Lorena Mae (Swieringa) Loushin
Lorena Mae (Swieringa) Loushin, 84, passed away at her home in Ely, MN on Friday, December 23rd, 2022. Lorena was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Emma (Simonson) and George Swieringa on 07-03-1938. She attended Embarrass High School. Survivors include her daughters, Diane (Dale) Whiting, Jeannette (Jeff) Potter, Cindy Loushin, granddaughter...
Ely Community Resource awarded Community Conservationist Award
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) and Minnesota Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts (MASWCD) awarded Ely Community Resource (ECR) the 2022 Community Conservationist Award during the MASWCD annual convention in Bloomington, MN. North St. Louis Soil and Water Conservation District with support from Lake County Soil & Water...
Lois Kainz
Lois Kainz, 72, of Ely, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at the Ely Bloomenson Community Hospital. Family arrangements have been entrusted to Kerntz Funeral Home of Ely.
Alumni basketball game featured 26 returning players
Lights and buckets lit up the Ely high school gym on Friday, Dec, 23 as the Ely Hoop Club hosted its fourth annual alumni boys and girls basketball games. Starting out the night on the court was 12 returning alumni girls. On the white team were returning alumni players Krystal (Smrekar) Nylund, Alison Zaverl, Winter Sainio, and the Muhvich sisters - Angie, Erin and Marlee Dunn. On the red team, returning alumni players, Missy LaTourell, Shayla Zaverl, Brielle Kallberg, Erika Mattson and McDonald sisters Natalie and Megan Dotts.
