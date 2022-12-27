ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

southjerseyobserver.com

Camden County Police Searching For Missing Teens

Photo credit: Camden County Police Dept. The Camden County Police Department is asking the public’s help with locating two teenagers who have gone missing from their homes. Sa’niya Williams was reported missing today from her home on the unit block of Dudley Street. She is described as a black female, 5’0”, 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a white shirt and may be traveling in an older model white Toyota. She is known to frequent Centerville and Whitman Park.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
fox29.com

Police investigate suspicious death of man, 62, in Overbrook home

OVERBROOK - A 62-year-old man has been found dead in an Overbrook home and police are calling the death suspicious. 19th District officers were called to the 900 block of Atwood Road Thursday, just before 5 p.m., for a death inside of a home. According to officials, a 62-year-old man...
OVERBROOK, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Driver Hits Several Vehicles, Kills A Pedestrian and Keeps Driving

Philadelphia Police are looking for a lunatic that was behind the wheel of a car. This happened yesterday, and it all started on Sugarhouse Drive, which is a casino property. A 2005 Ford Mustang hit a male on a scooter, knocking him off the bike. Instead of stopping, the driver kept going, and did a loop in the parking lot. He struck several more vehicles, before exiting onto N. Delaware Avenue.
SPRING TOWNSHIP, PA
PennLive.com

Witnesses spot attacker fleeing scene after stabbing Pa. man to death: report

An act of crime and fleeing the scene resulted in a man’s death after being stabbed in the Kensington section of Philadelphia. According to 6ABC, the attacker took down the 55-year-old victim early Wednesday morning on the 3200 block of G Street, near East Allegheny Avenue and Custer Street where the victim suffered two stab wounds, one in the thigh and another in the neck.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Parents of Everett Beauregard memorialize son with ribbons as police search for killer

The parents of a former Temple University student who was shot to death near his West Philadelphia apartment memorialized their slain son three months after his death. Authorities say Everett Beauregard, 23, was gunned down around the corner from his apartment next Drexel University in late-September. Beauregard had just got off a SEPTA train near 34th and Market Streets when police say a gunman walked past him and opened fire.
nccpdnews.com

Suspect Arrested for Occupied Burglary in Concord Manor

(Wilmington, Del.-19803) The New Castle County Division of Police have arrested Orion Brabham, 54, of New Castle in reference to an occupied burglary. On Thursday (12/22), at approximately 11:30 a.m., officers were called to a home in the 200 block of Prospect Avenue (Concord Manor) for the report of a burglary. Officers learned a Black male suspect had unlawfully entered the home occupied by a 14-year-old resident home from school during the holiday break.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE

