ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan, WI

Above & Beyond Children's Museum closes 'indefinitely' after pipes, sprinkler system burst

By Alex Garner, Sheboygan Press
The Sheboygan Press
The Sheboygan Press
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23CXuv_0jvaHo4S00

SHEBOYGAN – Above & Beyond Children’s Museum , 902 N. Eighth St., is closed indefinitely after extreme cold weather burst its water pipes and sprinkler system on Dec. 25.

All four floors of ABCM, which has been in the Eighth Street building since 1999, experienced water and ice damage.

Sheboygan experienced a low of 1 degree with an average of 14 mph winds on Monday.

ABCM shared on its social media and website that it will be closed to “assess the damage, clean up, and hopefully restore the basement and other areas of the museum that are damaged.”

ABCM shared a link for donations on its social media posts: https://abkids.org/get-involved/donate/

This story is developing.

More: As Sheboygan sees first snowstorm of winter, here’s why drivers may see less salt being used on area roads

Contact Alex Garner at 224-374-2332 or agarner@gannett.com . Follow her on Twitter at @alexx_garner .

This article originally appeared on Sheboygan Press: Above & Beyond Children's Museum closes 'indefinitely' after pipes, sprinkler system burst

Comments / 0

Related
WBAY Green Bay

Children's Museum in Sheboygan needs to close down

We’re warming up without much sun. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Heavy metals found in dark chocolate. New study on the metals found in dark chocolate. The milder weather will slowly melt our current snowpack, which adds extra moisture to the air.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

2337 42nd Street, Two Rivers, WI, USA

Come take a look at this beautiful, move in ready remodeled home. Everything has been done here and is ready for you to make it your own. As soon as you walk in you will see this home has not only been well maintained but updated throughout the years. With a large kitchen, all new appliances, solid surface countertop, cabinets and flooring it is a chefs dream kitchen. Main bath has also been fully remodeled with a glass enclosed shower, double vanity and new flooring. If that isn’t enough there’s a full basement with a gas fireplace to warm up those chilly winter days and relax in front of. The summer is all about the pool, large deck fenced in yard and wonderful landscaping that has been done for you. This is a must see in a quiet area near schools and entertainment.
TWO RIVERS, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Improper disposal of smoking material cause of Fond du Lac fire

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Improper disposal of smoking material was the cause of a morning fire in the City of Fond du Lac on Thursday. According to the Fond du Lac Fire Department, around 10:15 a.m., firefighters were sent to the 600 block of Ledgeview Boulevard for a report of a fire in a garbage can located in the kitchen of the residence.
FOND DU LAC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Pipes bursting in nearby homes and businesses

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The frigid temperatures outside could cause your pipes to freeze and burst. A few businesses in our area experienced the issue this week. The Lighthouse Bookstore, Above and Beyond Children’s Museum, and the Appleton Pick n Save, are just a few of the places dealing with pipe bursts. The extreme cold temperatures are causing this issue occur more often.
APPLETON, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

2411 N 6th Street Sheboygan WI

Welcome to this adorable Sheboygan northeast side charmer! Located on a tree-lined street in a popular location with beautifully landscaped fenced-in yard. A formal entry into an enclosed porch greets you into the home and spacious living room. The eat-in kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space and appliances are included. A primary bedroom with a sitting area and great closet is located on the main, along with a full bath. The upper boasts two bedrooms and a huge walk-in closet off the hallway. The lower level is also finished with an awesome rec space with a bar and ¾ bath. Out back you’ll find an awesome shed with vaulted ceilings – perhaps a rec space, hobby room, or more! Alley entrance and off-street parking. Not your run-of-the-mill home, be sure to check it out in person!
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Treating dry skin from the Wisconsin Institute of Plastic Surgery

(WFRV) – It’s winter season and that means winter skin. In Your Health with Bellin, Physician Assistants Colleen Van Egeren and Megan MacCarthy visited Local 5 Live with what to do when you need a higher level of dermatology care for dry skin and how the Wisconsin Institute of Plastic Surgery can help.
DE PERE, WI
ozaukeepress.com

Town wonders what to do with roadside deer carcasses

Officials take a wait and see approach after county decides to stop picking up dead animals in some areas. DEER CARCASSES like this one will no longer be picked up by Ozaukee County along roads in towns that do not contract with the Highway Department for road maintenance. Photo by Sam Arendt.
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Dark Chocolate May Contain Toxic Heavy Metals

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Dark chocolate has been shown to have many health benefits. But new research finds nearly all dark chocolate contains cadmium and lead, two “heavy metals” that are toxic to humans. Brad shares findings from the research, and what you need to know.
GREEN BAY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Recalling the end of an era for The Coachman House

West Bend, WI – In 2015, a changing landscape on S. Main Street in West Bend was taking place as the Coachman House/Club Ten 06 was leveled to make way for the new Forward Dental clinic. The building that once stood at 1006 S. Main St., came down on...
WEST BEND, WI
seehafernews.com

Lakeshore Community Shows Up Big for Paws Up Pet Rescue

The lakeshore area showed up big to help Paws up Pet Rescue. The Sheboygan organization was the beneficiary of the annual Seehafer Broadcasting Christmas collection drive, and we now have the numbers. A total of 11 beds were donated for both dogs and cats, along with over 170 pounds of...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
radioplusinfo.com

12-27-22 garage fire

Nobody was injured in a fire that damaged a garage in Fond du Lac County. Shortly after noon Monday firefighters from four area departments were called to a residence on Marshvirew Road and quickly extinguished the fire to an attached garage. The fire is believed to have started from embers from burning materials outside. Damage was minor and isolated to the garage area.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
The Sheboygan Press

The Sheboygan Press

1K+
Followers
450
Post
187K+
Views
ABOUT

Complete coverage of Sheboygan area news and weather, sports, business, community, entertainment, technology, obituaries, photos, videos and opinion at sheboyganpress.com.

 http://sheboyganpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy