Cleveland.com

What is Ohio State football running back Miyan Williams’ status for the Peach Bowl against Georgia?

ATLANTA — Ohio State football expects the most productive available running back on its roster to be on the field in Saturday’s Peach Bowl playoff semifinal. Ryan Day did not go into detail on Miyan Williams’ status after the third-year back returned to practice on Thursday. Williams had missed practice time earlier this week due to illness.
COLUMBUS, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Urban Meyer offers 1 big key for Ohio State against Georgia

The Ohio State Buckeyes are regarded as clear underdogs for the College Football Playoff semi-final against Georgia, but Urban Meyer sees one thing the Buckeyes can do to improve their chances. Meyer was somewhat bullish about Ohio State’s capability of causing Georgia trouble, saying the Bulldogs’ secondary could be a spot where Buckeyes players could... The post Urban Meyer offers 1 big key for Ohio State against Georgia appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State's Peach Bowl Trailer Reminds Us That All the Buckeyes Need is an Opportunity

All Ohio State needs is an opportunity. The Buckeyes have that in the College Football Playoff. It starts with a matchup against top-seeded Georgia in the Peach Bowl. "With every chapter comes a new opportunity, a new lease on life," the trailer's narrator Kamryn Babb said. "We know you don't want us here. We know you don't think we deserve this opportunity. But that's just how we want it. We have fought to get this shot – a shot at telling our story of the Ohio State football team. All we needed was an opportunity at this one game, this one moment. And now, we have our opportunity. One game that can change our legacy forever."
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio State’s J.T. Tuimoloau had one of the greatest games college football’s ever seen, and he can repeat it against Georgia

ATLANTA -- Early this season, Ohio State’s J.T. Tuimolou put together a performance that has a case to be the best individual game any college football player has ever had. The defensive end filled up every column on the stat sheet recording six tackles, three tackles for loss, two interceptions, a forced fumble that he recovered and a defensive touchdown in a 44-31 win over Penn State. It’s the type of game that can serve as the turning point in a player’s career that sends him down the path of All-American status.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Teradja Mitchell “Locked In” with Ohio State for College Football Playoff Despite Entering Transfer Portal

Even though he entered the transfer portal earlier this month, Teradja Mitchell’s Ohio State career isn’t over yet. The fifth-year senior linebacker has remained with the Buckeyes throughout their preparation for the Peach Bowl, and he’ll be in uniform at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with Ohio State on Saturday ready to take the field if called upon to play against Georgia.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Player Claims He's Been Contacted By Other Schools

With the Peach Bowl just two days away, Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka made a surprising comment to the media. Egbuka told reporters at Ohio State's media day that he has been contacted by other schools to transfer. However, he won't enter the transfer portal because he's "content" at Ohio State.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Why that Ohio State football fake punt against Michigan did not happen

ATLANTA — Mason Arnold has moved on from what unfortunately is the biggest moments of his Ohio State football career thus far. Per his explanation, he did not hear the play call when the Buckeyes were set up for a fake punt against Michigan on Nov. 26. On video replay, every other aspect of the play went off as called. Punter Jesse Mirco seemed surprised to receive the snap, and quickly got the punt away. Blocking back Mitch Rossi looked around palms up wondering why he didn’t have the ball.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

C.J. Stroud shows off artistic skills, draws 'Brutus' at Ohio State media days

C.J. Stroud has some solid skills off the field, too. During the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl media day on Thursday, ahead of the College Football Playoff Semifinal, Stroud provided a little fun moment, utilizing his artistic abilities. Ohio State’s junior quarterback made media days a bit more exciting than answering questions...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Cincinnati Reportedly Close To Hiring Ohio State Assistant

Cincinnati continues to poach members of Ohio State's staff. Last week, Matt Zenitz of On3Sports reported that the Bearcats are expected to name Buckeyes player personnel Zach Grant their new general manager. They're also in line to add another Ohio State assistant. Per Zenitz, Cincinnati is about to hire recruiting...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

