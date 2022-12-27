ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berrien County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
The Albany Herald

The SIAC, including Albany State, donate to needy

ATLANTA, Ga. (December 28, 2022) - During the holiday season, the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) partnered with 100 Black Men of America and First Tee of Metro Atlanta to provide over 500 pairs of shoes to community organizations in need. Commissioner Holloman has headed this effort intending to continue...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Brundage completes first fall term as president of ABAC

Dr. Tracy Brundage has completed her first semester as ABAC’s first female president. It won’t snow in Tifton on Mother’s Day. That’s one thing Dr. Tracy Brundage can count on as she concludes her first fall semester as president of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. Brundage was...
TIFTON, GA
WALB 10

Speed cameras making way to Valdosta school zones

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Controversial speeding cameras will soon be going up in three Valdosta school zones. The city is going to do a trial run to see how and if the cameras improve safety. City leaders said they believe the cameras will reduce speeding and help make school zones...
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

What is LOST funding? Why it matters for Albany, Dougherty Co.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - After months of back-and-forth discussion, Albany and Dougherty County have reached a decision on how to split tax dollars between the two municipalities. At a Thursday morning called meeting, the Albany City Commission voted in favor of the traditional 60/40 funding split. What is LOST funding?
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Some South Ga. farmers thankful for the hard freeze

GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - There have been mixed opinions about the recent near-record cold, but one group who were fans of it were farmers. South Georgia farmers rely on cold weather, and it isn’t something they’ve had in recent years. “It feels like it hadn’t been this...
GRADY COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Valdosta's Living Bridges has some changes coming in 2023

GBI asking for help identifying remains of child found dead in the 1980s. Known as “Baby Jane Doe,” the young child’s remains were found in Millwood off of Duncan Bridge Road in December 1988. The GBI believes she has a possible connection to Albany. Bainbridge ending 2022...
VALDOSTA, GA
Waycross Journal-Herald

Waycross still in search for a manager

Waycross is still seeking a City Manager. The City Commission did not decide Tuesday on a successor to Tonya Parrish as had been anticipated after a legal advertisement naming Ulysses Rayford and Stuart Truille the finalists listed December 20 as the date for action. However, there was no resolution to consider action on the job on the agenda for the commission’s final bi-monthly meeting of the year.
WAYCROSS, GA
WALB 10

Bainbridge ending 2022 with a spike in violent crime

GBI asking for help identifying remains of child found dead in the 1980s. Known as “Baby Jane Doe,” the young child’s remains were found in Millwood off of Duncan Bridge Road in December 1988. The GBI believes she has a possible connection to Albany. Albany shooting leaves...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
wfxl.com

State of Georgia under electrical critical load condition

Due to the severe winter weather and high demand for energy, the City of Albany is asking that any conservation of energy by the public would be greatly helpful and appreciated. As temperatures have dropped all over Georgia, the increase in electrical usage has put the entire state under a...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

GBI asking for help identifying remains of child found dead in the 1980s

The recent uptick in violence this late in the year has prompted an increase in patrolling. Police said they don't believe that injuries are life-threatening. Valdosta's Living Bridges has some changes coming in 2023. Updated: 6 hours ago. There are some changes in store for the Valdosta nonprofit ministry in...
VALDOSTA, GA
Albany Herald

Dougherty Jail Report

These are bookings for Dec. 15-21 at the Dougherty County Jail. AGENCY KEY: ADDU, Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit; APD, Albany Police Department; ASU, Albany State University Police; DCP, Dougherty County Police Department; DCSP, Dougherty County School System Police Department; Prob, Probation; SO, Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office; GSP, Georgia State Patrol:
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

‘I can’t leave my stuff in this house’: Valdosta mom claims rental home mold ruined her furniture

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta mother said the mold inside her rental home is so bad it damaged her furniture and forced her family into a hotel for the holidays. The mother of three who’s been living in the home for three months now said her livelihood is at stake. She says she and her children spent Christmas in a hotel and are currently still in a hotel because of a mold-infested home.
VALDOSTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy