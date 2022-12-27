ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
californiapublic.com

Year in Review: Photos of LA's Most Memorable Moments of 2022

The first months of the year continued to see high levels of coronavirus infections, keeping Los Angeles County in the high transmission level of the virus. Additionally, the federal government began sending people free home tests to detect infections and try and halt the spread. In December 2022, the virus...
LOS ANGELES, CA
californiapublic.com

Procession Held for Riverside Deputy Who Was Shot and Killed

A Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputy was shot and killed Thursday afternoon, after which the shooter led a fast-paced pursuit on area freeways. The shooting happened near the 3900 block of West Golden Avenue in a residential neighborhood across the street from an elementary school in Jurupa Valley. The circumstances surrounding the gunfire were not immediately clear.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
californiapublic.com

Riverside First Responders Help Save Christmas for One Family

First responders are known for their heroic actions and for saving lives whenever they are needed but for Riverside police officers and firefighters the job was also about saving Christmas for a family who had all their presents stolen. On Saturday while 14-year-old Kingston Clark and his 9-year-old brother and...
RIVERSIDE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy