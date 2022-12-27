Read full article on original website
Related
‘Yellowstone’ Star Brecken Merrill Shares What Cole Hauser Is Really Like
Yellowstone star Cole Hauser plays tough guy Rip Wheeler on the hit television drama, and according to one of his younger co-stars, he's pretty impressive in real life, too. During a recent appearance on Taste of Country's Dutton Rules podcast, Brecken Merrill shares that the actor is just as "badass" in person as he is onscreen.
Unpacking the Big Cast Changes on ‘Yellowstone’ [Dutton Rules]
As Season 5 of Yellowstone races toward its first half finale, fans are anticipating a central character's departure from the ranch. In fact, four characters are leaving and there's reason to believe at least one won't return. Another minor character also said goodbye to her cowboy boyfriend last Sunday (Dec....
Dog the Bounty Hunter Drops His Colorado Mansion — See Inside! [Pictures]
Dog the Bounty Hunter is no longer hunting in Colorado. The reality television star (real name Duane Chapman) just sold his 6,200-square-foot mansion, a house nestled between scenic mountains of central Colorado. Numerous outlets report that the property sold for a tad under $1.6 million, a figure later confirmed at...
Taylor Sheridan: ‘1923’ Created to Fix a Massive Miscommunication Around ‘1883’
Paramount executives didn't understand how Yellowstone prequel 1883 ends until it was much too late -- and they weren't real happy about it. The fix is a second Yellowstone prequel called 1923, which just broke Paramount+ streaming records for a series debut (7.4 million, per Variety). Maybe it's a stretch to say creator Taylor Sheridan was scrambling before dreaming up the new, Harrison Ford-led show. He certainly didn't have the full vision prior to pitching the series.
‘1923’ Episode 2 Offers a Gun Fight, Hangings + a New Romance [Spoilers Alert]
1923 turned up the heat on several fronts during Episode 2, which premiered on Sunday (Dec. 25) on Paramount+. The episode featured more action and adventure than the first episode, but it also highlighted a fun new relationship that looks like it could turn into romance for an unlikely character.
‘1923’: How Realistic Are the Brutal Boarding School Scenes?
Yellowstone prequel 1923's most uncomfortable scenes have nothing to do with the violence on the ranch. Through the first two episodes of the Paramount+ drama, the boarding school scenes have been most difficult to reconcile. That's saying something because this new, Harrison Ford-led drama has also included several fights, four hangings and two brutal leopard attacks.
Kicker 102.5
Texarkana, AR
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Kicker 102.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0