Cowboys, Terrell Owens unable to reach deal as 49-year-old asks for too much money: report
Terrell Owens' agent was reportedly in talks with the Dallas Cowboys for an NFL return, but after asking for too much money, they were unable to agree to a deal.
Joe Burrow or QB Josh Allen? Conman Skip Bayless Says ‘Not Even Close!’
The first thing a smart consumer of NFL content must understand when (hopefully accidentally) stumbling upon the poisonous TV work of Skip Bayless is that fraudulent "analyst'' doesn't know whether a football is pumped up or stuffed. Armed with that knowledge - the knowledge that Bayless possesses no knowledge -...
Cowboys' Dak Prescott isn't a system QB, he's elite: Meet me at the logo
It’s time for Dak Prescott to receive his flowers while he’s playing at such a high level. The reactions to Prescott’s successes and failures are always a bit overboard due to the position he’s in. He’s the face of one of the most famous sports franchises in the world and has largely been successful throughout his tenure as the Cowboys quarterback.
Bold sports 2023 predictions: Future for Nets, Yankees, Tom Brady, Shohei Ohtani, Super Bowl and more
As 2022 draws to a close, it’s time to look ahead to 2023. The sports calendar features plenty of exciting
Lamar Jackson Out for Week 17 vs. Steelers
The decision comes after three-straight missed games for the former MVP.
Two Reasons Broncos Shouldn’t Sell the Farm For Sean Payton
Nearly everyone has Sean Payton high on the list of head coaching targets for the Denver Broncos. The team needs someone who can come in and turn around the fortunes of this once-great franchise, and Payton has proven success in the NFL. It will take a significant offer to Payton...
Giants co-owner John Mara’s road to redemption started with an angry grandma | Politi
The Giants invited Maryann Villa to their East Rutherford headquarters one day last spring and, for several hours, recruited her with the kind of full-court sales pitch usually reserved for the NFL’s most coveted free agents. They introduced the 85-year-old grandmother to new general manager Joe Schoen, who outlined...
