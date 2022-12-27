Read full article on original website
Related
Why One Small Fearless Idaho Town Was Amazingly Relocated Twice
We all know how awful moving is. Packing up boxes, loading them on a truck, unloading them at the new location, unpacking the boxes, and putting the contents into their proper spots in your new home. Doing the process once will make you want to stay in a house that's too small, too expensive, or even in a bad neighborhood. According to a study conducted in 2019, the stress of moving is more significant than going through a divorce, getting married, having children, starting your first job, or switching careers. Imagine an entire town going through the stress of moving twice! It happened in a small city in Idaho in 1888 and again 37 years later in 1925.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Idaho
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Idaho that are well-known for serving great food, every day of the week.
eastidahonews.com
Biz Buzz: Convenience store opening 5th Idaho Falls location, includes soda and taco restaurant
IDAHO FALLS – Fill your tank and satisfy your soda and taco craving at the same time. Good 2 Go is opening its fifth Idaho Falls location at 4456 East 1st Street on Thursday. In addition to being the largest Good 2 Go store in the Gem State, District Manager Carey Grant tells EastIdahoNews.com it will also include a Rusty Taco Restaurant, which will open in mid-January, and a new drive-thru soda, coffee and treat franchise called Sips Crafts Drinks, which opens Friday.
ksl.com
Watch: Slick driveway a dream come true for Idaho ice skater
IDAHO FALLS — While others were unintentionally slipping and sliding on the ice on Tuesday morning, one local woman broke out her skates. Freezing rain made for extremely slick roads Tuesday morning, prompting law enforcement to warn drivers to slow down, be careful and avoid travel if possible. In...
Police warning public about moose on loose in Pocatello neighborhood
POCATELLO — Pocatello Police have been receiving reports of a moose roaming around the neighborhood of Church Hill Downs in northern Pocatello, according to a press release from the Pocatello Police Department. Pocatello police are asking residents to make sure they are aware of this and to be vigilant. Residents are warned not to approach the animal if they come across it. Residents with dogs are warned to keep their pets on leashes if they see the moose. They are to make sure their dogs do not approach the animal. Pocatello police said moose are majestic animals that are interesting to look at, but they should be given their space.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are highly praised for their food and service.
KPVI Newschannel 6
ISP Responds to Hundreds of Slide-offs and Crashes in the Last Two Weeks
245, that’s the number of crashes and slide offs reported to or responded by Idaho State Police in eastern Idaho from December 14 to the 26. ISP says that when fresh snow or slick roads occur, there’s always a learning curve for drivers to remember how to navigate the roads. They say if you do slide off the road, keep a lookout for others.
eastidahonews.com
Man sentenced for 2021 shooting in downtown Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – One of the men responsible for a shooting in downtown Idaho Falls was sentenced to prison. Nikolaus Garcia, 25, was sentenced by District Judge Michael Whyte to 4 and a half to 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to felony aggravated battery. He will also have to pay $10,000 in fines.
Idaho Falls man forges success with blacksmith business
IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man has found success running his own blacksmith business. Chris Hendry, owner of the shop, calls his business American Warrior Forge and Designs. He said he has been operating his business for about two years now. "I'm in the Army Reserve and got back in 2020," he said. "COVID was happening and there were a lot of stressors in my life and I needed...
eastidahonews.com
Black ice, extremely slick conditions cause slide-offs, crashes on eastern Idaho roads
IDAHO FALLS – Multiple crashes and slide-offs have been reported on eastern Idaho roads as authorities ask drivers to slow down, be careful and avoid travel if possible. Black ice has created extremely slick conditions across the area. Multiple cars have slid off I-15 between Idaho Falls and Blackfoot....
eastidahonews.com
Shelley police looking for information after window damaged at middle school
SHELLEY — Local police are asking for tips after a window was damaged at a middle school by what appears to be either a BB or pellet gun. The Shelley Police Department posted on Facebook on Tuesday that sometime this last week, during winter break for students, Hobbs Middle School in Shelley was damaged.
Local transportation companies to offer free rides home on New Year's Eve
POCATELLO — IZAIC and Denny’s Wrecker Service, two local transportation network companies, are offering Pocatello and Chubbuck residents free rides home from participating bars on New Year’s Eve. Charley Potter, founder of IZAIC, said the company is doing this to reduce the number of DUIs and accidents that happen on New Year’s Eve. “I hate seeing anyone have their life ruined by DUI,” he said. “They seem detrimental for everyone.” ...
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls man charged after allegedly stealing $600 in winning lottery tickets
IDAHO FALLS – A local man was arrested after allegedly stealing winning lottery tickets from a gas station and trying to redeem them. Brandon Greer, 41, was charged with felony counterfeit lottery tickets and misdemeanor petit theft on Dec. 7. On Aug. 21, Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies were called...
eastidahonews.com
IFPD responds to 29 crashes Tuesday morning
IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Police Department responded to 29 crashes Tuesday morning, all of which are attributed to slick roads. Three of those crashes occurred in the area of Pancheri and Yellowstone Highway. IFPD spokeswoman Jessica Clements tells EastIdahoNews.com there was a two-vehicle crash south of Pancheri at 7:51 a.m. Details are not available.
eastidahonews.com
Woman escapes home after fire ignites in basement
The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department. The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to the 900 block of Koster Avenue in Idaho Falls for a structure fire shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday. The reporting person stated there was a fire in the basement bathroom. When...
Area roads icy, slick, and dangerous
The Idaho Transportation Department reports conditions this morning are extremely slick on I-15 between Blackfoot and Idaho Falls. The post Area roads icy, slick, and dangerous appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Cash rewards offered for tips after ‘explosive device’ components found in restroom
MORELAND — Cash rewards are being offered for tips that lead to an arrest after deputies responded to a local park for what appeared to be an explosive device in a restroom. Bingham County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called Monday at 1:45 p.m. When deputies arrived at the...
'EXTREME BLACK ICE CONDITIONS': Arrival of winter storm in East Idaho results in numerous wrecks
Authorities are urging motorists to use extreme caution after the arrival of a winter storm on Tuesday morning caused numerous slide-offs and crashes on local roads. The Idaho Transportation Department issued a warning that conditions on Interstate 15 between Blackfoot and Idaho Falls are "extremely slick." ITD stated, "Drivers are encouraged to slow down, watch for ice and slick spots on the roadway and leave extra distance between themselves and...
KHQ Right Now
Westbound I-90 fully blocked near Pleasant View Road
IDAHO. - Westbound I-90 is currently blocked from Exit 2 near Pleasant View Road to Exit 5.
Authorities still searching for endangered local man missing for nearly three months
Bannock County deputies are still searching for an elderly local man who has been missing and endangered for nearly three months. Michael Smith Winward, 86, was last seen at his Treaty Highway home north of Fort Hall on Oct. 2. Winward was reported missing by his family, according to Bannock County officials. He is described...
Comments / 0