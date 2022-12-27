Read full article on original website
5 PGA Tour Players Who Look Ready to Win Their First Major in 2023
These five golfers have the game for a breakthrough major-championship victory. Watch out for them in the year ahead.
47 Incredible Tiger Woods Stats on His 47th Birthday
In honor of his 47th birthday, we’ve compiled a list of 47 of the most astonishing Tiger Woods facts and statistics.
10 best PGA Tour players of 2022: Find out why Rory McIlroy is not No. 1
It was an unforgettable 2022 season on the PGA Tour as the competition continues to reach historic levels. In total,
Nick Kyrgios leaves Australian tennis teammates in the lurch again after pulling out of United Cup
Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of the inaugural United Cup teams event just a day before his scheduled opening match, citing the need to overcome injury ahead of the Australian Open.
Tony Finau enjoyed a career year in 2022 — can he ride that momentum into 2023?
Utah native is ranked first on the PGA Tour in scoring average in this 2022-23 season.
GolfWRX
The 10 most read articles on GolfWRX in 2022
With the year almost in the books, here we take a look back at the top-10 most-read articles on GolfWRX for 2022. After an extremely dramatic year on and off the course, here are the top-10 stories that grabbed the attention of WRXers over the past 12 months. And THANK YOU for reading and your loyal following.
Top Golf Newsmakers of 2022: Tiger Plays and Plots
SI Golf's No. 2 newsmaker played sparingly with continued leg pains and wielded his considerable influence off the course.
BBC
Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick, Leona Maguire, Charley Hull among 2022 winners
With an English winner of the US Open, a Northern Irishman returning to the top of the world ranking as well as English, Scottish and Irish victories on the LPGA, 2022 has been a memorable year for UK and Irish golf. Yes, this period will be remembered for the unseemly...
Your 2022 picks: Golfweek's top 10 golf equipment stories of the year
For the final days of 2022, we’re offering up snapshots of the top 10 stories from each of Golfweek’s most popular sections, including the PGA and LPGA tours, travel, instruction and fitness. Here’s what we’ve already counted down. Now it’s time to put our top equipment...
Top Golf Newsmakers of 2022: The PGA Tour Player of the Year
Scottie Scheffler, the No. 4 SI Golf newsmaker, rode an amazing early year heater to a green jacket and the No. 1 world ranking.
2022 Tournaments We'll Remember: Presidents Cup
A lopsided opening two days powered the U.S. to its usual win, but the Internationals showed star power that will carry over to the next edition.
2022 Tournaments We'll Remember: 150th British Open
Rory McIlroy seemed destined for a historic win until Cam Smith grabbed it with a final round for the ages on the Old Course.
Golf.com
This was GOLF.com’s most-read putting tip of 2022. It featured … a tee in a hole
Tees, at least according to one notable longtime pro, aren’t just for tee shots. Nor are they meant only for play on the tee box. As we review our most-read tips of 2022, an unconventional use of a tee was part of your favorite putting advice. The thought involved speed control. And it came from no less than Brad Faxon, one of golf’s all-time great putters, in just a 55-second video he shared ahead of the Masters.
2022 Golfweek Awards: Female Player of the Year
Heading into the 2022 season, fans were eager to see Nelly Korda and Jin Young Ko build upon the rivalry that emerged in 2021. While health issues for both players kept that from materializing, a host of new winners kept the season fresh, as 11 players broke through to win for the first time.
A golf tour with 54-hole events will start to receive OWGR points in January, but it's not LIV Golf
The Official World Golf Ranking has announced that a tour will start to receive points in 2023, but it’s not LIV Golf. The OWGR will begin to include the Gira de Golf Professional de Mexicana after the first week of January following a 16-month application process. The tour was founded in 2017.
CTBC Invitational Golf Tournament Kicks off in Kaohsiung, Offering a Total Prize Pool of NT$5 Million
The 2022 CTBC Invitational, an annual women’s golf tournament hosted by CTBC Bank, will be held at the Kaohsiung Golf and Country Club for three consecutive days from December 29 this year, with total prize money of NT$5 million up for grabs. The CTBC LADY GOLF STARS, namely, Teresa Lu (盧曉晴), Cheng Ssu-chia (程思嘉), Hou Yu-sang (侯羽桑), Vivian Hou (侯羽薔), An Ho-yu (安禾佑), Jessica Peng (彭婕), June Ting (丁子云) and Heather Lin (林子涵) are among the 64 players from Taiwan, Japan, and Thailand to vie for the championship and the top prize of NT$1 million. The three-day tournament is open...
There's a New Tour in the Official World Golf Ranking But It's Not LIV Golf
It took 16 months for this tour to be included in the OWGR system.
Sports World Reacts To Nick Kyrgios' Big Announcement
Nick Kyrgios teased a possible alliance with a rival turned friend. On Tuesday, the tennis star said in an Instagram Stories reply that he'd play doubles with Novak Djokovic at Indian Wells if the unvaccinated player is allowed entry into the United States. Kyrgios continued to lay the seeds for...
Alpine skiing-Shiffrin sweeps events in Semmering for 80th World Cup win
Dec 29 (Reuters) - American Mikaela Shiffrin continued her sprint towards the history books on Thursday by claiming the slalom to complete a treble in Semmering, Austria and move within two wins of compatriot Lindsey Vonn's women's World Cup record.
