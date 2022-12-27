Read full article on original website
Daniel Craig has talked about the recent confirmation that his Glass Onion character is gay, saying “it’s normal. But we don’t make a song and dance out of it”.The actor reprises his role as master detective Benoit Blanc in the Knives Out sequel, which was released in cinemas in November and will arrive on Netflix later this month.Blanc’s sexuality was the point of much speculation given that the film features a particular scene that suggests Blanc is living with a man. Director Rian Johnson has since confirmed the character is queer.Speaking about the revelation of his character’s sexuality in...
The new Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion, continues to spur debate over its release strategy, and now it appears that the Rian Johnson-directed film franchise has another potential point of contention on its hands: the merits of Chris Evans’ attire in the first movie. During a BBC Radio 1 interview posted to social media Thursday, Daniel Craig, who stars in both Knives Out films as unflappable detective Benoit Blanc, revealed that he never understood why the cream-colored cable knit sweater that Evans’ character, Hugh Ransom Drysdalel, wears in the 2019 smash hit was met with such adulation and excitement. More from...
Hollywood continues to be in an IP-driven moment, with an emphasis on reboots, sequels and branded product, but Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery director Rian Johnson wishes that he could have trimmed a few words from that title. During an interview with The Atlantic that published online Monday, Johnson said that he strived to make both the current Netflix film and Lionsgate’s original 2019 hit Knives Out feel like complete stories that can exist on their own. Daniel Craig, who plays tenacious detective Benoit Blanc, is the only returning castmember for the sequel, which is simply titled as Glass...
Daniel Craig had to laugh off those Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness rumors. The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star spoke to BBC Radio One's Ali Pumb about Rian Johnson's latest whodunit. However, the interviewer had to ask about the Balder the Brave rumblings that still make the rounds on social media. A lot of newsbreakers say that Craig was either supposed to be Mr. Fantastic in the Marvel film or the Thor character in the Illuminati lineup. For his part, the James Bond actor has kept up the bit and won't give a straight answer one way or the other. People will continue to talk about what could have been with Multiverse of Madness until Avengers: Secret Wars drops. But, don't expect the Benoit Blanc actor to give you any information one way or another. Check out what he told Plumb right here.
Following the tragic news of the death of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” star Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the medical examiner has officially released the cause of death. Boss died this week at the age of 40 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office announced on Thursday.
John Candy had quite a remarkable career before he passed away at the age of 43 in 1994. The Canadian comedic actor appeared in such classic films as "Cool Runnings," "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," and "Uncle Buck," which are still beloved today. Some have even praised "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" as the best of the best among Thanksgiving movies (per Rolling Stone), and that particular film was finally released on Blu-ray in November 2022, with tons of once-thought-lost footage included (per The Digital Bits).
In 2002, Jake Gyllenhaal starred across from Jennifer Aniston in The Good Girl, a movie about two lovers, with Aniston playing an unhappily married woman having an affair with her younger co-worker. There are quite a few intimate scenes in the film, and in an interview on The Howard Stern Show, Gyllenhaal was asked about what it was like filming them with Aniston.
The Oscar-winning actress announced her pregnancy on Good Morning America in October, sharing that she and husband Philip Schneider would be on double duty Hilary Swank is expressing double the gratitude this season as she celebrates Christmas while pregnant with twins. The expectant first-time mother shared a festive photo via Instagram on Monday, showing off her playful holiday spirit. "We couldn't wish for a more incredible miracle ✨ So grateful for these two gifts of a lifetime!! 🎁🎁," Swank, 48, captioned a picture of herself bare-faced and beaming in front of a Christmas...
"They'd look at me like I kicked their dog. Cause they were like, 'I know that guy's a bad guy,'" Ward said of fans' reaction to seeing him.
Twenty years and counting — thanks to George Clooney! Julia Roberts was facing a rocky patch in her two-decade marriage to Danny Moder until her old pal George, 61, intervened, RadarOnline.com has learned."He had a gentle word with Julia and told her to go easy on Danny," a source spilled. Friction between Julia and her 53-year-old husband had been building, from tensions over Julia's demanding film schedule to Danny's preference to keep a low profile and surf rather than join the mom three on red carpets.Talking to George gave the 55-year-old a new perspective. "It's known among their friends that...
TV host Jeremy Clarkson opened a can of royal whoop-ass upon himself for his comments about Meghan Markle in a recent column for the UK’s The Sun tabloid. On Saturday, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan dismissed an apology by the newspaper for running the column, calling it a “PR stunt” and saying they had not been contacted directly. “While the public absolutely deserves the publication’s regrets for their dangerous comments, we wouldn’t be in this situation if The Sun did not continue to profit off of and exploit hate, violence and misogyny,” a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan said. “A true...
Chainsaw Man's first season has ended and now anime fans must wait on word from Studio MAPPA if a season two is in the works. While the first twelve episodes of this anime adaptation saw Denji and company struggling against several devils, one of their most terrifying opponents was a young woman who struck a deal with the Snake Devil and allied herself with Katana Man. Now, one cosplayer has taken the opportunity to bring Sawatari to life.
Here's a look at Matthew McConaughey's thoughts on his life-changing experience cleaning out chicken coops while living in Australia for a year.
British actor Stephen Greif, who appeared in such series as the BBC’s Blake’s 7, Citizen Smith and EastEnders as well as Netflix’s The Crown, has died. His representatives announced the news in a Twitter post. No cause of death was revealed. He was 78. Greif’s long career spanned theater, television and film. Born in Hertfordshire, he attended the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and went on to become a member of the National Theatre Company at the Old Vic and Southbank, the UK Press Association reported. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story 'Dead To Me' Lands At No....
The release of the Star Wars projects since Lucasfilm was acquired by The Walt Disney Company has seen a surge in internet trolls attacking the cast and crew of various projects with relentless harassment, which includes racist and sexist attacks, with Star Wars: The Last Jedi writer/director Rian Johnson claiming the best way to deal with such figures is to directly confront them. While stars of the sequel trilogy John Boyega, Daisy Ridley, and Kelly Marie Tran suffered the brunt of attacks, just earlier this year, Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi star Moses Ingram spoke out about the racism she endured, which resulted in official Star Wars social media accounts defending the star and speaking out against the attacks, while such official accounts largely remained quiet on the matter for years.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe spent the better part of the decade building up to the arrival of Josh Brolin's Thanos, a character that has now been reduced to atoms by the Stark Infinity Gauntlet. Now as the franchise prepares to move into Phase 5 and beyond, the next Big Bad will soon arrive in the form of Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror. According to Majors himself, he hopes the villain is as human as possible so that he's relatable to the millions of people that will be seeing the movies he appears in.
NBC is picking up The Irrational featuring The Flash star Jesse L. Martin. The Law & Order actor was cast way earlier this year in April, but things have begun to crystallize with the series according to The Hollywood Reporter. As of right now, NBC is determining whether or not to air The Irrational at the tail end of this season or to hold until mid 2023. It will be interesting to see how people take to the professor's character and a look into how so many individuals make decisions. Add in a dash of high-stakes cases and you have the recipe for quite a "case of the week" program for the network. Travina Springer is also along with Maahra Hill. Molly Kunz and Arash DeMaxi are also set to star In the show. The Irrational joins Quantum Leap and Found as the dramas to make it through the 2022 development cycle. Check out the synopsis for executive producer Arika Mittman's show right here.
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has only been on Netflix for a week, but the good news for audiences is that writer/director Rian Johnson has already started working on the next film in the series. It's been three years since the first Knives Out landed in theaters, so while it could be another three years for the third film to be released, Glass Onion suffered some setbacks and delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, so it's possible that the next film could be moving forward more quickly than anticipated. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is now streaming on Netflix.
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is continuing to captivate the pop culture landscape, with Rian Johnson's star-studded murder mystery being chock-full of fun surprises. The film, which arrived on Netflix last weekend, is the first of two confirmed follow-ups to 2019's Knives Out, and fans have already been speculating a lot about what the third film could bring. That was taken to a fever pitch on Thursday evening, with many taking to social media to compare the saga's intricate plots to the recent arrest of controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate. Prior to his arrest on charges of sex trafficking, Tate engaged in a Twitter exchange with climate activist Greta Thunberg, which culminated in Tate sharing a lengthy response video. Reports surrounding Tate's arrest have indicated that authorities were able to determine his location from a local pizza box shown in the video — a specific clue that many have compared to a detail in a Knives Out film.
Three of the most successful film trilogies in recent memory are leaving Netflix on January 1, 2023. Responsible for more than $2.5 billion in combined box office, the Austin Powers, Rush Hour, and Men in Black series are all vacating the streaming giant in the coming days. They will join big hits like Sex and the City: The Movie and its sequel, as well as four Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles films (the original trilogy, and the CGI-animated TMNT). In some cases we can easily guess where the movies will land next, in others we aren't quite so sure.
