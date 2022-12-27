Effective: 2022-12-31 06:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 08:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/eka. The next statement will be issued this evening at 930 PM PST. Target Area: Humboldt The National Weather Service in Eureka CA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in California Eel River at Fernbridge affecting Humboldt County. For the Eel River...including Fernbridge, Scotia, Bridgeville, Fort Seward, Miranda...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING TO SUNDAY MORNING REPLACES RIVER FLOOD WATCH * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Eel River at Fernbridge. * WHEN...From Saturday morning to Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, The western half of the Eel Delta may be completely flooded, especially if at or above this level for an extended period of time. This includes areas northwest of Loleta and Cannibal Island Road. Owners of livestock should take appropriate action to protect their animals. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM PST Friday the stage was 6.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning to a crest of 22.3 feet tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 22.5 feet on 02/02/1952. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO