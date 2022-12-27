Read full article on original website
‘Yellowstone’ Star Brecken Merrill Shares What Cole Hauser Is Really Like
Yellowstone star Cole Hauser plays tough guy Rip Wheeler on the hit television drama, and according to one of his younger co-stars, he's pretty impressive in real life, too. During a recent appearance on Taste of Country's Dutton Rules podcast, Brecken Merrill shares that the actor is just as "badass" in person as he is onscreen.
‘1923’ Episode 2 Offers a Gun Fight, Hangings + a New Romance [Spoilers Alert]
1923 turned up the heat on several fronts during Episode 2, which premiered on Sunday (Dec. 25) on Paramount+. The episode featured more action and adventure than the first episode, but it also highlighted a fun new relationship that looks like it could turn into romance for an unlikely character.
‘1923’: How Realistic Are the Brutal Boarding School Scenes?
Yellowstone prequel 1923's most uncomfortable scenes have nothing to do with the violence on the ranch. Through the first two episodes of the Paramount+ drama, the boarding school scenes have been most difficult to reconcile. That's saying something because this new, Harrison Ford-led drama has also included several fights, four hangings and two brutal leopard attacks.
