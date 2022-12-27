Read full article on original website
Pair robbed and beat their Syracuse neighbor with a hammer and a gun, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man and woman were arrested after robbing a man and beating him with a hammer and gun Monday, police said. Nicole Longmuir, 37, and Jeremiah Jones, 36, both of Syracuse, robbed and burglarized a man living in the same building as them at 1426 Lodi St., Syracuse police said in a criminal complaint filed in City Court.
Syracuse Police Department confiscated over 250 firearms in 2022
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse Police Department posted on Facebook Thursday that Syracuse police officers took 260 firearms off city streets in 2022, 38 of which were untraceable. The news comes days after two teenagers led state police on a car chase where the suspects threw a loaded Ruger...
4 youth involved in car crash, leaving one dead (NYSP press release)
The New York State Police, in conjunction with the New York State Attorney General’s Office are investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash in Cortland County. On December 28, 2022, at approximately 10:15 p.m., a Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputy observed an SUV driving through a red traffic light at the intersection of State Route 281 and West Main St., in the Town of Cortlandville. The Deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop on State Route 281, when the SUV failed to comply. Both the SUV and vehicle that the Deputy was operating, lost control and crashed, after failing to negotiate a turn onto the Interstate 81 on-ramp in the Town of Homer.
Tompkins Sheriff Responds to Lansing Shooting
On December 28, 2022 at about 5:45 pm, Tompkins County. Sheriff's Deputies responded to Milton Meadows Apartments on Robins Way in the Town of Lansing for a reported shooting incident. Upon arrival deputies located a male victim who had suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was transported...
Off-duty Cicero officer, who hit and killed pedestrian, committed no crime, NY attorney general says
Cicero, N.Y. - An off-duty Cicero police officer involved in a crash that left one pedestrian dead a year ago will face no charges, according to the New York Attorney General’s Office. Attorney General Letitia James’s office Thursday said it will not seek charges against the patrol officer, Michael...
Man with machete in custody following 5-hour standoff in Utica; felony charges pending
UTICA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – Utica police say a distraught man who was walking around the city with a machete late Tuesday morning was finally taken into custody just before 5 p.m. Authorities were outside of the man's home on Cottage Place for more than five hours trying to get...
New Hartford police investigating slew of recent car break-ins
New Hartford police are investigating eight car break-ins that have been reported since early last week. Police Chief Ron Fontaine says a purse and handgun were stolen from one vehicle and a handbag from another in the St. Luke’s Hospital parking lot on Dec. 19. The windows were smashed on both vehicles.
Canandaigua man killed in crash
BRISTOL, N.Y. – A 54-year-old Canandaigua man was killed in a crash Thursday. Ontario County Sheriff’s deputies say it happened on State Route 64 in Bristol. Deputies say Christopher Green, 54, was driving when his pickup crossed the center line and crashed in a ditch. He was pronounced...
Rome man charged with attempted assault, unlawful imprisonment following domestic incident in Waterville
WATERVILLE, N.Y. – A Rome man is facing several charges following a domestic incident in the village of Waterville on Thursday. It happened around 1 a.m. and the victim's residence. According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, 28-year-old Ross Tuzzolino was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a...
Update: Man with machete arrested after standoff with Utica police expected to face felony charge
Update: Utica police plan to give a felony-level criminal mischief charge to a man who was seen wielding a machete in Utica Tuesday. The man was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital for a mental health evaluation after a standoff with police. He had five outstanding warrants, police said. They plan on charging him once he’s released, police said. Police aren’t naming the man until he is formally charged, they said.
Two Syracuse teens arrested following traffic pursuit
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – On December 26, at approximately 9:30 a.m., State Police attempted to stop a blue 2005 Lexus RX330 SUV for switched plates on South Salina St. in the City of Syracuse when the operator refused to stop leading to a traffic pursuit, police say. Troopers chased...
Syracuse Police Respond to Stabbing on Sunset Avenue
On Monday, December 26th 2022, at around 2:40 a.m. Syracuse Police Officers responded to the St. Joseph’s Hospital emergency room, for a reported stabbing, that occurred at 212 Sunset Avenue. The victim, a 43-year-old male (who was dropped off at the hospital in a private vehicle) was found to have been stabbed in the right forearm. The investigation revealed that the victim’s girlfriend stabbed him with a kitchen knife, which caused a laceration of five inches or more in length. The victim was later transferred from St. Joseph’s Hospital to University Hospital, where he remains in stable condition.
Madison County man arrested, charged with more than 100 counts of rape in Southern Tier
PAINTED POST, N.Y. — The New York State Police have arrested Lauren S. Brooks, 51, of West Edmeston, Madison County following an investigation about allegations he had inappropriate contact with a minor while he lived in Steuben County. Brooks has been arraigned on the following incidents of contact which...
Man accused of abusing dog during fight in Seneca Falls
SENECA FALLS, N.Y. – A New Jersey man was arrested after reports of animal cruelty. Police say Terrell Hammonds, 21, “subjected a dog to animal cruelty” during a fight with a partner. He is facing a slew of charges, including overdriving, torturing and injuring animals, criminal obstruction...
