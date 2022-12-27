Read full article on original website
fox17.com
Metro Water Services teams up with other city agencies to track down water main breaks
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Water Services is working to locate and fix the many breaks in the water system that have impacted Nashville since freezing temperatures struck the area over the holidays. MWS says that they have been working with both Metro Nashville Police, Nashville Fire Department and the Nashville Office of Emergency Management to find and fix the issues.
fox17.com
'It's a blessing': Brookmeade Park campers relocated to permanent housing
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Making the bed each morning can be a chore for some, but for Angela Leach, it’s a blessing. “It’s so warm and it feels so comfortable,” Angela said. Angela has been in and out of homelessness since age 11, and she’s spent...
fox17.com
BNA officer threatens to arrest passengers with canceled flights near ticket gate
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A video posted to TikTok and now Twitter has been seen by millions of people. FOX 17 News questioned Nashville Airport (BNA) if what is shown in the video is airport police. The airport refused to answer. “You two and her need to leave or...
fox17.com
Woman, 78, dead in Hermitage house fire
HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person has died in a Hermitage house fire on Thursday. The victim was identified as 78-year-old Mary Lou Bessinger, Metro Police report. Multiple people, including Bessinger, were inside the home at the time of the fire. The house fire caused "extensive damage" to the...
fox17.com
One person transported after Nashville apartment complex fire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person was transported to the hospital Wednesday morning after an apartment complex fire. It happened in the 6500 block of Harding Pike at the Nelson Apartment Homes. The Nashville Fire Department (NFD) says crews arrived and found heavy smoke in one of the buildings,...
fox17.com
40 pounds of weed found in a "suspicious" rental car in Maury County
MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — 40 pounds of weed and thousands of dollars were found in a running rental car with no one in it in Maury County on Christmas Eve, say police. Upon finding the drugs and money, the Maury County Drug Unit seized it all. The most...
fox17.com
Deadly crash on I-40 in Dickson County, THP reports
DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A deadly car crash was reported on I-40 in Dickson County, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). Dickson County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) reported the crash around 8 p.m. Wednesday night. THP reports that the crash occurred near the 176-mile marker. Crews are...
fox17.com
Nashville residents get creative to get home amid Southwest cancellations
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — For two Nashville women, their paths crossed all thanks to a post on a private Facebook group for local women. Kristy Burciaga says,. “I'm still saying it was a Christmas miracle." Burciaga started the post with “I know this is a long shot” before asking...
fox17.com
Southwest Airlines issues its 'deepest apologies' to customers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On the tail of a cancelation crisis leaving people stranded for days at airports across the nation including Nashville International Airport (BNA), Southwest Airlines has issued an apology. They say that only one-third of its flights are running Thursday, but the company plans to be...
fox17.com
Ashland City man, 24, killed in Nashville crash
Metro Police report an Ashland City man has died after a crash along West End Avenue and 28th Avenue South Tuesday night. Police say a 24-year-old man driving a Chevrolet Tahoe swerved into the opposite lane along West End Avenue and crashed head-on into a Hyundai Elantra. The Tahoe flipped onto its side, killing the driver.
fox17.com
Tennessee Highway Patrol searching for two men in Nashville, Ripley 'criminal matter'
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is searching for two men connected to a "criminal matter." THP reports the men are wanted for questioning in a criminal matter that took place in Ripley, Tennessee and Nashville. If you recognize the men call THP at 731-421-5035 or *847 from your cell...
fox17.com
Indiana man whose vehicle was found abandoned in Nashville no longer missing
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE (Dec. 30)--Donald Miller is no longer missing. He is back at his home in Avon and has sustained no injuries. The vehicle of a missing Indiana man has been found in Nashville according law enforcement in the state. The Hendricks County Sheriff's Office (HCSO)...
fox17.com
Clarksville police hope to implement license plate readers next year
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — New legislation on the City Council agenda next month could assist Clarksville officers with serious crimes. The Clarksville Police Department is proposing the use of license plate readers across the city to "enhance both public and officer safety, while improving departmental productivity and efficiency." The...
fox17.com
20-year-old Clarksville Man wanted for armed robbery
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Clarksville Police are asking the public to help find 20-year-old Isaiah Porter, who is wanted for aggravated robbery. On Oct. 24, police were called to a scene on Riverside Drive after hearing of an armed robbery. Porter was found to be one of the robbers, say police.
fox17.com
Man charged for stealing vehicle from Nashville home, evading police
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man was charged after a residential burglary in Nashville Tuesday night. The suspect, 18-year-old Travon Webb, was arrested for a reported break-in at someone's home where a black Lexus SUV was stolen, Metro Police. Two men reportedly entered a side door into the home...
fox17.com
Police identify suspect car in deadly I-24 road rage shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police identify a car believed to be connected to a deadly road rage shooting on I-24 near James Robertson Parkway on Christmas Day. They say someone in a black sedan with chrome trim and possible damage shot and killed Christopher Spaunhorst, 32, of...
fox17.com
VIDEO: Tennessee police officers battle kids in impromptu snowball fight
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Spoiler alert: It was a tie!. A few Middle Tennessee police officers made a surprising traffic stop over the weekend. There weren't any violations or offenses involved, just an epic snowball fight with some kids. Video shared with FOX 17 News shows three Clarksville Police...
fox17.com
Teens charged in Nashville with carjacking, aggravated robbery, evading arrest
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) has charged two teens with carjacking and aggravated robbery. MNPD reports officers on Tuesday night located a Honda Accord which had been stolen last week at gunpoint from another teenage driver. Officers spotted the Accord on Marcia Drive, following it by air and...
