Read full article on original website
Related
The SIAC, including Albany State, donate to needy
ATLANTA, Ga. (December 28, 2022) - During the holiday season, the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) partnered with 100 Black Men of America and First Tee of Metro Atlanta to provide over 500 pairs of shoes to community organizations in need. Commissioner Holloman has headed this effort intending to continue...
wfxl.com
Brundage completes first fall term as president of ABAC
Dr. Tracy Brundage has completed her first semester as ABAC’s first female president. It won’t snow in Tifton on Mother’s Day. That’s one thing Dr. Tracy Brundage can count on as she concludes her first fall semester as president of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. Brundage was...
WALB 10
Speed cameras making way to Valdosta school zones
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Controversial speeding cameras will soon be going up in three Valdosta school zones. The city is going to do a trial run to see how and if the cameras improve safety. City leaders said they believe the cameras will reduce speeding and help make school zones...
WALB 10
South Georgia organizations continue feeding people beyond the holiday season
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Several South Georgia organizations have come together to continue giving to the community — even after the holidays. For the next two weeks from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., volunteers from the Lowndes County community will be feeding more than 100 people a day. Something they say is critical and needed for some in this community.
WALB 10
What is LOST funding? Why it matters for Albany, Dougherty Co.
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - After months of back-and-forth discussion, Albany and Dougherty County have reached a decision on how to split tax dollars between the two municipalities. At a Thursday morning called meeting, the Albany City Commission voted in favor of the traditional 60/40 funding split. What is LOST funding?
wfxl.com
Chipotle Mexican Grill opening in Valdosta Friday, brings 25 jobs to area
Chipotle Mexican Grill is opening its first-ever location in Valdosta on Friday, December 30. This restaurant is located off Inner Perimeter Road, right in front of the Walmart Supercenter, and will be open every day from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. This will be the second Chipotle location in Valdosta,...
WALB 10
‘The shop was full of water’: South Georgia businesses see impacts from holiday freeze
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Several plumbing companies across Georgia saw many calls because of the cold weather over the holiday weekend. Both businesses and people were impacted. John Marshall Harvey, a salesman at Action Buildings in Tifton, says they were without water since Sunday. “You know, over the Christmas holidays,...
New emergency room comes to South Georgia
South Georgia is getting a new emergency room. South Georgia Medical Center converted Smith Northview into a walk-in urgent care center in 2015 — but during the height of the pandemic, their main Valdosta campus was swamped with COVID-19 cases. The state gave the nonprofit health system emergency permission...
wfxl.com
Local government in Albany, Dougherty County reach agreement for LOST funds
With the state-mandated deadline looming for Dougherty County and the City of Albany to agree on a plan to renew the Local Option Sales Tax, a special called meeting was held by the City of Albany Thursday. On December 16, Dougherty County commissioners met and approved their own proposal, the...
WALB 10
Some South Ga. farmers thankful for the hard freeze
GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - There have been mixed opinions about the recent near-record cold, but one group who were fans of it were farmers. South Georgia farmers rely on cold weather, and it isn’t something they’ve had in recent years. “It feels like it hadn’t been this...
WALB 10
Valdosta's Living Bridges has some changes coming in 2023
GBI asking for help identifying remains of child found dead in the 1980s. Known as “Baby Jane Doe,” the young child’s remains were found in Millwood off of Duncan Bridge Road in December 1988. The GBI believes she has a possible connection to Albany. Bainbridge ending 2022...
Waycross Journal-Herald
Waycross still in search for a manager
Waycross is still seeking a City Manager. The City Commission did not decide Tuesday on a successor to Tonya Parrish as had been anticipated after a legal advertisement naming Ulysses Rayford and Stuart Truille the finalists listed December 20 as the date for action. However, there was no resolution to consider action on the job on the agenda for the commission’s final bi-monthly meeting of the year.
WALB 10
Bainbridge ending 2022 with a spike in violent crime
GBI asking for help identifying remains of child found dead in the 1980s. Known as “Baby Jane Doe,” the young child’s remains were found in Millwood off of Duncan Bridge Road in December 1988. The GBI believes she has a possible connection to Albany. Albany shooting leaves...
Secretary of state makes official call for special election
ATLANTA — The Georgia Secretary of State’s office gave official notice Wednesday of a Special Election that will be held on Jan. 31 in Colquitt, Cook, Seminole, Decatur, Grady, Thomas and Brooks Counties for Georgia Senate District 11 to fill a vacancy due to the resignation of Sen. Dean Burke. A runoff, if needed, would be held on Feb. 28.
Thomasville, December 28 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 5 high school 🏀 games in Thomasville. The Miller County High School basketball team will have a game with Thomasville High School on December 27, 2022, 17:30:00. The Lincoln High School basketball team will have a game with Monroe Comprehensive High School on December 28, 2022, 10:00:00.
wfxl.com
State of Georgia under electrical critical load condition
Due to the severe winter weather and high demand for energy, the City of Albany is asking that any conservation of energy by the public would be greatly helpful and appreciated. As temperatures have dropped all over Georgia, the increase in electrical usage has put the entire state under a...
WALB 10
GBI asking for help identifying remains of child found dead in the 1980s
The recent uptick in violence this late in the year has prompted an increase in patrolling. Police said they don't believe that injuries are life-threatening. Valdosta's Living Bridges has some changes coming in 2023. Updated: 6 hours ago. There are some changes in store for the Valdosta nonprofit ministry in...
Albany Herald
Dougherty Jail Report
These are bookings for Dec. 15-21 at the Dougherty County Jail. AGENCY KEY: ADDU, Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit; APD, Albany Police Department; ASU, Albany State University Police; DCP, Dougherty County Police Department; DCSP, Dougherty County School System Police Department; Prob, Probation; SO, Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office; GSP, Georgia State Patrol:
tiremeetsroad.com
Driver in Albany, GA supposedly suffers medical emergency, slowly crashes into Big Lots store
Big Lot employees in Albany, GA got quite the scare earlier this week (Dec 27, 2022) when a driver supposedly suffered a medical emergency and slowly crashed their way into the Big Discount store off Dawson Rd. Facebook users and presumed nearby residents Shannon Hassenstab Bradley and Joseph Bradley (related?)...
WALB 10
‘I can’t leave my stuff in this house’: Valdosta mom claims rental home mold ruined her furniture
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta mother said the mold inside her rental home is so bad it damaged her furniture and forced her family into a hotel for the holidays. The mother of three who’s been living in the home for three months now said her livelihood is at stake. She says she and her children spent Christmas in a hotel and are currently still in a hotel because of a mold-infested home.
Comments / 0