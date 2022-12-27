ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Joe Burrow or QB Josh Allen? Conman Skip Bayless Says ‘Not Even Close!’

The first thing a smart consumer of NFL content must understand when (hopefully accidentally) stumbling upon the poisonous TV work of Skip Bayless is that fraudulent "analyst'' doesn't know whether a football is pumped up or stuffed. Armed with that knowledge - the knowledge that Bayless possesses no knowledge -...
Cowboys' Dak Prescott isn't a system QB, he's elite: Meet me at the logo

It’s time for Dak Prescott to receive his flowers while he’s playing at such a high level. The reactions to Prescott’s successes and failures are always a bit overboard due to the position he’s in. He’s the face of one of the most famous sports franchises in the world and has largely been successful throughout his tenure as the Cowboys quarterback.
Two Reasons Broncos Shouldn’t Sell the Farm For Sean Payton

Nearly everyone has Sean Payton high on the list of head coaching targets for the Denver Broncos. The team needs someone who can come in and turn around the fortunes of this once-great franchise, and Payton has proven success in the NFL. It will take a significant offer to Payton...
