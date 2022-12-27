ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

Need to get outside after last week’s cold? Head to these state parks in Centre County

By Matt Hymowitz
Centre Daily Times
Centre Daily Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PlrZi_0jvaI3tt00

Centre County is expected to get a break from brutally cold temperatures this week, which could provide an opportunity to spend some time outdoors.

At Black Moshannon State Park , make some natural confetti for your New Year’s celebration. Visitors can also paint a tree cookie for a nature resolution and make a native flower seed tape to plant in the spring, while supplies last. Confetti and Crafts will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 31 at the environmental learning center.

The park will also host two First Day Hikes Jan. 1. The hikes are part of a national effort to promote a healthy beginning in the year.

  • Learn about park history on a 2-mile stroll on the Star Mill Trail. Meet at Boat Launch No. 4 on West Side Road for this event, which is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to noon.
  • Explore the unique plants and animals that live in the bog while on a hike of the boardwalk. The trail is Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible and can accommodate strollers if there is no snow or ice. Contact the park office at 814-342-5960 or email blackmoshannonee@pa.gov for the latest trail conditions. Meet at Boat Launch No. 3 on West Side Road for this hike, which is scheduled to run from 1 to 2 p.m.

State Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn encouraged Pennsylvanians and holiday visitors to take part in a hike Sunday. Hikers can post their experiences on social media using #FirstDayHikes.

“First Day Hikes are a great way to start the new year in natural spaces, which we (hope) will continue throughout the year,” Dunn said in a statement. “These hikes are also a reminder our state parks and forests are open for healthy outdoor adventures in all four seasons.”

There’s another chance to get outside this year. At 10 a.m. Wednesday, Bald Eagle State Park will hold a bird walk. The program begins with some feeder watching and continues with a walk to the marina to view the birds that make the park their home. Dress for the weather for the walk, which will be about a mile on flat ground. RSVP for this event by 4 p.m. Tuesday and find out the meeting point by calling 814-625-9369.

Temperatures will slowly warm up during the week and reach the upper 40s, with rain in the weekend forecast.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Clearfield, Elk Counties prepares for future economic growth

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Clearfield County Commissioners have announced a regional joint comprehensive plan with Elk County and PennDOT that will look to help the counties prepare for future growth.  The joint comprehensive plan will cost $130,000 in total. Clearfield County Commissioner mentioned that PennDOT will provide most of the funding by giving $80,000. […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Proposed sale of Camp Tuckahoe could help local Boy Scout council

A proposal to sell off buffer acres around Camp Tuckahoe on South Mountain could help replenish the financial reserves of the Boy Scouts of America New Birth of Freedom Council, scout executive and chief executive officer Ronald Gardner Jr. said Tuesday. Council executive board members have yet to finalize the...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

PennDOT announces closure date of Juniata County bridge

PORT ROYAL.Pa. (WHTM) – PennDOT announced that the Port Royal bridge that carries Route 75 will be closed on Jan. 3, 2023. PennDOT has also said that they anticipate the bridge being closed until the summer of 2023 while the contractor demolishes and replaces portions of the superstructure, which spans the Norfolk Southern Railroad.
JUNIATA COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police ID Owner of Two Dogs Chained Outside in ‘Extreme’ Cold, High Winds

BANKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have identified and charged the owner of two dogs that were chained outside in frigid temperatures on Hemlock Lake Road. According to court documents, Punxsutawney-based State Police filed non-traffic citations against 38-year-old Lydiann R. Byler, of Rossiter, in Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch’s office.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
State College

After More Than Two Decades of Pushing the Envelope, Rick Bryant Ready to Retire from Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts

By the late 1990s, Rick Bryant had been selling insurance on South Allen Street for nearly half his life. He had followed his larger-than-life father into the field after finishing a bachelor’s in architectural history at the University of Virginia. Joining the family business felt worth a shot. But nearly two decades later, “I was a square peg in a round hole”—a temperamental mismatch for the world of liability coverage and deductibles.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Centre County ski resort to change slope name ahead of Rose Bowl

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– For more than 50 years, skiers and snowboarders who head to a Centre County ski resort that want to traverse the tallest slope look for the Utah one. With the Penn State Nittany Lions’ upcoming Rose Bowl game matchup against the Utah Utes, Tussey Mountain Ski Resort will be showing its […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Big Spring Spirits Has Big Things In Store For The South Shore in 2023

Kevin Lloyd has big plans for Big Spring Spirits, the distillery he founded in Bellefonte, Pa. By December 2023, Lloyd and his Talleyrand Holdings LLC business partners — Anthony Mazzarini, Bill Stolze, Rick Mongiovi, Eric Kraemer and Garry McCann — could be admiring Pittsburgh’s skyline while sipping whiskey on top of their historical, six-story structure on the South Shore, an area between Station Square and the South Side.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Introducing the new Lycoming Regional Police Department

Old Lycoming Township, Pa. — A new, regionalized police force is in place starting Jan. 1, 2023 to serve nine communities in western Lycoming County. On Thursday, members of the department, flanked with law enforcement, community, and county leaders, formally introduced the Lycoming Regional Police Department. Formed after three years of collaboration, discussion, and planning, the regionalized police department merges the resources of Jersey Shore Borough, Old Lycoming Township, and Porter Township. ...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
State College

Eagle Scout Builds on Father’s Work on Talleyrand Snowplow

If you visit Bellefonte’s Talleyrand Park during the winter months, take some time to appreciate the old railroad snowplow alongside the playground. Dating back to the late nineteenth century, the plow has brought joy to countless children and railroad history fans alike. The railroad plow and caboose have been displayed next to the Bellefonte Train Station since the Bellefonte Historical Railroad Society purchased them from the Bellefonte Central Railroad in 1986.
BELLEFONTE, PA
Centre Daily Times

Centre Daily Times

State College, PA
6K+
Followers
185
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The hometown media outlet for Pennsylvania State University, one of the most well-known and largest universities in the country with more than 45,000 students attending the University Park campus. The Nittany Lions fuel much of this attention. Penn State University is Centre County's largest employer. The region is evenly divided among rural, primarily farm, communities and the urban, university town. It is also divided among conservatives and liberals, Penn State-related and non-Penn State families. It is a particular challenge to balance reporting so that all feel represented. Education – both public and university – is a hot topic, as are conservation of the many acres of woodlands and preserving the quality of low-crime rural life.

 https://www.centredaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy