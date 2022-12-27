ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

MIX 106

Why One Small Fearless Idaho Town Was Amazingly Relocated Twice

We all know how awful moving is. Packing up boxes, loading them on a truck, unloading them at the new location, unpacking the boxes, and putting the contents into their proper spots in your new home. Doing the process once will make you want to stay in a house that's too small, too expensive, or even in a bad neighborhood. According to a study conducted in 2019, the stress of moving is more significant than going through a divorce, getting married, having children, starting your first job, or switching careers. Imagine an entire town going through the stress of moving twice! It happened in a small city in Idaho in 1888 and again 37 years later in 1925.
AMERICAN FALLS, ID
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Idaho

Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Idaho that are well-known for serving great food, every day of the week.
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Biz Buzz: Convenience store opening 5th Idaho Falls location, includes soda and taco restaurant

IDAHO FALLS – Fill your tank and satisfy your soda and taco craving at the same time. Good 2 Go is opening its fifth Idaho Falls location at 4456 East 1st Street on Thursday. In addition to being the largest Good 2 Go store in the Gem State, District Manager Carey Grant tells EastIdahoNews.com it will also include a Rusty Taco Restaurant, which will open in mid-January, and a new drive-thru soda, coffee and treat franchise called Sips Crafts Drinks, which opens Friday.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
ksl.com

Watch: Slick driveway a dream come true for Idaho ice skater

IDAHO FALLS — While others were unintentionally slipping and sliding on the ice on Tuesday morning, one local woman broke out her skates. Freezing rain made for extremely slick roads Tuesday morning, prompting law enforcement to warn drivers to slow down, be careful and avoid travel if possible. In...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police warning public about moose on loose in Pocatello neighborhood

POCATELLO — Pocatello Police have been receiving reports of a moose roaming around the neighborhood of Church Hill Downs in northern Pocatello, according to a press release from the Pocatello Police Department. Pocatello police are asking residents to make sure they are aware of this and to be vigilant. Residents are warned not to approach the animal if they come across it. Residents with dogs are warned to keep their pets on leashes if they see the moose. They are to make sure their dogs do not approach the animal. Pocatello police said moose are majestic animals that are interesting to look at, but they should be given their space.
POCATELLO, ID
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are highly praised for their food and service.
IDAHO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

ISP Responds to Hundreds of Slide-offs and Crashes in the Last Two Weeks

245, that’s the number of crashes and slide offs reported to or responded by Idaho State Police in eastern Idaho from December 14 to the 26. ISP says that when fresh snow or slick roads occur, there’s always a learning curve for drivers to remember how to navigate the roads. They say if you do slide off the road, keep a lookout for others.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man sentenced for 2021 shooting in downtown Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – One of the men responsible for a shooting in downtown Idaho Falls was sentenced to prison. Nikolaus Garcia, 25, was sentenced by District Judge Michael Whyte to 4 and a half to 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to felony aggravated battery. He will also have to pay $10,000 in fines.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho Falls man forges success with blacksmith business

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man has found success running his own blacksmith business. Chris Hendry, owner of the shop, calls his business American Warrior Forge and Designs. He said he has been operating his business for about two years now. "I'm in the Army Reserve and got back in 2020," he said. "COVID was happening and there were a lot of stressors in my life and I needed...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Shelley police looking for information after window damaged at middle school

SHELLEY — Local police are asking for tips after a window was damaged at a middle school by what appears to be either a BB or pellet gun. The Shelley Police Department posted on Facebook on Tuesday that sometime this last week, during winter break for students, Hobbs Middle School in Shelley was damaged.
SHELLEY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local transportation companies to offer free rides home on New Year's Eve

POCATELLO — IZAIC and Denny’s Wrecker Service, two local transportation network companies, are offering Pocatello and Chubbuck residents free rides home from participating bars on New Year’s Eve. Charley Potter, founder of IZAIC, said the company is doing this to reduce the number of DUIs and accidents that happen on New Year’s Eve. “I hate seeing anyone have their life ruined by DUI,” he said. “They seem detrimental for everyone.” ...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

IFPD responds to 29 crashes Tuesday morning

IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Police Department responded to 29 crashes Tuesday morning, all of which are attributed to slick roads. Three of those crashes occurred in the area of Pancheri and Yellowstone Highway. IFPD spokeswoman Jessica Clements tells EastIdahoNews.com there was a two-vehicle crash south of Pancheri at 7:51 a.m. Details are not available.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Woman escapes home after fire ignites in basement

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department. The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to the 900 block of Koster Avenue in Idaho Falls for a structure fire shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday. The reporting person stated there was a fire in the basement bathroom. When...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

'EXTREME BLACK ICE CONDITIONS': Arrival of winter storm in East Idaho results in numerous wrecks

Authorities are urging motorists to use extreme caution after the arrival of a winter storm on Tuesday morning caused numerous slide-offs and crashes on local roads. The Idaho Transportation Department issued a warning that conditions on Interstate 15 between Blackfoot and Idaho Falls are "extremely slick." ITD stated, "Drivers are encouraged to slow down, watch for ice and slick spots on the roadway and leave extra distance between themselves and...
IDAHO FALLS, ID

