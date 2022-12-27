ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grafton, NY

Grafton Lakes winter festival needs volunteers

By Jay Petrequin
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

CROPSEYVILLE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – After Christmas and New Year’s, a new season rears its head – January is the time for winter festivals. At Grafton Lakes State Park, some festivities need an extra helping hand.

Volunteers are being sought for the Grafton Lakes Winter Festival, set to be hed on Saturday, Jan. 21. Held by Grafton Lakes State Park and the Friends of Grafton Lakes State Park, the festival is looking for able hands and bodies to fit kids with snowshoes, assist with waivers, and help get a running start on the local polar plunge, among other responsibilities. Signup can be filled out online .

Grafton Lakes’ annual winter festival is located at the state park, along Grafton Lakes State Park Way off of Route 2, east of Troy. Festivities include snowshoeing, sled dogs and more, with a full schedule to be released in January. The festivities will be held at no cost to visitors.

Grafton Lakes State Park is operated by the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. It is one of over 250 parks, historic sites and other locations managed by the organization.

