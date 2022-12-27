Read full article on original website
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes defeat Bulldogs 90-59 behind strong second halfThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hicks says he’s ‘100 percent,’ reflects on Peach Bowl experienceThe LanternColumbus, OH
What is Ohio State football running back Miyan Williams’ status for the Peach Bowl against Georgia?
ATLANTA — Ohio State football expects the most productive available running back on its roster to be on the field in Saturday’s Peach Bowl playoff semifinal. Ryan Day did not go into detail on Miyan Williams’ status after the third-year back returned to practice on Thursday. Williams had missed practice time earlier this week due to illness.
Ohio State football’s Zach Harrison delayed an NFL dream to leave the Buckeyes on his terms
ATLANTA — The question seemed to weigh on Ohio State football defensive end Zach Harrison’s broad shoulders. This was the week leading into New Year’s Day 2022 and the Buckeyes’ Rose Bowl date with Utah. As with any postseason, draft-eligible stars are asked if they expect to be back the following season.
In NFL locker rooms, former Buckeyes and Bulldogs fight for trash-talk supremacy ahead of Ohio State vs. Georgia
BEREA, Ohio - Nick Chubb tilted his head and listened intently to the interview occurring on his left. Browns cornerback Denzel Ward, Chubb’s locker neighbor and an Ohio State alumnus, said he liked his Buckeyes to beat Georgia in Saturday’s College Football Playoff semifinal. Chubb, the former Bulldog,...
Urban Meyer offers 1 big key for Ohio State against Georgia
The Ohio State Buckeyes are regarded as clear underdogs for the College Football Playoff semi-final against Georgia, but Urban Meyer sees one thing the Buckeyes can do to improve their chances. Meyer was somewhat bullish about Ohio State’s capability of causing Georgia trouble, saying the Bulldogs’ secondary could be a spot where Buckeyes players could... The post Urban Meyer offers 1 big key for Ohio State against Georgia appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
What would an Ohio State vs. Michigan national championship game look like?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Kirk Herbstreit can’t even think about it yet. Ahead of this weekend’s College Football Playoff semifinals, Ohio State and Michigan fans are preparing for history. Only one win each separates college football’s greatest rivalry from the sport’s biggest prize. The Game for The...
Watch the trailer for Ohio State football’s game against Georgia in the Peach Bowl
ATLANTA -- Ohio State is trying to change the narrative on its 2022 season, but doing so won’t be easy. A loss to its rival killed off a chance of winning a Big Ten title, but backing into the College Football Playoff provided a chance to still win a national title. But that road takes them through Georiga.
College Football Playoff picks for Georgia vs. Ohio State and Michigan vs. TCU: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On this episode of the College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah make their picks for the playoff semifinals -- No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State and No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU. Will Michigan run all over TCU? Or could...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State's Peach Bowl Trailer Reminds Us That All the Buckeyes Need is an Opportunity
All Ohio State needs is an opportunity. The Buckeyes have that in the College Football Playoff. It starts with a matchup against top-seeded Georgia in the Peach Bowl. "With every chapter comes a new opportunity, a new lease on life," the trailer's narrator Kamryn Babb said. "We know you don't want us here. We know you don't think we deserve this opportunity. But that's just how we want it. We have fought to get this shot – a shot at telling our story of the Ohio State football team. All we needed was an opportunity at this one game, this one moment. And now, we have our opportunity. One game that can change our legacy forever."
Ohio State’s J.T. Tuimoloau had one of the greatest games college football’s ever seen, and he can repeat it against Georgia
ATLANTA -- Early this season, Ohio State’s J.T. Tuimolou put together a performance that has a case to be the best individual game any college football player has ever had. The defensive end filled up every column on the stat sheet recording six tackles, three tackles for loss, two interceptions, a forced fumble that he recovered and a defensive touchdown in a 44-31 win over Penn State. It’s the type of game that can serve as the turning point in a player’s career that sends him down the path of All-American status.
Eleven Warriors
Teradja Mitchell “Locked In” with Ohio State for College Football Playoff Despite Entering Transfer Portal
Even though he entered the transfer portal earlier this month, Teradja Mitchell’s Ohio State career isn’t over yet. The fifth-year senior linebacker has remained with the Buckeyes throughout their preparation for the Peach Bowl, and he’ll be in uniform at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with Ohio State on Saturday ready to take the field if called upon to play against Georgia.
Ohio State Player Claims He's Been Contacted By Other Schools
With the Peach Bowl just two days away, Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka made a surprising comment to the media. Egbuka told reporters at Ohio State's media day that he has been contacted by other schools to transfer. However, he won't enter the transfer portal because he's "content" at Ohio State.
Why that Ohio State football fake punt against Michigan did not happen
ATLANTA — Mason Arnold has moved on from what unfortunately is the biggest moments of his Ohio State football career thus far. Per his explanation, he did not hear the play call when the Buckeyes were set up for a fake punt against Michigan on Nov. 26. On video replay, every other aspect of the play went off as called. Punter Jesse Mirco seemed surprised to receive the snap, and quickly got the punt away. Blocking back Mitch Rossi looked around palms up wondering why he didn’t have the ball.
Ohio State basketball, up only 3 at halftime, rebounds to beat Alabama A&M 90-59
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Brice Sensabaugh scored 21 points, Justice Sueing added 18 and Ohio State raced away in the second half for a 90-59 win over Alabama A&M on Thursday as both teams completed their nonconference schedules. Bruce Thornton added 12 points and five assists for Ohio State (9-3),...
saturdaytradition.com
C.J. Stroud shows off artistic skills, draws 'Brutus' at Ohio State media days
C.J. Stroud has some solid skills off the field, too. During the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl media day on Thursday, ahead of the College Football Playoff Semifinal, Stroud provided a little fun moment, utilizing his artistic abilities. Ohio State’s junior quarterback made media days a bit more exciting than answering questions...
The secret to the Buckeyes beating the mighty Georgia defense might lie with ... Kent State? Film review
CLEVELAND, Ohio - On film, the difference between an SEC football team and the rest of the country is the play of the defensive front seven, particularly the defensive line. The combination of size, speed, explosion, length, and depth up front is just different from that in any other conference in the country.
Look: This Stat Is Bad News For Georgia, Good News For Ohio State
The numbers don't look too great for Ohio State heading into College Football Playoff tilt with Georgia in the Peach Bowl. But one fascinating stat may offer the Buckeyes a fair amount of hope that they can pull the upset. Since the College Football Playoff was first introduced in 2014,...
Football World Reacts To What Urban Meyer Said About Ohio State
On Saturday night, Ohio State and Georgia will square off in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff. Former Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer shared his thoughts on this matchup. Meyer believes Ohio State will need to have success in the passing game in order to keep up with Georgia....
Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Significant Staff Loss
It's a pretty regular occurrence for the Ohio State Buckeyes to lose staffers at the end of the season as other schools try to replicate their success. But this latest loss right before the College Football Playoff hits hard. According to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, Ohio State's personnel and...
Cincinnati Reportedly Close To Hiring Ohio State Assistant
Cincinnati continues to poach members of Ohio State's staff. Last week, Matt Zenitz of On3Sports reported that the Bearcats are expected to name Buckeyes player personnel Zach Grant their new general manager. They're also in line to add another Ohio State assistant. Per Zenitz, Cincinnati is about to hire recruiting...
Ohio State’s most important player in the College Football Playoff is a former 5-star recruit no one’s talking about
ATLANTA -- There’s an argument to be made that the most important offensive player in Ohio State’s game against Georgia isn’t any of the names you’d think of first if someone asked you that question. You’d probably first turn to quarterback and two-time Heisman Trophy finalist...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
