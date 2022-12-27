ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, FL

Jenna B
3d ago

prayers to her family I know all to well how tragic this is ...Jan 26 2018 I was hit n run over by a car in eustis Florida I was blessed to live however I'm still having surgery upcoming number seven to be able to do anything like a normal person ...had a double compound non-union fracture of my tib and fib...what is going on in FL?? also lost a friend to a car vs pedestrian incident in Mt Dora FL as well and my cousin was hit while crossing down south somewhere 😞 Florida drivers oh my

WESH

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into Lexus that made a U-turn

LEESBURG, Fla. — A motorcyclist has died in Leesburg after colliding with a vehicle. According to the Leesburg police, it happened Thursday around 10:30 p.m. in the area of 10402 US Hwy 441. Police say a motorcycle operated by a 33-year-old man was traveling south on US-441, approaching 10402...
LEESBURG, FL
villages-news.com

Fruitland Park driver who failed to dim high beams arrested on DUI charge

A Fruitland Park driver who failed to dim his high-beam headlights was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. James Wallace King, 59, was driving a Ford SUV at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on County Road 468 when he failed to dim his high beams for an approaching Fruitland Park Police Department patrol car. A traffic stop was initiated at Griffin Road and Thomas Avenue in Leesburg.
LEESBURG, FL
villages-news.com

10. Pair of motorcycle accidents claimed lives of two young men

A pair of motorcycle accidents claimed the lives of two young men in 2022. Caleb Turner Collinsworth, 20, of Weirsdale was airlifted to Ocala Regional Medical Center after colliding at 10:40 a.m. Aug. 28 with a red Lexus SUV driven by a resident of The Villages. Collinsworth suffered a traumatic brain injury and numerous broken bones in the crash at Rolling Acres Road and County Road 466.
WEIRSDALE, FL
villages-news.com

Summerfield trucker seriously injured in fiery crash on I-275

A Summerfield trucker was seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday night on Interstate 275 in Hillsborough County. The 51-year-old truck driver had been traveling southbound at 9 p.m. when another vehicle was changing lanes and collided with his truck, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Hit-and-run victim chases down unlicensed Guatemalan who fled crash scene

A hit-and-run victim chased down an unlicensed driver from Guatemala who fled the scene of a crash. Esvin Emmanuel Mejia Monterroso, 27, of Orlando, was arrested Tuesday afternoon on charges of hit and run and driving without a license. When Sumter County sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene at about 3:30 p.m. at My RV Storage at 2715 State Road 44 in Wildwood, they found that Monterroso’s white Dodge pickup had been blocked in by a Hyundai Santa Fe sport utility vehicle.
WILDWOOD, FL
villages-news.com

Spruce Creek South resident arrested after drinking cosmopolitan cocktails

A Spruce Creek South resident was arrested after drinking cosmopolitan cocktails before climbing behind the wheel. Jannine Malicki, 70, was at the wheel of a brown 2012 Fiat in the wee hours Wednesday when her vehicle was found in front of a residence in Salt Springs, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle was running when a deputy arrived on the scene. She said she was low on gas and had planned to ask the homeowner for assistance. She noted she was “not from the area.”
SALT SPRINGS, FL
WESH

1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting in Orange County

Two people were shot Friday morning in Orange County. According to Orange County officials, it happened around 5 a.m. in the area of the 7000 block of Southland Boulevard. Upon arrival, deputies two men in their 20s who were suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were rushed to the hospital, where...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Lady Lake police officer tracks down suspected Target shoplifter

A Lady Lake police officer tracked down a suspected Target shoplifter who made off with a computer keyboard and mouse. Howie Crosby Williams, 36, of Lady Lake, entered the store at Rolling Acres Plaza on Monday and selected the keyboard and mouse, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He took the merchandise to the bedding department where he used a razor knife to remove the inventory control devices. He went to the jewelry department where he removed the keyboard from its packaging. He left the store without paying for the items which had a total value of $181.88.
LADY LAKE, FL
fox35orlando.com

1 dead in I-95 crash involving semi in Flagler County: troopers

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - One person is dead after a crash involving a car and a semi on Interstate 95 in Flagler County Wednesday morning, troopers said. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash shut down all northbound lanes at mile marker 296, near the US 1 exit in Palm Coast, but they have since reopened.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL

