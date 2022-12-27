ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

fox17.com

Metro Water Services teams up with other city agencies to track down water main breaks

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Water Services is working to locate and fix the many breaks in the water system that have impacted Nashville since freezing temperatures struck the area over the holidays. MWS says that they have been working with both Metro Nashville Police, Nashville Fire Department and the Nashville Office of Emergency Management to find and fix the issues.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Woman, 78, dead in Hermitage house fire

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person has died in a Hermitage house fire on Thursday. The victim was identified as 78-year-old Mary Lou Bessinger, Metro Police report. Multiple people, including Bessinger, were inside the home at the time of the fire. The house fire caused "extensive damage" to the...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

One person transported after Nashville apartment complex fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person was transported to the hospital Wednesday morning after an apartment complex fire. It happened in the 6500 block of Harding Pike at the Nelson Apartment Homes. The Nashville Fire Department (NFD) says crews arrived and found heavy smoke in one of the buildings,...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Deadly crash on I-40 in Dickson County, THP reports

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A deadly car crash was reported on I-40 in Dickson County, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). Dickson County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) reported the crash around 8 p.m. Wednesday night. THP reports that the crash occurred near the 176-mile marker. Crews are...
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Southwest Airlines issues its 'deepest apologies' to customers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On the tail of a cancelation crisis leaving people stranded for days at airports across the nation including Nashville International Airport (BNA), Southwest Airlines has issued an apology. They say that only one-third of its flights are running Thursday, but the company plans to be...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Ashland City man, 24, killed in Nashville crash

Metro Police report an Ashland City man has died after a crash along West End Avenue and 28th Avenue South Tuesday night. Police say a 24-year-old man driving a Chevrolet Tahoe swerved into the opposite lane along West End Avenue and crashed head-on into a Hyundai Elantra. The Tahoe flipped onto its side, killing the driver.
ASHLAND CITY, TN
fox17.com

Clarksville police hope to implement license plate readers next year

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — New legislation on the City Council agenda next month could assist Clarksville officers with serious crimes. The Clarksville Police Department is proposing the use of license plate readers across the city to "enhance both public and officer safety, while improving departmental productivity and efficiency." The...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
fox17.com

20-year-old Clarksville Man wanted for armed robbery

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Clarksville Police are asking the public to help find 20-year-old Isaiah Porter, who is wanted for aggravated robbery. On Oct. 24, police were called to a scene on Riverside Drive after hearing of an armed robbery. Porter was found to be one of the robbers, say police.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Man charged for stealing vehicle from Nashville home, evading police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man was charged after a residential burglary in Nashville Tuesday night. The suspect, 18-year-old Travon Webb, was arrested for a reported break-in at someone's home where a black Lexus SUV was stolen, Metro Police. Two men reportedly entered a side door into the home...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Police identify suspect car in deadly I-24 road rage shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police identify a car believed to be connected to a deadly road rage shooting on I-24 near James Robertson Parkway on Christmas Day. They say someone in a black sedan with chrome trim and possible damage shot and killed Christopher Spaunhorst, 32, of...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Teens charged in Nashville with carjacking, aggravated robbery, evading arrest

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) has charged two teens with carjacking and aggravated robbery. MNPD reports officers on Tuesday night located a Honda Accord which had been stolen last week at gunpoint from another teenage driver. Officers spotted the Accord on Marcia Drive, following it by air and...
NASHVILLE, TN

