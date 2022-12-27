ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

WOLF

Man arrested in Lackawanna Co. for attempted armed robbery

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA CO., (WOLF) — A man is in custody Thursday following an attempted armed robbery in Jefferson Township. According to State Police, troopers were called to a home on Little Lake Road around 3 PM Tuesday for a reported armed robbery/burglary in progress. The 911 caller told troopers...
DUNMORE, PA
WOLF

Woman accused of shooting at one man, pistol-whipping another

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A woman is facing charges after allegedly shooting at one man and pistol-whipping another in Wilkes-Barre. Police say that a woman, now identified as 40-year-old Chrystina Walker, shot at a man on Courtright Street and later pistol-whipped a man on Jackson Street around 10 AM.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
centraljersey.com

Trenton woman identified as body found near vacant car dealership Christmas Day in West Windsor

Police have identified the body of a woman that was found on the shoulder of Route 1 near the former Princeton Mini new car dealership on Christmas Day. Stephanie A. Carmody, 31, of Trenton, was discovered by police at 5:23 p.m. Dec. 25, after West Windsor Police Department dispatchers received numerous calls about a body lying on the shoulder of Route 1 North near the vacant car dealership building, according to the West Windsor Police Department.
WEST WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS Philly

Atlantic County woman arrested, charged for murdering husband

MAYS LANDING, N.J. (CBS) – A woman from Atlantic County was arrested and charged with the murder of her husband, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said. Fifty-one-year-old Marylue Wigglesworth allegedly killed her 57-year-old husband, David Wigglesworth, on Sunday night in Mays Landing.Officials say the Township of Hamilton Police Department responded to a home on the 5200 block of Somers Point Road in Mays Landing around 10 p.m. There, police found David Wigglesworth with a gunshot wound. He died at the home, police say.Authorities arrested Marylue Wigglesworth in connection with the death of her husband. Prosecutors did not reveal any further information about any possible motives.Marylue Wigglesworth is currently at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.This homicide is under investigation. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office and the Township of Hamilton Police Department are asking you to contact them if you know anything about this incident.
MAYS LANDING, NJ
CBS Minnesota

Man killed in St. Paul's North End neighborhood in record 40th homicide of the year

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- An investigation is underway after a fatal shooting in St. Paul's North End neighborhood overnight.According to police, officers responded late Tuesday night to a report of shots fired on the 500 block of Lawson Avenue West. When they arrived, officers found a man in an alley suffering from apparent gunshot injuries. The shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene. It is the 40th homicide of 2022 in the city, which is a record. Investigators are processing the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Paul homicide unit at 651-266-5650. 
SAINT PAUL, MN
Bring Me The News

Twin Cities musician, father dies following emergency brain surgery

A Twin Cities musician and father-of-two has died following emergency brain surgery this past week. Sean Lipinski formerly played for hardcore bands Holding On, Regret and most recently Sunset. He had emergency surgery on an "aggressive" brain tumor at Abbott Northwestern Hospital on Dec. 22, according to a GoFundMe page created to support his family.
WOLF

Potential gas leak at Costco warehouse in Lackawanna Co.

COVINGTON TWP, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Multiple crews responded to the Costco Logistics warehouse in Covington Township for reports of a potential gas leak in the building. According to Covington Township police chief Robert Bastek, the issue stemmed from a propane issue around 8:45 AM. Employees were treated by...
COVINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
WOLF

New officers sworn into Wilkes-Barre NAACP

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — The NAACP Wilkes-Barre #2306 held the swearing-in of its new President on Thursday morning by Mayor George Brown. The new President is Bill Browne, a resident of Wilkes-Barre involved in numerous community activities and organizations. He is the Co-Coordinator for Steering Committee for Interfaith...
WILKES-BARRE, PA

