 30-city “Legacy Tour” with a must-see lineup that includes a New Jack Swing reunion with Keith Sweat and the original members of Guy (Teddy Riley, Aaron Hall, and Damion Hall), and Tank.
Father of Donovon Lynch parts ways with lawyer, plans to renegotiate settlement with Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach police officer killed Donovon Lynch during a chaotic night at the Oceanfront in March 2021. Now Wayne Lynch, Donovon's father, tells 13News Now the $3 million settlement with the city is not a done deal. He says he's parted ways with his case attorney for the suit, former Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax.
Virginia Beach college student wins $1M off $30 scratch ticket
Perla Gomez, a college student from Virginia Beach, has won the final top prize of $1 million in the Virginia Lottery's Commonwealth scratcher game.
Volunteers continue to search for missing persons despite the holidays
The families of people reported missing are having an especially difficult holiday season with a loved one missing from the dinner table, but one nonprofit isn't giving up hope.
thefamilyvacationguide.com
What is the Closest Airport to Virginia Beach?
If you’re planning to visit Virginia Beach, you will want to ensure you spend as much time there as possible. The best way to achieve this is to fly to the nearest airport to Virginia Beach. You’ll reduce your travel time and maximize time spent exploring the city and relaxing on the beach.
PhillyBite
5 Best All You Can Eat Restaurants in Virginia
Virginia - A Virginia All, You Can Eat Buffet may be the perfect option if you're hungry and looking for a good meal. You'll have no problem finding something delicious with many restaurants to choose from. From Mongolian fare to classic breakfast spreads, you'll be able to find a variety of foods at this type of buffet.
Man injured following shooting on Chesapeake Blvd in Norfolk
Police are investigating a shooting that injured a man in Norfolk early Friday morning.
Missing 14-year-old in Suffolk found safe
According to police, 14-year-old Jaquan Wiggins left his residence around 7:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Finney Ave.
Motorcyclist dead following multi-vehicle crash on Jefferson Ave in Newport News
Police say a motorcyclist died following a multi-vehicle crash in Newport News Wednesday evening.
4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of these places, go ahead and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
Troopers to pursue charges against both drivers in deadly I-64 crash: Warrant
New court documents show state troopers in Virginia are pursuing charges against both drivers involved in a party bus crash that killed three people on I-64 in York County earlier this month.
tripsavvy.com
7 Best Beaches in Virginia
Admittedly, beaches aren’t the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Virginia, the land of Civil War battles, country villages, and the hazy Blue Ridge. But with more than 7,000 miles of coastline—including a scenic network of rivers and estuaries, the formidable Chesapeake Bay, and the meandering Atlantic coastline—Virginia offers an amazing number of sandy escapes to enjoy. From popular Virginia Beach to the remote Tangier Island, reachable only by ferry, here are seven of the best beaches in Virginia to pitch your umbrella.
WAVY News 10
Hampton family urges homicide victim's husband to speak to police
WAVY News 10's Jon Dowding reports. WAVY News 10's Jon Dowding reports. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. WAVY News 10's Regina Mobley reports. WAVY News 10's Julie Millet reports. WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. After further investigation, police say they found a crime scene in connection near the...
Victim injured after stabbing at Walmart parking lot in Norfolk
Police are currently on the scene of a stabbing in Norfolk early Friday morning.
thecoastlandtimes.com
College of The Albemarle nursing program students celebrated for 100% pass rate
College of The Albemarle (COA) has announced that two nursing programs recently celebrated a 100% first-attempt pass rate for the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX). All COA associate degree nursing (A.D.N.) and practical nursing (P.N.) graduates for the Class of 2022 passed on their first exam attempt. Students must pass...
Comments / 0