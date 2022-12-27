ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Albany Herald

Will Falcons Lose Out? Computer Model Projects Final Games

The Atlanta Falcons are a non-factor in playoff contention after their 17-9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The loss was a continuation of a losing streak that has now reached four games. With playoffs out of the question, the Falcons are playing for pride and potentially a good draft pick if they cannot snap the losing streak.
ATLANTA, GA
Albany Herald

Cardinals to Start David Blough at QB After McCoy Setback

The Cardinals will have to look even further down the depth chart for a starting quarterback in Week 17 after Colt McCoy began experiencing more concussion symptoms, Kliff Kingsbury said Friday. As a result, fourth-year signal-caller David Blough will start Sunday against the Falcons.
Albany Herald

NFL Week 17 Player Props to Target

The best way to kick off the New Year is with a full slate of NFL games! I don’t know about you, but I don’t want to just watch my fantasy team win a title, I want to start off 2023 with a nice payday!
Albany Herald

NFL Week 17 Playoff-Clinching Scenarios and Predictions

With only two weeks left in the regular season, the NFL playoff picture is becoming clearer, with nine of 14 spots filled. So far, the Bills, Chiefs, Vikings and 49ers have clinched their divisions, while the Bengals, Ravens, Chargers, Eagles and Cowboys have secured playoff spots.
Albany Herald

CFP Begins with Georgia Heavily Favored to Repeat

Welcome to another holiday weekend loaded with tons of sports action. College Football Playoff semifinals, the penultimate week of the NFL regular season, the fantasy football championship. It’s all happening.
ATLANTA, GA
Albany Herald

Without Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins take shot at ousting Patriots

After constantly looking up at the New England Patriots in the standings for nearly two decades, the Miami Dolphins will have a golden opportunity to get back at their division rival on Sunday when the two teams meet in Foxborough, Mass. Miami (8-7) has finished behind the Patriots (7-8) in...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Albany Herald

Week 17 Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)

Add it all up. About five months of prep, dozens if not hundreds of articles digested, hours upon hours of games watched over the 2022 NFL season come down to one week of results. Remember, fantasy football is a game of preparation. The results out on the field are out of control. All we can do is put ourselves in the best position possible. Trust the process! Let's take a look at the snapshot of where the league is at.
Albany Herald

Draft position hinges on Atlanta Falcons' final two games

The Atlanta Falcons' final two games are about next season, not this one. Since the Falcons (5-10) were eliminated from playoff contention with a 17-9 loss to the host Baltimore Ravens in Week 16, Atlanta’s last two games — home contests against the Cardinals (4-11) on Sunday and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-8) on Jan. 8 — will determine how the football team heads into next season.
ATLANTA, GA

