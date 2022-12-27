Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Weird Facts That Prove Philadelphia is an Incredible CityTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
Tripadvisor reviewers rated this Pennsylvania restaurant one of "the best of the best" for casual diningEllen Eastwood
Philadelphia Christmas Village 2022JoJo's Cup of MochaPhiladelphia, PA
5 Best Pizza Places in PhiladelphiaBryan DijkhuizenPhiladelphia, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DelawareTed RiversDelaware State
Related
Speeding driver critical after multi-car crash in Olney
A speeding driver crashed into several cars, including two police vehicles, in Olney early Friday morning. It happened around 5:15 a.m. on North Fifth Street, near West Rockland Street.
Woman, 78, killed when stolen SUV strikes her vehicle in West Philadelphia
Philadelphia police say that a 78-year-old woman was killed Wednesday afternoon by a hit-and-run driver who stole an SUV and also struck five other vehicles in West Philadelphia.
Victim Left In Street To Die As Hit-Run Driver Wreaks Havoc Across Philly
One man is dead and several more are wounded after a driver rampaged across Philadelphia late on Monday, Dec. 26, authorities say. Roland White Jr., 22, was standing near the corner of West Lehigh Avenue and North Broad Street at 8:30 p.m., when a driver in a blue or silver 2005 Ford Mustang hit him, Philly police told Daily Voice.
VIDEO: 2 targets of gunfire escape unharmed; now Philadelphia Police seek suspects
Police are looking for three men who opened fire on a pair of men in a parked car the day after Christmas, and a fourth person who drove the car they escaped in.
NBC Washington
Driver in Stolen SUV Kills Elderly Woman in Philadelphia Crash Caught on Video
An elderly woman died from her injuries after a driver in a stolen SUV struck several vehicles and then fled the scene on foot on Fairmount Avenue in Philadelphia on Wednesday. The woman, identified by family members as 78-year-old Julia Mae Abraham, was sitting in the passenger's seat of her...
fox29.com
'I'm lost': Emotional vigil held for 22-year old killed in North Philadelphia hit-and-run
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - An emotional vigil for a 22-year-old man killed in a hit-and-run in North Philadelphia December 26. As the search continues for the driver, who just kept going, a balloon release was held at Broad Street and Lehigh Avenue Wednesday evening, where Roland White was hit by a driver and, police say, left for dead.
Pedestrian struck by vehicle, killed in Gloucester Twp.
A person was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Gloucester Township, New Jersey.
Police arrest suspect after Christmas Eve burglary in Northfield, N.J.
Police say an image from a home surveillance camera led them to the suspect.
southjerseyobserver.com
Camden County Police Searching For Missing Teens
Photo credit: Camden County Police Dept. The Camden County Police Department is asking the public’s help with locating two teenagers who have gone missing from their homes. Sa’niya Williams was reported missing today from her home on the unit block of Dudley Street. She is described as a black female, 5’0”, 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a white shirt and may be traveling in an older model white Toyota. She is known to frequent Centerville and Whitman Park.
fox29.com
'Very lucky': 5-year-old hospitalized after accidentally shooting himself in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A five-year-old boy is in the hospital recovering after he was injured from what police believe is a self-inflicted gunshot wound. According to authorities, around 1 a.m. on Thursday morning, the child sustained a gunshot wound in a home on the 3700 block of N Darien Street. The...
fox29.com
Police investigate suspicious death of man, 62, in Overbrook home
OVERBROOK - A 62-year-old man has been found dead in an Overbrook home and police are calling the death suspicious. 19th District officers were called to the 900 block of Atwood Road Thursday, just before 5 p.m., for a death inside of a home. According to officials, a 62-year-old man...
Philadelphia crossing guard turns to Action News over vanishing paychecks
"I show up every day. I don't have a problem going to work. I just want to be paid for what I do," she said.
delawarevalleynews.com
Driver Hits Several Vehicles, Kills A Pedestrian and Keeps Driving
Philadelphia Police are looking for a lunatic that was behind the wheel of a car. This happened yesterday, and it all started on Sugarhouse Drive, which is a casino property. A 2005 Ford Mustang hit a male on a scooter, knocking him off the bike. Instead of stopping, the driver kept going, and did a loop in the parking lot. He struck several more vehicles, before exiting onto N. Delaware Avenue.
Witnesses spot attacker fleeing scene after stabbing Pa. man to death: report
An act of crime and fleeing the scene resulted in a man’s death after being stabbed in the Kensington section of Philadelphia. According to 6ABC, the attacker took down the 55-year-old victim early Wednesday morning on the 3200 block of G Street, near East Allegheny Avenue and Custer Street where the victim suffered two stab wounds, one in the thigh and another in the neck.
More than 60 shots fired, 2 people injured in Kensington shooting
A shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood left two men injured and the street littered with shell casings.
fox29.com
Man shot multiple times on a Southwest Philadelphia street in critical condition, police say
SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - A man was critically injured after he was shot multiple times on the street in Southwest Philadelphia. According to authorities, the shooting happened on the 2100 block of South 61st Street, about 2:15 Wednesday afternoon. A man was found in the street with multiple gunshot wounds all...
fox29.com
Parents of Everett Beauregard memorialize son with ribbons as police search for killer
The parents of a former Temple University student who was shot to death near his West Philadelphia apartment memorialized their slain son three months after his death. Authorities say Everett Beauregard, 23, was gunned down around the corner from his apartment next Drexel University in late-September. Beauregard had just got off a SEPTA train near 34th and Market Streets when police say a gunman walked past him and opened fire.
nccpdnews.com
Suspect Arrested for Occupied Burglary in Concord Manor
(Wilmington, Del.-19803) The New Castle County Division of Police have arrested Orion Brabham, 54, of New Castle in reference to an occupied burglary. On Thursday (12/22), at approximately 11:30 a.m., officers were called to a home in the 200 block of Prospect Avenue (Concord Manor) for the report of a burglary. Officers learned a Black male suspect had unlawfully entered the home occupied by a 14-year-old resident home from school during the holiday break.
'They all deserve to have their name' — Work underway to ID all buried in Philly potter's field
It may take decades, but city investigators are banding together to identify all human remains buried in a Northeast Philadelphia’s potters field — the same field where the “Boy in the Box,” now known as Joseph Zarelli, had been interred for years.
'She took my brother from me,' says sister of man killed in hit-and-run spree
Investigators believe the suspect wanted in a deadly hit-and-run in North Philadelphia is the same driver who struck two other people.
Comments / 1