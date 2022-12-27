Need to get outside after last week’s cold? Head to these state parks in Centre County

Centre County is expected to get a break from brutally cold temperatures this week, which could provide an opportunity to spend some time outdoors.

At Black Moshannon State Park , make some natural confetti for your New Year’s celebration. Visitors can also paint a tree cookie for a nature resolution and make a native flower seed tape to plant in the spring, while supplies last. Confetti and Crafts will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 31 at the environmental learning center.

The park will also host two First Day Hikes Jan. 1. The hikes are part of a national effort to promote a healthy beginning in the year.

Learn about park history on a 2-mile stroll on the Star Mill Trail. Meet at Boat Launch No. 4 on West Side Road for this event, which is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to noon.

Explore the unique plants and animals that live in the bog while on a hike of the boardwalk. The trail is Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible and can accommodate strollers if there is no snow or ice. Contact the park office at 814-342-5960 or email blackmoshannonee@pa.gov for the latest trail conditions. Meet at Boat Launch No. 3 on West Side Road for this hike, which is scheduled to run from 1 to 2 p.m.





State Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn encouraged Pennsylvanians and holiday visitors to take part in a hike Sunday. Hikers can post their experiences on social media using #FirstDayHikes.

“First Day Hikes are a great way to start the new year in natural spaces, which we (hope) will continue throughout the year,” Dunn said in a statement. “These hikes are also a reminder our state parks and forests are open for healthy outdoor adventures in all four seasons.”

There’s another chance to get outside this year. At 10 a.m. Wednesday, Bald Eagle State Park will hold a bird walk. The program begins with some feeder watching and continues with a walk to the marina to view the birds that make the park their home. Dress for the weather for the walk, which will be about a mile on flat ground. RSVP for this event by 4 p.m. Tuesday and find out the meeting point by calling 814-625-9369.

Temperatures will slowly warm up during the week and reach the upper 40s, with rain in the weekend forecast.