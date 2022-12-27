ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

cnycentral.com

Syracuse Police Department confiscated over 250 firearms in 2022

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse Police Department posted on Facebook Thursday that Syracuse police officers took 260 firearms off city streets in 2022, 38 of which were untraceable. The news comes days after two teenagers led state police on a car chase where the suspects threw a loaded Ruger...
SYRACUSE, NY
rewind1077.com

Cicero officer cleared in death investigation

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WHCU) — An officer in Onondaga County has been cleared of wrongdoing in the death of a resident. New York Attorney General Letitia James says the off-duty officer noticed a car pulled over and someone standing at the side of the car in Cicero last December. The officer says he hit something and immediately stopped. Chatuma Crawford was pronounced dead at the scene.
CICERO, NY
cortlandvoice.com

4 youth involved in car crash, leaving one dead (NYSP press release)

The New York State Police, in conjunction with the New York State Attorney General’s Office are investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash in Cortland County. On December 28, 2022, at approximately 10:15 p.m., a Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputy observed an SUV driving through a red traffic light at the intersection of State Route 281 and West Main St., in the Town of Cortlandville. The Deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop on State Route 281, when the SUV failed to comply. Both the SUV and vehicle that the Deputy was operating, lost control and crashed, after failing to negotiate a turn onto the Interstate 81 on-ramp in the Town of Homer.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
ithaca.com

Tompkins Sheriff Responds to Lansing Shooting

On December 28, 2022 at about 5:45 pm, Tompkins County. Sheriff's Deputies responded to Milton Meadows Apartments on Robins Way in the Town of Lansing for a reported shooting incident. Upon arrival deputies located a male victim who had suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was transported...
LANSING, NY
Sports Radio 1360 AM

Man With Machete Arrested After Standoff in Utica, New York

A man allegedly walking around Utica, New York with a machete was arrested after an hours long standoff with Police on Tuesday afternoon. According to a report by WKTV, a distraught man walking around Utica with a machete spurred a confrontation with law enforcement that lasted for hours. At around 11:30 am, Utica Police received a call about a man walking around State Street in Utica with a machete. Attempts by law enforcement to speak with the man at that time were unsuccessful and eventually triggered a standoff.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

New Hartford police investigating slew of recent car break-ins

New Hartford police are investigating eight car break-ins that have been reported since early last week. Police Chief Ron Fontaine says a purse and handgun were stolen from one vehicle and a handbag from another in the St. Luke’s Hospital parking lot on Dec. 19. The windows were smashed on both vehicles.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
WHEC TV-10

Canandaigua man killed in crash

BRISTOL, N.Y. – A 54-year-old Canandaigua man was killed in a crash Thursday. Ontario County Sheriff’s deputies say it happened on State Route 64 in Bristol. Deputies say Christopher Green, 54, was driving when his pickup crossed the center line and crashed in a ditch. He was pronounced...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
Syracuse.com

Update: Man with machete arrested after standoff with Utica police expected to face felony charge

Update: Utica police plan to give a felony-level criminal mischief charge to a man who was seen wielding a machete in Utica Tuesday. The man was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital for a mental health evaluation after a standoff with police. He had five outstanding warrants, police said. They plan on charging him once he’s released, police said. Police aren’t naming the man until he is formally charged, they said.
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

Two Syracuse teens arrested following traffic pursuit

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – On December 26, at approximately 9:30 a.m., State Police attempted to stop a blue 2005 Lexus RX330 SUV for switched plates on South Salina St. in the City of Syracuse when the operator refused to stop leading to a traffic pursuit, police say. Troopers chased...
SYRACUSE, NY
urbancny.com

Syracuse Police Respond to Stabbing on Sunset Avenue

On Monday, December 26th 2022, at around 2:40 a.m. Syracuse Police Officers responded to the St. Joseph’s Hospital emergency room, for a reported stabbing, that occurred at 212 Sunset Avenue. The victim, a 43-year-old male (who was dropped off at the hospital in a private vehicle) was found to have been stabbed in the right forearm. The investigation revealed that the victim’s girlfriend stabbed him with a kitchen knife, which caused a laceration of five inches or more in length. The victim was later transferred from St. Joseph’s Hospital to University Hospital, where he remains in stable condition.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

State Police arrest Corning man on 28 counts of rape

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- – The New York State Police announced the arrest of 51-year-old Lauren S. Brooks of West Edmeston on December 23 on over 28 charges. According to State Police, Brooks was arrested following an investigation and subsequent indictment by the Steuben County Grand Jury for contact that he allegedly had with a minor.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man accused of abusing dog during fight in Seneca Falls

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. – A New Jersey man was arrested after reports of animal cruelty. Police say Terrell Hammonds, 21, “subjected a dog to animal cruelty” during a fight with a partner. He is facing a slew of charges, including overdriving, torturing and injuring animals, criminal obstruction...
SENECA FALLS, NY
WIBX 950

