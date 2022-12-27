Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
Experts worry China's COVID-19 wave could spur new variant
The COVID-19 crisis in China is creating more opportunities for the virus to change, spurring concern that a new variant could emerge, CBS News reported Dec. 25. "China has a population that is very large and there's limited immunity. And that seems to be the setting in which we may see an explosion of a new variant," Stuart Campbell Ray, MD, infectious disease expert at Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University, told the news outlet.
beckershospitalreview.com
COVID-19 admissions flatten: What CDC predicts for January
COVID-19 hospitalizations appear to be leveling off in the U.S. after a steady month of growth, though it's still unclear how the holiday season may affect this trend. In the last two weeks, COVID-19 admissions have increased by just 3 percent, while cases have fallen 9 percent, according to data tracked by The New York Times.
beckershospitalreview.com
Pushed to the brink, physician frustration over COVID-19 misinformation grows
COVID-19 is still causing hundreds of deaths a day and tens of thousands of hospitalizations. Still, myths and misinformation about the disease, vaccines and treatments are rampant, fueling growing frustration among overburdened healthcare providers, according to a Dec. 28 report from The New York Times. The misinformation continues to keep...
beckershospitalreview.com
Youth diabetes cases to more than double in coming decades, CDC warns
A "startling" surge in diabetes diagnoses among American youth is predicted by 2060, according to a Dec. 29 CDC report. Two key findings from the study, published Dec. 16 in Diabetes Care, are that experts believe childhood obesity is the reason for the expected hike in diabetes cases and that minority populations will likely be disproportionately affected.
beckershospitalreview.com
8 recent drug, device recalls
Here are eight drug and medical device recalls the FDA reported in December:. 1. Dewei Medical Equipment pulled 250,000 DNA/RNA preservation kits off the market in a class 1 recall — the most serious type — because the FDA did not approve them. There have been zero reports of injuries or complaints related to the recall.
beckershospitalreview.com
Federal investigation blames FDA, Biogen for Aduhelm scandal
Murky documentation of meetings between Biogen and the FDA, plus an "unjustifiably high price" for a drug that lacked clinical data, are at fault for the Adulelm controversy, two House committees said Dec. 29 in a report. The collaboration between the regulatory agency and the drugmaker were "atypical" and "rife...
beckershospitalreview.com
5 trillion-dollar questions hanging over hospitals
Big questions tend to have no easy answers. Fortunately, few people would say they went into healthcare for its ease. The following questions about hospitals' culture, leadership, survival and opportunity come with a trillion-dollar price tag given the importance of hospitals and health systems in the $4.3 trillion U.S. healthcare industry.
beckershospitalreview.com
Former congressman lobbies for continued telehealth prescription of controlled substances
Bart Stupak, a former U.S. representative serving Northern Michigan, is lobbying to let online telehealth startups continue to prescribe controlled substances, Bloomberg reported Dec. 27. During his time in Congress, Mr. Stupak sponsored legislation that effectively banned online prescriptions of controlled substances after the death of Ryan Haight, a California...
beckershospitalreview.com
The COVID-19 treatment landscape
After virus mutations spurred the FDA to yank Eli Lilly's COVID-19 drug from the market, public health experts told Becker's their predictions for the future of COVID-19 treatments. The winter surge in COVID-19 cases is less severe than those of past seasons, but it is compounded by high vaccination rates...
beckershospitalreview.com
CDC's FluView report: 7 things to know
As flu activity continues its descent from an unusually early and strong season, the past week saw a flu hospitalization rate four times higher than the same week each year since 2010, according to the CDC's FluView report. Here are six other things to know:. 1. Flu activity is high...
beckershospitalreview.com
CFO departures, earnings reports, VA troubles: How Oracle Cerner made headlines in December
From their CFO leaving, to a strong Cerner earnings report, to continued troubles with the Department of Veterans Affairs EHR rollout, here are six headlines showcasing what Oracle Cerner has done since Dec. 5:. Oracle's recently acquired Cerner business unit generated $1.5 billion for Oracle in the second quarter of...
beckershospitalreview.com
Biggest health deals of 2022
Healthcare disruptors had a busy 2022 as major firms, such as Amazon, entered the healthcare space through mergers and acquisitions. Here are the five most significant healthcare disruptor acquisitions in 2022:. Johnson & Johnson completed its $16.6 billion acquisition of medtech Abiomed in December. VillageMD, a primary care disruptor majority...
beckershospitalreview.com
Pfizer scores win in hemophilia B gene therapy study
Pfizer's hemophilia B gene therapy that's designed for the patient to produce factor IX, a blood-clotting protein, was effective and safe in a phase 3 study, the drugmaker said Dec. 29. The experimental therapy, fidanacogene elaparvovec, reduced the annualized bleeding rate of total bleeds by 71 percent. The trial compared...
beckershospitalreview.com
'Hospitals are bursting at the seams': 5 physicians on the effects of the respiratory virus surge
About three years into the COVID-19 pandemic, and the word "surge" may fall on deaf ears. While COVID-19 alone isn't straining hospitals and staff to the same degree it was during earlier waves, capacity issues, workforce shortages and the nation's ongoing surge of respiratory viruses are now placing unprecedented pressure on the nation's healthcare system.
beckershospitalreview.com
Travel nurses who saw pay slashed fight back with lawsuits
The number of traveling nurses boomed during the COVID-19 pandemic, but now many find their wages slashed to 50 percent or less upon renewal. Traveling nurses are fighting back with lawsuits claiming the companies are using "bait-and-switch" tactics, NBC News reported Dec. 28. This summer, Kansas City, Mo.-based Stueve Siegel...
beckershospitalreview.com
AHA updates guidelines for diagnosing, treating heart attacks in older adults
The American Heart Association released a new scientific statement Dec. 12 that updates information for diagnosing and treating acute coronary syndrome in people 75 and older. Changes in the cardiovascular system associated with normal aging and non-heart-related medical conditions become more common with age and should be considered when planning heart attack treatment and follow-up, according to an article posted on the AHA website.
beckershospitalreview.com
Men's residence, race determine odds of death by certain cancers
A recent American Cancer Society study found geographic and racial disparities in incidence and mortality rates for men with a major genitourinary cancer. The study, published in European Urology, looked at incidence and mortality for all four major genitourinary cancers — bladder, kidney, prostate and testicular — for men and women in the U.S. Researchers used the National Cancer Institute 22-registry Surveillance, Epidemiology and End Results database, the U.S. Cancer Statistics database and the National Center for Health Statistics, according to a Dec. 21 American Cancer Society news release.
beckershospitalreview.com
CISOs on the top 2022 healthcare cybersecurity trends
Cybersecurity dominated healthcare news in 2022; high-profile data breaches and cyberattacks showed that healthcare organizations' cybersecurity postures are increasingly tied to their financial bottom line. Becker's received responses from five chief information security officers on the top trend in healthcare cybersecurity in 2022. Editor's note: Responses have been lightly edited...
