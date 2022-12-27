ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Man allegedly smashes window at MGM Springfield with golf club

By Nick DeGray
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11dMX2_0jvaKycH00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested Saturday after allegedly smashing a window at MGM Springfield.

One injured in Garland Street shooting in Springfield

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers were called to MGM Springfield around 6:35 p.m. Saturday night due to a window being broken on the property. Security told police that the window was allegedly broken by a man with a golf club.

The man was identified as 57-year-old Edith Ortiz of Springfield and was located in the plaza. Officers arrested Ortiz after ordering him to drop the golf club and knife he was holding. He has been charged with vandalism and disorderly conduct.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Good Samaritan dubbed a hero after assisting Springfield officer during arrest

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Wednesday afternoon, Springfield officials publicly thanked a man they said jumped into action when an officer was involved in a violent struggle with an armed robbery suspect Tuesday. Springfield resident Pedro Perez has been dubbed a hero by Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Police Superintendent Cheryl...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
iheart.com

Boston Man Dies In South Windsor Police Custody

The death of a Boston man while in the custody of South Windsor Police this week is under investigation by the state Inspector General. Officials say 55-year-old Kevin Doherty was found unresponsive in a cell at the South Windsor police station on Monday. Doherty was rushed to Manchester Hospital, where...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
WWLP

WWLP

38K+
Followers
28K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy