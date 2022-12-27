Read full article on original website
St Petersburg's Iconic Munch's Restaurant is Closing
After a video shows him dragging a woman into jail, a Tampa officer was fired.
Teacher arrested after telling her students to cut themselves to rid their bodies of demons.
Florida couple adopts newborn surrendered under safe haven law
HCA Florida Brandon Hospital Adds In-House Rehab Unit
Joe Burrow or QB Josh Allen? Conman Skip Bayless Says ‘Not Even Close!’
The first thing a smart consumer of NFL content must understand when (hopefully accidentally) stumbling upon the poisonous TV work of Skip Bayless is that fraudulent "analyst'' doesn't know whether a football is pumped up or stuffed. Armed with that knowledge - the knowledge that Bayless possesses no knowledge -...
Bold sports 2023 predictions: Future for Nets, Yankees, Tom Brady, Shohei Ohtani, Super Bowl and more
As 2022 draws to a close, it’s time to look ahead to 2023. The sports calendar features plenty of exciting
Bills vs. Bengals Thursday Injury Report: Stefon Diggs OUT - Here’s Why
QB Josh Allen (elbow) - FULL. Diggs had just two catches for 26 yards in a season-worst performance in Saturday's 35-13 win over the Chicago Bears. It says a lot about the talent of the Bills offense that a blowout victory came easy in the second half without his contributions, but quarterback Josh Allen made it know that he needs to get his No. 1 receiver the ball.
Lamar Jackson Out for Week 17 vs. Steelers
The decision comes after three-straight missed games for the former MVP.
TCU-Michigan College Football Playoff Semifinal Odds, Lines, Spread and Betting Preview
The first of two College Football Playoff (CFP) games gets underway when No. 3 TCU takes on No. 2 Michigan in the 2022 Fiesta Bowl. TCU brings the No. 6 scoring offense (40.3 ppg) into the Fiesta Bowl to battle the country’s No. 5 scoring Michigan defense (13.4 ppg). The Horned Frogs’ impressive numbers were thanks in part to the production of quarterback Heisman trophy runner-up Max Duggan (3,321 passing yards; 36 total touchdowns).
Cowboys at Titans, 5 Keys to Win, Plus Inactives - No Derrick Henry
The Dallas Cowboys are aiming for a 12th win against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night at Nissan Stadium in what is a bizarre game for one reason: The Titans have nothing to play for as the AFC South will be decided next week against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Indeed, while...
Cowboys' Dak Prescott isn't a system QB, he's elite: Meet me at the logo
It’s time for Dak Prescott to receive his flowers while he’s playing at such a high level. The reactions to Prescott’s successes and failures are always a bit overboard due to the position he’s in. He’s the face of one of the most famous sports franchises in the world and has largely been successful throughout his tenure as the Cowboys quarterback.
Two Reasons Broncos Shouldn’t Sell the Farm For Sean Payton
Nearly everyone has Sean Payton high on the list of head coaching targets for the Denver Broncos. The team needs someone who can come in and turn around the fortunes of this once-great franchise, and Payton has proven success in the NFL. It will take a significant offer to Payton...
Meyer Compares CJ Stroud, Stetson Bennett Ahead of Peach Bowl
The Peach Bowl featuring No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State will be the highlight of Bowl Season up to this point, as it could be the only game that features two Heisman finalist quarterbacks. While Ohio State’s CJ Stroud is the popular name, Georgia’s Stetson Bennett has flown under the radar throughout the country.
Veteran NFL Defensive Back Ha Ha Clinton-Dix Retires As a Packer
Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is hanging up his cleats and retiring as a member of the Packers. Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst announced Thursday that the veteran safety intended to retire with the team he began his NFL journey. Clinton-Dix played in Green Bay from 2014 to ’18, recording 419 tackles, 14 interceptions, 38 pass deflections and three forced fumbles through 71 games while starting in 65 of those contests.
Dorian Thompson-Robinson headbutts opponent after pregame scuffle
Dorian Thompson-Robinson played in the final game of his collegiate career on Friday, and the UCLA quarterback decided to embrace the villain role for the occasion. Thompson-Robinson gave UCLA an early lead over Pitt in the Sun Bowl with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Logan Loya. After the play, DTR ran up to Pitt defensive... The post Dorian Thompson-Robinson headbutts opponent after pregame scuffle appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Giants Week 17 Injury Report: Jackson, Ojulari Limited to Start Week
New York Giants outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari, who suffered a sprained ankle in last week's game against the Vikings, was limited in Wednesday's practice. Ojulari told reporters after the game that he didn't think his latest injury was that bad and that he was optimistic it wouldn't cause him to miss much time ahead of the Giants' "win and in" game this weekend against the Indianapolis Colts.
Ohio State May Be the Underdog, but It Has a Lot to Prove
Ohio State has its normal wardrobe that rarely deviates. Then it makes the College Football Playoff and gets to dress up as an underdog. This is the Buckeyes’ Halloween, the one time when they can step out of Big Ten behemoth character. They have been favored in 98 of...
UCLA Football OL Jon Gaines II Accepts NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Invite
As his collegiate career comes to a close, one Bruin has started to lay out a roadmap to the pros. UCLA football right guard Jon Gaines II has accepted an invitation to the 2023 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, an annual showcase for graduating players with an interest in playing professionally. The event – which takes place on Jan. 28 – is a collegiate all-star game that will be played at the Rose Bowl, giving Gaines one last opportunity to play at the Bruins’ home stadium.
Will Dissly on IR with injury Seahawks haven’t seen before. So Jacob Hollister comes back
Will Dissly is a rugged native of Montana. Last week talking about games in cold weather, he talked about playing in 8 below zero as a middle-schooler, as if it was no big whoop. So, no, he doesn’t miss games because of minor or routine issues. His regular season...
Giants Players Appreciate Brian Daboll’s Fiery Demeanor
Given the time an NFL team spends together throughout a season, it’s only natural for the environment to develop into a family-like atmosphere. At the head of the "family" is the head coach, who is hired mainly for the Xs and Os, but who also needs to be able to read the room and adjust accordingly—even if that means unloading a string of colorful language in the heat of the moment if they screw up.
Packers-Vikings Injury Report: Watson DNP Again
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur thought rookie receiver Christian Watson would practice on Thursday. He was wrong. As the rest of the team moved from the Don Hutson Center to Clark Hinkle Field to get ready for Sunday’s showdown against the Minnesota Vikings, Watson stayed inside, presumably to do some rehab work on the hip injury sustained last week at Miami.
