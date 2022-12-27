ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

‘Yellowstone’ Star Brecken Merrill Shares What Cole Hauser Is Really Like

Yellowstone star Cole Hauser plays tough guy Rip Wheeler on the hit television drama, and according to one of his younger co-stars, he's pretty impressive in real life, too. During a recent appearance on Taste of Country's Dutton Rules podcast, Brecken Merrill shares that the actor is just as "badass" in person as he is onscreen.
Taylor Sheridan: ‘1923’ Created to Fix a Massive Miscommunication Around ‘1883’

Paramount executives didn't understand how Yellowstone prequel 1883 ends until it was much too late -- and they weren't real happy about it. The fix is a second Yellowstone prequel called 1923, which just broke Paramount+ streaming records for a series debut (7.4 million, per Variety). Maybe it's a stretch to say creator Taylor Sheridan was scrambling before dreaming up the new, Harrison Ford-led show. He certainly didn't have the full vision prior to pitching the series.
‘1923’: How Realistic Are the Brutal Boarding School Scenes?

Yellowstone prequel 1923's most uncomfortable scenes have nothing to do with the violence on the ranch. Through the first two episodes of the Paramount+ drama, the boarding school scenes have been most difficult to reconcile. That's saying something because this new, Harrison Ford-led drama has also included several fights, four hangings and two brutal leopard attacks.
