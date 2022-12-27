Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant Inspections: Orange Park restaurant temporarily closed after evidence of ‘rodent activity’ foundDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Jacksonville store hours: What’s open, closed on New Year’s Day 2023Don JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Restaurant Inspections: Country Club, Duval County restaurant cited for violationsDon JohnsonDuval County, FL
Orange Park High School student arrested for second sexual battery charge, family speaks outZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Florida pilot reports five silent 'blacked-out' objects moving in formationRoger MarshJacksonville, FL
Related
wjct.org
St. Johns River Ferry halts service for maintenance
The Jean Ribault faces mandatory maintenance, and it will make the trip across the St. Johns River more difficult. The venerable St. Johns River Ferry, which connects the north and south ends of Florida A1A with daily service between Mayport Village and Fort George Island, will be pulled out of service from Jan. 14 through April 1, the JTA said Wednesday.
wjct.org
Jacksonville ranks No. 2 among best Florida places to live
Forbes says Jacksonville is the second-best place to live in Florida, beating out Miami, Orlando, Tallahassee and others. The Forbes study compared Florida metropolitan areas using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Realtor.com, Economic Policy Institute, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and Florida Department of Law Enforcement to measure home affordability, employment opportunities and population growth. The ratings also took into consideration the city size, crime rate, diversity, cost of living and community amenities, including outdoor activities, public transit and health care access.
wjct.org
New Year's Eve fireworks: What's on tap in Jacksonville
Jacksonville sure does love its fireworks displays. You can find the skies over Downtown exploding in colorful sparks on the Fourth of July, after the annual Lighted Boat Parade and after many Jumbo Shrimp baseball games. So it makes perfect sense to welcome 2023 with a bang. Plans are in...
wjct.org
Mayo Clinic prepares for Jacksonville expansion
Mayo Clinic has applied for a permit to build the $106.6 million core and shell of its five-story patient tower expansion at the health care system’s 4500 San Pablo Road campus in Jacksonville. The Robins & Morton Group of Orlando is the contractor. Perkins & Will of Atlanta is...
wjct.org
Fire-ravaged Grumpy's Restaurant to reopen Monday
The fire started in the kitchen just hours after the popular Middleburg restaurant had closed that Jan. 19. Clay County firefighters quickly suppressed the flames that ate away at the interior of Grumpy's Restaurant at 1805 Blanding Blvd. just before 8 p.m., but damage was extensive. Just under a year...
wjct.org
San Marco Theatre is closing after 84 years
The San Marco Theatre will close its doors permanently Jan. 1. In a Facebook post Wednesday, the theater attributed the closing to a changing industry where theaters increasingly compete with streaming services for patrons, as well as the coronavirus pandemic’s negative effect on attendance. “It’s with sad and heavy...
wjct.org
HCA Florida opens emergency room in Middleburg
Middleburg residents have a new option for emergency medical care as HCA Florida opens its new ER at 2560 Blanding Blvd. Part of HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital, the new 10,820-square-foot facility at Blanding Boulevard and Everett Avenue is a full-service ER, with 11 patient rooms, imaging and lab services. The ER is open 24 hours a day with board-certified emergency physicians, nurses and staff equipped to treat adults and children.
wjct.org
Jacksonville files appeal in redistricting fight
The long and winding road to a new map for a handful of Jacksonville City Council districts could go right up to the brink of candidate qualifying as the city urges a federal appeals court to override U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard and put in place boundaries that City Council recently approved.
wjct.org
Gator Bowl mania returns with packed house
When the 78th TaxSlayer Gator Bowl kicks off Friday, it will feature a big crowd and marquee matchup as it did for so many years before the pandemic. Notre Dame and South Carolina kick off at 3:30 p.m. This year is the first time in 17 years that both Gator...
wjct.org
City Council president vows action on Confederate monuments
Jacksonville City Council President Terrance Freeman said that when the calendar flips into 2023, he intends to bring the long-running debate over Confederate monuments on city-owned land to a decision by the council. Freeman, whose one-year term as council president goes through the end of June 2023, said the City...
Comments / 0