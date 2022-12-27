Read full article on original website
Flood Watch issued for Northern Humboldt Interior, Southern Humboldt Interior by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-30 10:48:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Northern Humboldt Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following areas, Coastal Del Norte, Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Coast, Northern Humboldt Interior, Southern Humboldt Interior and Southwestern Humboldt. * WHEN...Through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for Del Norte, Humboldt by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 13:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 14:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Del Norte; Humboldt FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following counties, Del Norte, Humboldt and Trinity. * WHEN...Until 945 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Small streams and creeks will rise sharply this afternoon and evening. Localized flooding will occur as creeks exceed their channel and culvert capacities. Culverts blocked by debris may also lead to enhanced local flooding. Rock and mudslides may occur above roads in steep areas during heaviest rainfall intensities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 919 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. - Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Crescent City, Hoopa, Willow Creek, Orick, Orleans, Grizzly Creek Redwoods State Park, Klamath, Honeydew, Jedediah Smith State Park, Garberville, Jack McNamera Field, Shelter Cove, Rio Dell, Trinidad, Maple Creek, McKinleyville, Westhaven- Moonstone, Weitchpec, Carlotta and Bridgeville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Southern Lake County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-30 10:48:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Southern Lake County FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following area, Southern Lake. * WHEN...Through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Humboldt by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 06:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 08:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/eka. The next statement will be issued this evening at 930 PM PST. Target Area: Humboldt The National Weather Service in Eureka CA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in California Eel River at Fernbridge affecting Humboldt County. For the Eel River...including Fernbridge, Scotia, Bridgeville, Fort Seward, Miranda...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING TO SUNDAY MORNING REPLACES RIVER FLOOD WATCH * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Eel River at Fernbridge. * WHEN...From Saturday morning to Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, The western half of the Eel Delta may be completely flooded, especially if at or above this level for an extended period of time. This includes areas northwest of Loleta and Cannibal Island Road. Owners of livestock should take appropriate action to protect their animals. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM PST Friday the stage was 6.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning to a crest of 22.3 feet tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 22.5 feet on 02/02/1952. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
