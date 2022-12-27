Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Those Ben Affleck rumors may prove that Marvel is the real home of Batman, not DC
While Marvel fans were primed for some kind of announcement about either Henry Cavill or Dwayne Johnson signing up for the MCU experience, the latest rumors are pointing to another erstwhile DC hero potentially hopping over to the rival superhero franchise instead. According to some new — and very unconfirmed at this time, it has to be stated — intel, Ben Affleck is in talks with Marvel Studios to play the role of minotaur supervillain Dario Agger in an unknown upcoming project.
Zack Snyder’s Justice League: Darkseid Actor Reacts To The DCEU Changes, And The Snyder-Verse Seemingly Not Being Restored
Ray Porter made his DCEU debut as Darkseid in Zack Snyder's Justice League.
James Gunn Responds To Claim HBO Max’s ‘Green Lantern’ Series Has Been Axed
James Gunn is clearing things up about the fate of HBO Max’s Green Lantern series which has been in development for years now. After a publication said that the show had been scrapped and would no longer move forward, the new DC Studios co-head debunked the rumor and called it “fake.” The Green Lantern series has been in development since 2019 with Arrow producer Greg Berlanti behind the project. In October of this year, it was reported that the focus of the show had shifted. Originally, the series would center on Guy Gardner and Alan Scott, with Finn Wittrock and Jeremy Irvine...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: As a deluge of DC stars threaten to jump ship to the MCU, ‘Deadpool 3’ could single-handedly redeem ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’
With the DC universe increasingly mired in controversy, even as James Gunn’s brand-new era beckons, the Marvel franchise must be looking an even more inviting place for Hollywood’s finest than it did before. Hence why so many DC stars are being linked with the MCU right now. Elsewhere on today’s agenda, Deadpool 3 could pick up the one element the internet liked about Thor: Love and Thunder as a Secret Invasion theory has Nick Fury fans fearful.
netflixjunkie.com
Fans Go Gaga Over Resurfaced Pictures of Will Smith With Margot Robbie
There are some on-screen pairs viewers love. For instance, Donna and Harvey from The Suits, Chandler and Monica from F.R.I.E.N.D.S., Noah and Allie from The Notebook, and so on. Another beautiful pair that fans love the most is Will Smith and Margot Robbie. They both have such sizzling chemistry together that there were rumors about them dating as well. However, both actors denied that rumor and stated they were close friends, and nothing more than that. Recently, fans reposted a picture of Smith and Robbie when they worked together on a film.
murphysmultiverse.com
RUMOR: Ben Affleck in Talks With Marvel Studios for an Upcoming Role
Ben Affleck has gone through quite the journey when it comes to superhero or franchise films. The actor has made quite the name for himself throughout his directorial and acting career, but it seems he may still be interested in revisiting a new role within an established franchise. A new rumor is making the rounds online that hints at Ben Affleck potentially taking on a role in an upcoming Marvel Studios project and it’s quite an interesting one: he may be in talks to tackle the role of Dario Agger according to @MyTimetoShineH.
ComicBook
Ant-Man 3 Star Reveals Kang's Goal for the Marvel Universe
The Marvel Cinematic Universe spent the better part of the decade building up to the arrival of Josh Brolin's Thanos, a character that has now been reduced to atoms by the Stark Infinity Gauntlet. Now as the franchise prepares to move into Phase 5 and beyond, the next Big Bad will soon arrive in the form of Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror. According to Majors himself, he hopes the villain is as human as possible so that he's relatable to the millions of people that will be seeing the movies he appears in.
Ghostbusters Star Annie Potts Doesn't Think Bill Murray Ever Read The Script
Part of the everlasting charm of the "Ghostbusters" films is the eclectic casts. From comedy legends like Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd to megastars working across genres such as Sigourney Weaver and Ernie Hudson, "Ghostbusters" is filled with some of Hollywood's top talent playing memorable characters that have stood the test of time. Fans have wondered how much those characters came from the film's script and how much was created by the actors behind the characters.
murphysmultiverse.com
Sam Wilson Rumored to Assemble a New Team of Heroes to Take on a Surprising Foe in ‘Captain America: New World Order’
Marvel Studios’ Phase 5 slate kicks off in less than two months with Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania and concludes in the Fall of 2024 with Deadpool 3. Phase 5 will explore cryptic MCU divisions such as the Quantum Realm, the supernatural and, of course, the Multiverse. It will also tackle some geopolitical stories and the real world-building will be done by two movies that will come back-to-back in 2024: Captain America: New World Order and Thunderbolts.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘X-Men,’ ‘Spider-Verse,’ and MCU star Oscar Isaac bows down to the real king of the Marvel multiverse
Oscar Isaac has been racking up Marvel roles left, right, and center, but even the star himself is ready to admit that he’s nowhere near the top dog when it comes to appearing all over the length and breadth of the company’s comic book adaptations on film, television, live-action, animation, and many more besides.
wegotthiscovered.com
An irredeemably awful comic book adaptation bares its fangs to go for the jugular on streaming
Paul Bettany is without a doubt a hugely talented actor, and a mainstay of the world’s biggest franchise since the very beginning, but director Scott Stewart’s repeated attempts to transform the mild-mannered Englishman into a badass action hero hardly went according to plan, with Priest arguably the worst offender.
Stanley Kubrick And Tom Cruise Pushed TAR's Todd Field To Start Directing His Own Movies
Todd Field is once again in Academy Award conversations thanks to his work on "Tár." The psychological drama stars Cate Blanchett as the titular world-famous composer has been described as one of the tensest films to come out of 2022, and audiences shouldn't be surprised if it snags a couple of Oscar nominations later in 2023. Blanchett has already been nominated for a Golden Globe, with plenty of other outlets praising her performance, in particular (via NBC News). However, the movie only managed to come together under the watchful eye of Field.
Glass Onion Just Changed The Hierarchy Of Power For Wrestlers In Hollywood (Sorry, Dwayne)
From Andre the Giant to Hulk Hogan, wrestling greats have often left the ring for various Hollywood stints. The most notable shift was by Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson, who even seemingly got approval to take over as the next action star from Arnold Schwarzenegger when the latter appeared in one of his first films. Schwarzenegger has an uncredited cameo in "The Rundown" as a bar patron who passes by, telling Johnson's character, "Have fun."
netflixjunkie.com
“…simply squeezing into the Deadpool suit” – Josh Brolin Spills on How Ryan Reynolds’ Training Has Changed Over the Years
While everyone is talking about how great it would be to see Deadpool once again pairing with Wolverine, let us talk about how Ryan Reynolds is still fit for his Deadpool suit. The American-Canadian actor is going to get into his suit after a long wait. As Hugh Jackman is ready to gear up as Wolverine, let us see if Reynolds is ready or not.
Fan Reimagines Jenna Ortega As Marvel's White Tiger In Stunning Artwork
Within the Marvel universe of comics, there are many superheroes that have been forgotten due to the passage of time and popular Marvel Cinematic Universe adaptations. Starting in 2016's "Captain America: Civil War," and continuing in two successful follow-up films set in Wakanda, the character of Black Panther was finally brought to life on the screen. The same was also seen on Disney+ with 2022's "Werewolf by Night," which marked a new beginning in bringing some of these bygone characters to the screen. White Tiger is but one of many of these superheroes that have long been cult favorites. Also known as Ava Ayala, White Tiger's fighting skills and protective streak put her on equal footing with other great Marvel female superheroes.
murphysmultiverse.com
RUMOR: Marvel Studios Chasing Academy Award-Winning Actress for Major Role in ‘Captain America: New World Order’
Captain America: New World Order has made more than its fair share of news lately as rumors of its plot have gotten fans excited about the possibilities for the 2024 film. The plot is heavily rumored to involve the discovery of Adamantium on the corpse of Tiamut, the Celestial who had been growing inside Earth and was killed in Eternals. If that’s the case, Sam Wilson’s first theatrical outing as Captain America is shaping up to be a wild ride as it will see Sam and a group of heroes foil some sort of villainous plot to obtain the Adamantium hatched by Harrison Ford‘s Thaddeus Ross, Julia Louis-Dreyfus‘ CIA Director Valentina Allegre de Fontain and Tim Blake Nelson‘s Leader. Now, a spicy new rumor sure to be a YouTube pundit pleaser has another villain joining the fray and Marvel Studios has an Oscar-winning actress in mind for the role.
netflixjunkie.com
“I’m damn mad about that!”- Remember When Stan Lee Revealed the True Behind His Cameo in ‘Deadpool’ Alongside Ryan Reynolds
Stan Lee, the comic book creator, revolutionized the world of magic and legendary superhero stories with his adored characters. He developed all the fan-favorite characters like Spider-Man, the Hulk, Iron Man, Captain America, and the Avengers. The man has left a legacy behind him that will be remembered by millions of people for the coming centuries. It was his pioneering mind that gave fans blockbuster films and television juggernauts.
murphysmultiverse.com
Marvel Studios Reportedly Shifts Gears in Development of ‘Nova’ Project
Marvel Studios is developing a Nova project, of this we can be sure. Originally thought to be a steaming series written by Moon Knight’s Sabir Pirzada, online chatter of it being developed as a Special Presentation in the mold of Werewolf By Night and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special emerged a few months ago. To make sure all the bases are covered, a new rumor has the project now being developed as a feature film.
wegotthiscovered.com
Every Marvel hero and villain making their MCU debuts in 2023
The MCU is known to be notoriously tight-lipped about its projects, aiming to avoid spoilers at all costs. Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe love coming up with their own theories and predictions, but we ultimately only ever know what the producers want us to. Regardless, one of the most exciting parts of a new phase of the MCU is seeing all the new heroes and villains take center stage and shine alongside the characters we have already come to know and love — or hate.
Looper
16K+
Followers
58K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0