GolfWRX

The 10 most read articles on GolfWRX in 2022

With the year almost in the books, here we take a look back at the top-10 most-read articles on GolfWRX for 2022. After an extremely dramatic year on and off the course, here are the top-10 stories that grabbed the attention of WRXers over the past 12 months. And THANK YOU for reading and your loyal following.
Golf.com

This was GOLF.com’s most-read putting tip of 2022. It featured … a tee in a hole

Tees, at least according to one notable longtime pro, aren’t just for tee shots. Nor are they meant only for play on the tee box. As we review our most-read tips of 2022, an unconventional use of a tee was part of your favorite putting advice. The thought involved speed control. And it came from no less than Brad Faxon, one of golf’s all-time great putters, in just a 55-second video he shared ahead of the Masters.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 Golfweek Awards: Female Player of the Year

Heading into the 2022 season, fans were eager to see Nelly Korda and Jin Young Ko build upon the rivalry that emerged in 2021. While health issues for both players kept that from materializing, a host of new winners kept the season fresh, as 11 players broke through to win for the first time.
The Associated Press

CTBC Invitational Golf Tournament Kicks off in Kaohsiung, Offering a Total Prize Pool of NT$5 Million

The 2022 CTBC Invitational, an annual women’s golf tournament hosted by CTBC Bank, will be held at the Kaohsiung Golf and Country Club for three consecutive days from December 29 this year, with total prize money of NT$5 million up for grabs. The CTBC LADY GOLF STARS, namely, Teresa Lu (盧曉晴), Cheng Ssu-chia (程思嘉), Hou Yu-sang (侯羽桑), Vivian Hou (侯羽薔), An Ho-yu (安禾佑), Jessica Peng (彭婕), June Ting (丁子云) and Heather Lin (林子涵) are among the 64 players from Taiwan, Japan, and Thailand to vie for the championship and the top prize of NT$1 million. The three-day tournament is open...
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Nick Kyrgios' Big Announcement

Nick Kyrgios teased a possible alliance with a rival turned friend. On Tuesday, the tennis star said in an Instagram Stories reply that he'd play doubles with Novak Djokovic at Indian Wells if the unvaccinated player is allowed entry into the United States. Kyrgios continued to lay the seeds for...
CALIFORNIA STATE

