Lights and buckets lit up the Ely high school gym on Friday, Dec, 23 as the Ely Hoop Club hosted its fourth annual alumni boys and girls basketball games. Starting out the night on the court was 12 returning alumni girls. On the white team were returning alumni players Krystal (Smrekar) Nylund, Alison Zaverl, Winter Sainio, and the Muhvich sisters - Angie, Erin and Marlee Dunn. On the red team, returning alumni players, Missy LaTourell, Shayla Zaverl, Brielle Kallberg, Erika Mattson and McDonald sisters Natalie and Megan Dotts.

ELY, MN ・ 4 HOURS AGO