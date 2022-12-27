ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian opens up about difficulties of navigating Balenciaga scandal

By Kristin Contino
 3 days ago

Kim Kardashian is speaking out after the Balenciaga backlash.

The reality star, 42, got personal about everything from co-parenting with Kanye West to what her employees wear on Angie Martinez’s “IRL” podcast yesterday — and one of the hot topics was the recent Balenciaga scandal following their controversial ad campaign .

“With the Balenciaga thing… everyone was like, ‘Why aren’t you speaking out? Why aren’t you speaking out?'” Kardashian told the podcast host. “And I’m like, ‘Wait. I’m not in this campaign. I don’t know what’s happening. Let me take a minute to like, research this.'”

The ads, which featured toddlers holding teddy bears wearing BDSM-inspired outfits, sparked widespread social media outrage — and many turned against the Skims founder for not saying something soon enough.

The “Kardashians” star — who has worked with Balenciaga for years — said she “completely spoke out” after she “saw what everyone was seeing on the internet and the reality of the situation.”

At the time, the mom of four tweeted a statement saying she hadn’t said anything publicly yet because she “wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened.”

Kardashian sat down with the media personality for a wide-ranging interview about her life.
Angie Martinez/YouTube

Adding she was “shaken by the disturbing images,” Kardashian said “any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period.”

“But because I didn’t say, ‘F—k you, Balenciaga. That’s it,’ people got mad at that,” she shared with Martinez. “So they’re mad if I don’t speak out. They’re mad if I do speak out, and if I don’t cancel.”

Adding that “I couldn’t have been more clear on, this is horrifying, this is disturbing,” Kardashian said, “unless they heard what they wanted to hear it’s like f—k you, you’re canceled.”

The designer has been canceled by numerous celebrities after the controversial ads.
Getty Images

The fashion and beauty entrepreneur — who shared that she doesn’t ever look at comments on social media — said “no matter what, you can’t win. But I’ll still be me.”

Whether it was the helmeted Balenciaga look that had her compared to an alien or the caution tape-covered bodysuit she sported earlier this year, Kardashian has been a literal walking billboard for the now-controversial brand (and starred in their official ad campaigns as well ), but lately, she’s ditched their designer duds and reportedly turned down a future campaign .

And when it comes to the constant criticism of her family and people’s opinions, Kardashian — who said she was a “calm person mentally and emotionally,” shared that she tends to take it all in stride.

“I’m like a robot. Like, half robot,” she joked.

The reality star sported a Balenciaga-branded caution tape catsuit back in March.
BACKGRID

Akeeta Ward
3d ago

Everything Kim does is in front of the cameras. So why condemn Balenciaga without them rolling??? Sorry Kim I'm truly not convinced

