Georgia football defensive ‘formula’ has Bulldogs ready to take on talented Ohio State offense

ATLANTA — The Georgia defense that will take the field on Saturday will be very different than the one that lined up against Michigan in the College Football Playoff last season.

Only two defensive starters from that game will suit up for Georgia, cornerback Kelee Ringo and safety Chris Smith. The latter is one of the few examples of a player who stuck around at Georgia and developed over the course of five seasons. Consider Smith’s fellow 2018 signee Azeez Ojulari is in his second season in the NFL.

“He’s a product of our development, and he came in and has really blossomed into a really good safety prospect at the next level,” Smart said of Smith. “Just proud of the work he’s done. He’s a great example of, if you stick around and grow in this system, you can be really good.”

That system doesn’t just get the most out of over-looked prospects like Smith. It gets players such as Jalen Carter and Malaki Starks onto the field early in their careers. It rotates consistently in the front seven while it has no problem playing youngsters in the secondary, provided they’re good enough to beat out the tremendous competition at all levels.

