FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Town of Fincastle continues 150 year old New Year's Eve bell ringing traditionCheryl E PrestonFincastle, VA
Things to do in Roanoke and the Blue RidgeJourneyswithsteveRoanoke, VA
Williamson Road Library offers patrons a January filled with fun activities and eventsCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Rising temperatures in the Roanoke Valley pose a risk of bursting pipesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local warming shelters are available in the Roanoke Valley to get people out of freezing temperaturesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Eats: A look back on 2022
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Our hometowns are full of restaurants that bring their own unique style and flavor to their menus. In 2022, we featured nearly 40 restaurants for Hometown Eats, all with a loyal fan base and eager to welcome new customers with open arms!. Be sure to check...
WSLS
Calm and sunny before a soggy end to the year
ROANOKE, Va. – The last two days of the year have quite a few contrasts. The differences are driven by a cold front moving through the central part of the country. Colder air is meeting warmer air near the Mississippi River this morning. The clear skies early Friday help...
WDBJ7.com
Broken pipe in Roanoke leaves two inches of water inside home
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Days of freezing temperatures caused many frozen pipes. As warmer weather arrives, pipes are thawing, causing some to burst. Daniel Colston owns a rental property in the Star City that was flooded after a pipe burst. “It was in the attic and the pipe went to...
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg prepares for Christmas tree drop-offs
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The holiday season is coming to an end, and with that so are live Christmas trees. To help with the holiday cleanup, the City of Lynchburg is offering drop-off sites and days for residents to get rid of their trees. The city says Christmas trees...
Things to do in Roanoke and the Blue Ridge
A view of Roanoke from Mill MountainPhoto bySteve Sindiong. Roanoke is an up and coming city nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, filled with great museums, arts, great restaurants, brew pubs, shopping and tons of outdoor activities.
My Fox 8
Friendly pup is ready for treats and a lap to cuddle on
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A sweet, gentle boy is on the hunt for a home. Freddie is a year and seven months old, and he’s a hound mix. The folks at the shelter say he’s all caught up on his vaccinations and heartworm negative too. He’s...
cbs17
Devastating Virginia bakery fire leaves $2 million in damages
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR/WNCN) — An accidental fire at a Virginia bakery will still leave $2 million in damages. Roanoke Fire-EMS arrived at Bimbo Bakeries at approximately 8 p.m. Wednesday to heavy smoke and a fire that had been contained to a freezer inside the bakery, CBS 17’s sister station WFXR reported.
WSLS
New brewery coming to Downtown Pulaski
PULASKI, Va. – A new brewery is coming to Downtown Pulaski, staff said in a Facebook post. The Great Wilderness Brewing Company said they will be located on 1st Street in the downtown area. The owner, Scot Rockafellow, told 10 News they hope to have the brewery open for...
WSLS
Chris’s Coffee and Custard raising money for a food truck
ROANOKE, Va. – A community favorite coffee shop is hoping to hit the road in 2023. Chris’s Coffee and Custard is raising money for a food truck. Chris’s is hoping to raise $75,000 for the unit and other equipment. The truck will feature some menu favorites, like...
Seven hospitalized in Roanoke County after using grills to heat homes
The Roanoke County Fire Department is issuing a warning about carbon monoxide after they say seven people in the county were hospitalized after they used grills to heat their homes.
WDBJ7.com
Danville Parks and Recreation to host Wishful Winter Formal for people with impairments
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Parks and Recreation is hosting a Wishful Winter Formal for people with impairments. The formal dance will take place at Camp Grove Friday, December 30 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. A DJ will be there to play music along with light refreshments. Votes will...
WDBJ7.com
Appalachian Power finishes restoring power
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Appalachian Power finished restoring power in Franklin, Campbell, and Roanoke counties Tuesday. Around 50,000 customers lost their power Friday due to the storm. One tree fell near Autumn Lane, leaving the entire street without power. Barbara Tillman was one of those people left without power after...
Car runs into home in Danville: Firefighters
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Fire Department says they responded to a scene where a car ran into a home on Wednesday morning. Firefighters say on Facebook that two technical rescue engines responded to the scene. It is unknown if there were any injuries related to the incident.
Yankee Candle Closes Virginia Factory. Is It Going Out Of Business?
Employees at a Yankee Candle factory in Forest, Virginia, will be looking for new jobs in the new year. Newell Brands, parent company of the popular candle company, announced in early November that they were closing the plant that employs 187 people. Article continues below advertisement. The Virginia factory primarily...
WSLS
The Salem Mayhem opens at the Civic Center Friday
SALEM, Va. – The newest hot-ticket item is coming to the Salem Civic Center on Friday. The Professional Box Lacrosse Association has rolled out nine teams to start this league, and one of them is right here in Salem. You’ve probably seen lacrosse played outside on a bigger field, but take the game indoors, it’s more physical, faster, and fun to watch.
WSLS
Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport dodges major travel troubles
ROANOKE, Va. – Canceled flights and lost luggage are just some of the problems travelers are facing across the country. The Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport is no exception, but Executive Director, Mike Stewart told 10 News the airport has been lucky in not having too many issues. “There’s a nightmare...
WDBJ7.com
Great Wilderness Brewing Company coming to downtown Pulaski
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Great Wilderness Brewing Company will be Pulaski’s first brewery. It will take over an old building on First St. in the Town of Pulaski. “We’re looking to build a massive 30-foot by 20-foot outdoor covered stage for live music, and a lot of outdoor live events,” said Scot Rockafellow, owner of Great Wilderness Brewing Company. “It’s a family-friendly, dog-friendly environment.”
WDBJ7.com
Two horses die after falling into frozen ponds within two days
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two horses are dead after getting stuck in different frozen ponds in Bedford County Monday and Tuesday nights. Emergency crews in and around Bedford County rescued one horse Tuesday night out of an icy pond near Leesville Road. However, the horse later died at a vet’s office because of the cold water.
wfxrtv.com
Need-to-know’s for burst pipes
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR) – Crews responded to water main breaks on Roanoke St., Wayside Dr., and Linden Court Tuesday. The town of Christiansburg says people mainly saw low water pressure, but it’s just one of many examples of water trouble going on in our area. If you’re impacted...
