Read full article on original website
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Dania Akeel: Meet the Saudi woman taking on the Dakar Rally
Dania Akeel is a 34-year-old Saudi woman who is taking on the Dakar Rally for the second time. CNN Sport caught up with her in Arizona as she prepared for the big race.
WFMZ-TV Online
Pelé remembered for transcending soccer around world
NEW YORK (AP) — Pelé was remembered for a life beyond the field, for transcending the sport of soccer and becoming perhaps the most well-known person on Earth. “Before Pelé, ’10′ was just a number,” current Brazil forward Neymar wrote following the soccer great's death Thursday at the age of 82. "That line, beautiful, is incomplete. I would say that before Pelé soccer was just a sport. Pelé changed everything. He transformed soccer into art, entertainment. He gave voice to the poor, to the Black and above all he gave Brazil visibility. Soccer and Brazil elevated their standing thanks to the King! He is gone, but his magic will endure.”
WFMZ-TV Online
Pelé Dies: ‘The King’ of Soccer Was 82 — Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar & More Pay Tribute
Legendary soccer player Pelé has died at the age of 82. Often referred to as the king of “the beautiful game,” the retired athlete died of complications from colon cancer on Thursday, December 29 in his native Brazil. Pelé’s death was confirmed by his agent, Joe Fraga,...
WFMZ-TV Online
World reacts to death of Brazilian soccer king Pele
Reactions poured in from around the world to the death of Brazilian soccer legend Pele. He died of cancer in Brazil at age 82. His grace, athleticism and mesmerizing moves transfixed players and fans. “A simple goodbye to the eternal King Pelé will never be enough to express the pain...
Comments / 0