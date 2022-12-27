ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo snowmobile club gets essential workers to hospitals during blizzard

By WKBW Staff
NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay
NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DAWbJ_0jvaKZkE00

Members of a Buffalo, New York, snowmobile club were out around-the-clock during the blizzard, working to rescue people and get essential workers to their jobs.

The Northern Erie Sno-Seekers Snowmobile Club has heavy-duty equipment designed to shape trails for snowmobiles.

These "groomers" were one of the few things that were able to transport people through the storm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QQi8c_0jvaKZkE00 Shared with WKBW
Northern Erie Sno Seekers transporting essential workers

From Friday evening through Saturday afternoon, members of the club rescued 41 people from Main Street in Clarence, including state troopers, ambulance workers, and a firefighter.

They also worked with the Newstead Fire Company, New York State Police, and the Newstead and Akron Highway Departments to pick up drivers and get them to plow trucks.

On Sunday, members brought nurses from the Clarence/Amherst area to Buffalo General Hospital, an emergency room doctor to Sister's Hospital, and a Buffalo Police Department Officer to his police station.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hOejc_0jvaKZkE00 Shared with WKBW
Buffalo General Nurses taken to work by snowmobile club members

Northern Erie Sno Seekers serves Erie, Niagara, and Genesee Counties and has 700 members.

Katie Morse at WKBW first reported this story.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wufe967.com

Buffalo police arrest 10 for looting amid deadly winter storm

Officials in Buffalo, New York said Wednesday night that 10 arrests had been made in response to looting following a deadly winter storm that ravaged the region over the Christmas weekend. The Buffalo Police Department said the arrests were conducted by its newly created anti-looting task force. The group was...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Crews dig out South Buffalo after deadly blizzard

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crews have been out all day on McKinley Parkway, plowing the roads and picking up the snow to move it out of the area neighborhoods.  Almost all the side streets off of McKinley Parkway have had at least one pass through, but even though the roads are more clear, it’s still […]
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

USPS service back up and running in Buffalo following blizzard

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The United State Postal Service says its mail carriers were back on the road today in Erie County. This marks the first time they were able to deliver mail since the storm hit Western New York on Friday. USPS said its staff were making deliveries...
BUFFALO, NY
NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay

NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay and Northeast Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.nbc26.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy