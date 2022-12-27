ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pointe Coupee Parish, LA

Comments / 1

Related
WAFB

Water heater causes house fire, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A malfunctioning water heater caused a house fire Friday morning, Dec. 30, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department. The fire reportedly happened around 2:45 a.m. on N. 30th Street near Iroquois Street. According to the fire department, firefighters responded to the scene where they...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Two women, ages 69 and 98, die after crashing into tractor-trailer in Pointe Coupee Parish

Two women, ages 69 and 98, died Thursday morning after their SUV crashed into a tractor-trailer on US 190 in Pointe Coupee Parish, according to Louisiana State Police. Authorities say 69-year-old Barbara Dobard Rigby and 98-year-old Maynette Dobard, of Alexandria died, when the 2018 Lincoln MKX SUV that Rigby was driving crashed into a parked 2020 Volvo tractor-trailer shortly after 10 a.m.
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, LA
WAFB

BRPD investigating shooting on Gore Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting on the night of Thursday, Dec. 29. The shooting reportedly happened off Gore Road, which is near Scotland Avenue around 9 p.m. According to officials, the victim has non-life-threatening injuries. This is an ongoing investigation.
BATON ROUGE, LA
kalb.com

2 from Alexandria killed in crash in Pointe Coupee Parish

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (KALB) - Two people from Alexandria were killed in a two-vehicle crash that occurred on US 190 east of LA 978 in Pointe Coupee Parish on Dec. 29. Louisiana State Police reported that around 10 a.m., Barbara Dobard Rigby, 69, and Maynette Dobard, 98, were traveling east on US 190. LSP said they exited the roadway to the right and collided with a tractor-trailer parked on the shoulder, which had its emergency lights activated.
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

One hurt in shooting off Scotland Avenue Thursday night

BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt in a shooting off Scotland Avenue Thursday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened on Gore Road, just off Scotland Avenue, around 9 p.m. Thursday. The unidentified victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition, authorities say. Police have...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Police investigating after man shot on Gore Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man was shot in the 2100 block of Gore Road on Thursday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the shooting which took place around 9:45 p.m. Emergency responders confirmed that the shooting victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Teen on bike badly hurt after crash near Highland Road

BATON ROUGE - A teenager was rushed to a hospital after a wreck involving what appeared to be a motorized bicycle Tuesday evening. The crash was first reported around 5:30 p.m. on Terrace Avenue, just off Highland Road. As of 7 p.m., a large number police vehicles were blocking the roadway.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Fireworks stands in Baton Rouge area ready for customers ahead of New Year’s Eve

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The New Year is fast approaching, which means fireworks stands in the Baton Rouge area are ready for customers throughout the weekend. Kyle Lewis with Pyro City Fireworks in Denham Springs said people are waiting until the last minute to buy fireworks due to the weather. He said inflation hasn’t changed prices. You can find all your firework favorites for about the same price as normal.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Four Suspects in Connection with Pulling Victims Over and Multiple Armed Robberies

Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Four Suspects in Connection with Pulling Victims Over and Multiple Armed Robberies. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Four suspects are being sought by the Baton Rouge Police Department for multiple armed robberies in the area on December 28, 2022. The suspects pulled over at least three vehicles using headlights or a blue flashing light and then robbed the occupants of their personal belongings.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Arrested teenager escapes from East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy; search underway

East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies are searching for a 15-year-old who escaped from custody Thursday after he was arrested on suspicion of simple burglary. After the teen had been arrested and processed, a deputy escorted the teen back to his patrol unit. But then "the suspect jerked away from the deputy and fled on foot," sheriff's spokeswoman Casey Hicks said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Firefighters battle flames at BR motel

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters responded to a fire at a Baton Rouge motel on the morning of Monday, Dec. 26. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, flames broke out at the Shades Motel on Airline Highway near Harry Drive. Officials said the fire began in a heater...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Ascension deputies active in Gonzales overnight

GONZALES - Ascension parish sheriff's deputies were seen with an armored vehicle Thursday night and into the early morning hours of Friday. Sources say there was a heavy presence of law enforcement near S. Robert Ave. off of W. Orice Roth Rd. just down the road from Gonzales Middle School.
GONZALES, LA
WAFB

East Feliciana Parish coroner resigns

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Feliciana Parish Coroner Dr. Dewitt Bickham has submitted his resignation effective Friday, December 31. Reached by phone late Wednesday afternoon, Bickham said a lack of resources is among the reasons he’s leaving the office has held since March of 2020. “I appreciate the...
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
WAFB

WAFB

31K+
Followers
20K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy