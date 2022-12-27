ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, AR

THV11

What are your options if your flight is canceled?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As extreme winter weather has swept across the country, it has caused unprecedented flight cancellations to impact flyers, including many who have been trying to get back to Arkansas. Thousands of people have found themselves stranded at airports across the US with no idea when...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Burial clothing organization expands beyond Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Regina Binz has been sewing for the last 15 years and her organization "Holy Sews" provides burial clothing for children lost at birth. She sees it as a small gesture toward helping parents get through a difficult time. Her passion for the subject stems from her own experience of losing a loved one.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Arkansas family forced to take 14-hour drive due to travel problems

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — After long lines in the airport, a Jonesboro family is finally back home, our content partner Region 8 News reported. “There was a lot of chaos. There was baggage lined up between the baggage claim belts. The crowd was really thick, and we could not even get through to see if our baggage was coming up,” said Brandon Brown.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
adventuremomblog.com

The Best Places to Eat in Hot Springs Arkansas

If you’re looking for great food, several Hot Springs restaurants will definitely exceed your expectations in the best of ways. I’m sharing more about the best restaurants to visit during your visit to Hot Springs, Arkansas for the first time. Lunch at McClard’s BAR-B-Q 505 Albert Pike...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
THV11

Little Rock artist designs Kwanzaa cookie to celebrate culture

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Kwanzaa is here, and various local organizations and businesses have come together to make the holiday come alive. The celebration of African-American culture is being showcased through cookies and they have already taught people what the holiday is all about. Longtime artist, Sondra Strong is...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Kait 8

Silver alert inactivated for missing man

CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Arkansas State Police inactivated a Silver Alert for a missing Cleburne County man. The agency said 64-year-old Bruce William Campbell was reported missing at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, in Quitman.
CLEBURNE COUNTY, AR
THV11

Arkansas woman serves up Christmas Eve dinner for community

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This Christmas Eve, many families are likely getting those last-minute items together and preparing for dinner on Christmas Day. The reality, however, is not everyone is as fortunate and some people will go without any food. Shena Maxwell and the "Gravel Ridge Hunger Helpers" are...
SHERWOOD, AR
county17.com

Arkansas family moves to Gillette for adventure

GILLETTE, Wyo. — People decide to move to Wyoming for many reasons. Some come for work, while others love outdoor sports. Brent Taylor, an English teacher at Thunder Basin High School and a football coach for Campbell County High School, moved from Arkansas to Gillette in July for an adventure.
GILLETTE, WY
THV11

Utility crews working to restore services

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A lot of people in Arkansas found themselves without electricity and natural gas on Friday as a result of the arctic blast. The cold weather brought winds, snow and problems for utility customers like Jeff Hankins. "We discovered about 4:30 this morning that the temperature...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
5newsonline.com

The history of eating black eyed peas on New Year's Day

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Many dinner tables this weekend will feature black eyed peas on New Year's Day. It's been a tradition for years, but how exactly did this uniquely southern tradition start?. After the ball drops and the sun rises for 2023, it's likely one of your first...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
