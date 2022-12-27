Above & Beyond Children's Museum closes 'indefinitely' after pipes, sprinkler system burst

SHEBOYGAN – Above & Beyond Children’s Museum , 902 N. Eighth St., is closed indefinitely after extreme cold weather burst its water pipes and sprinkler system on Dec. 25.

All four floors of ABCM, which has been in the Eighth Street building since 1999, experienced water and ice damage.

Sheboygan experienced a low of 1 degree with an average of 14 mph winds on Monday.

ABCM shared on its social media and website that it will be closed to “assess the damage, clean up, and hopefully restore the basement and other areas of the museum that are damaged.”

ABCM shared a link for donations on its social media posts: https://abkids.org/get-involved/donate/

This story is developing.

