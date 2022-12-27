Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
8 Best Hot Dog Spots in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ScrantonTed RiversScranton, PA
3 Great Pizza Places In ScrantonTed RiversScranton, PA
Expected Sweeping Change Has Been Approved For Longstanding Cracker Barrel LocationJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
Explore an Abandoned Concrete City Hidden in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenNanticoke, PA
Related
WOLF
Man arrested in Lackawanna Co. for attempted armed robbery
DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA CO., (WOLF) — A man is in custody Thursday following an attempted armed robbery in Jefferson Township. According to State Police, troopers were called to a home on Little Lake Road around 3 PM Tuesday for a reported armed robbery/burglary in progress. The 911 caller told troopers...
KMOV
16-year-old found dead in backyard of vacant North County home
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 16-year-old was found dead in north St. Louis County Thursday afternoon. According to police, Jaylen Miles was found dead in the backyard of a vacant home in the 1600 block of Spring Garden Drive at 3:37 p.m. He was reportedly shot at least once.
WOLF
Woman accused of shooting at one man, pistol-whipping another
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A woman is facing charges after allegedly shooting at one man and pistol-whipping another in Wilkes-Barre. Police say that a woman, now identified as 40-year-old Chrystina Walker, shot at a man on Courtright Street and later pistol-whipped a man on Jackson Street around 10 AM.
Mercer County Prosecutor: Bordentown woman, elementary school teacher provided teen with alcohol, drugs
An elementary school teacher from Bordentown has been charged with allegedly providing a teen boy with “vodka, vape pens and THC drops” for approximately two and a half years, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri. Jennifer Debiec, 39, a fifth-grade teacher at Mercerville Elementary School in...
Trenton woman identified as body found near vacant car dealership Christmas Day in West Windsor
Police have identified the body of a woman that was found on the shoulder of Route 1 near the former Princeton Mini new car dealership on Christmas Day. Stephanie A. Carmody, 31, of Trenton, was discovered by police at 5:23 p.m. Dec. 25, after West Windsor Police Department dispatchers received numerous calls about a body lying on the shoulder of Route 1 North near the vacant car dealership building, according to the West Windsor Police Department.
Mays Landing woman killed husband on Christmas, charges claim
A Mays Landing woman is accused of killing her husband on Christmas Day. Hamilton Township police were called to the 5200 block of Mays Landing-Somers Point Road at about 10:19 p.m. for an injured man, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. They found David Wigglesworth, 57, suffering from...
Atlantic County woman arrested, charged for murdering husband
MAYS LANDING, N.J. (CBS) – A woman from Atlantic County was arrested and charged with the murder of her husband, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said. Fifty-one-year-old Marylue Wigglesworth allegedly killed her 57-year-old husband, David Wigglesworth, on Sunday night in Mays Landing.Officials say the Township of Hamilton Police Department responded to a home on the 5200 block of Somers Point Road in Mays Landing around 10 p.m. There, police found David Wigglesworth with a gunshot wound. He died at the home, police say.Authorities arrested Marylue Wigglesworth in connection with the death of her husband. Prosecutors did not reveal any further information about any possible motives.Marylue Wigglesworth is currently at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.This homicide is under investigation. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office and the Township of Hamilton Police Department are asking you to contact them if you know anything about this incident.
Man dies in rural Missouri highway crash
A man died Thursday afternoon in a rural Missouri highway crash.
Family of St. Paul homicide victim asks for community help to pay cost of multiple funerals this holiday season
Family of St. Paul homicide victim asks for community help to pay cost of multiple funerals this holiday season. He was shot and killed days after the family buried his grandfather.
WOLF
Gov. Wolf: PA sends personnel, equipment to support snow removal in Buffalo, NY
PA - (WOLF) — Governor Tom Wolf today announced that the commonwealth is sending snow removal equipment and personnel to Buffalo, NY to support local emergency personnel in clearing snow after a deadly storm dumped more than four feet of snow in the region. “The astounding pictures and video...
Man killed in St. Paul's North End neighborhood in record 40th homicide of the year
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- An investigation is underway after a fatal shooting in St. Paul's North End neighborhood overnight.According to police, officers responded late Tuesday night to a report of shots fired on the 500 block of Lawson Avenue West. When they arrived, officers found a man in an alley suffering from apparent gunshot injuries. The shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene. It is the 40th homicide of 2022 in the city, which is a record. Investigators are processing the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Paul homicide unit at 651-266-5650.
Twin Cities musician, father dies following emergency brain surgery
A Twin Cities musician and father-of-two has died following emergency brain surgery this past week. Sean Lipinski formerly played for hardcore bands Holding On, Regret and most recently Sunset. He had emergency surgery on an "aggressive" brain tumor at Abbott Northwestern Hospital on Dec. 22, according to a GoFundMe page created to support his family.
WOLF
Potential gas leak at Costco warehouse in Lackawanna Co.
COVINGTON TWP, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Multiple crews responded to the Costco Logistics warehouse in Covington Township for reports of a potential gas leak in the building. According to Covington Township police chief Robert Bastek, the issue stemmed from a propane issue around 8:45 AM. Employees were treated by...
WOLF
PA state gas tax to increase by 3.5 cents per gallon on January 1
Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne Co. — Starting in 2023, the state gas tax is increasing by 3.5 cents per gallon. PennDOT said that the tax is not automatically passed onto consumers, this is an increase for the wholesaler. Customers will probably see the difference in January though. “It sucks a little...
1 injured after popular Pennsauken restaurant goes up in flames
A popular restaurant in Pennsauken, New Jersey was damaged during a fire on Christmas morning.
Girl, 15, admits to fatally stabbing NY high school cheerleader
A 15-year-old girl admitted Tuesday to fatally stabbing a Mount Vernon cheerleader, prosecutors announced.
WOLF
New officers sworn into Wilkes-Barre NAACP
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — The NAACP Wilkes-Barre #2306 held the swearing-in of its new President on Thursday morning by Mayor George Brown. The new President is Bill Browne, a resident of Wilkes-Barre involved in numerous community activities and organizations. He is the Co-Coordinator for Steering Committee for Interfaith...
WOLF
Avalanche warning issued for Utah backcountry as heavy mountain snow piles up
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Avalanche Center on Wednesday issued a days-long avalanche warning for backcountry areas in the mountains as the latest snow storm dropped heavy, wet snow on the slopes – and on the older layers of snow that have become weak and sugary between the storms.
Comments / 0