KMAland Boys Basketball (12/28): Auburn, Elmwood-Murdock open tournaments with wins
(KMAland) – Rock Port, Worth County, Auburn, North Andrew and Elmwood-Murdock were victors in Wednesday’s KMAland boys basketball action. Hayden Ecker splashed 21 points for North Andrew while Gunner Lawrence posted 16. Kayden Conn paced Nodaway Valley with 16 points. Other Bishop LeBlond Holiday Tournament Scores. Lawson 63...
Rock Port wrestling 'working hard,' emphasizing improved speed
(Rock Port) -- A young Rock Port wrestling squad isn't lacking for effort this season. And that's much to the liking of co-head coach Mark McMahon. "It's all about working hard," McMahon said. "We've got some gutsy kids. We have to fine-tune our speed, but our kids work hard. I'm proud of them. They know that's what it takes. We have a young team with five or six sophomores and only one senior and one junior."
Jim Gipe, 96, Grant City
Visitation Location: Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri. Visitation Day and Date: Friday, December 30, 2022. Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri. Cemetery: Ohio Cemetery, Burlington Junction, Missouri.
Project 2022: School news
(Undated) -- KMA News continues its "Project 2022" series, reviewing the top regional and local news stories of the past year. In today's segment, we look back at some of the major developments in the region's schools in the past year, including new superintendents and some big bond issue votes.
Gordon Herzberg, 69, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service: Private Family graveside services at a later date. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Gordon passed away Thursday evening at Garden View Care Center in Shenandoah. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
Connell highlights 2022 expansions in Shenandoah
(Shenandoah) -- Some could say it was a historic year for Shenandoah regarding the amount of business expansion the community has seen over the past year. That's according to Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association Vice President Gregg Connell, who joined KMA's "Morning Line" program to recap the past year's growth. Connell immediately pointed to Green Plains Shenandoah's biocampus expansion, including their new $50 million clean-sugar facility producing low-cost dextrose and fructose. Connell praises the development not only for the immediate jobs it will create but the future businesses that the facility will draw, particularly given Shenandoah's rural location.
Chris Bullington
Service: FuneralName: Chris BullingtonPronunciation: Age: 74From: Stanton, IowaPrevious: Day…
KCMO woman killed in Wednesday morning crash in Platte County, Mo.
A 41-year-old Kansas City, Mo., woman died Wednesday morning in a car crash in Platte County, Missouri.
New developments arrive; an iconic structure destroyed
The middle months of the year 2022 in Platte County featured a bevy of news highlights, including the Parkville Farmers Market getting struck by trucks not once but twice, as well as several announcements of restaurant openings and new developments on the way. Below is part two of The Landmark’s...
Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Worth County
WORTH COUNTY, MO – A Sheridan woman who was struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon in Worth County has died. Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol say 28-year old Brit Fisher was walking with traffic in the westbound land of Missouri 246, 3 miles east of Sheridan around 2:45 pm when she was struck by a vehicle driven by a Grant City driver. Fisher was thrown into the ditch. The vehicle came to a controlled stop. Fisher was pronounced dead at the scene.
Georgia Clark, 79, Stanton, IA
Visitation Location:Evangelical Covenant Church, Stanton, IA. Visitation Start:6:00 p.m. Memorials:In lieu of flowers to Evangelical Covenant Church, Stanton, IA. Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa.
Chris C. Collins, 74, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Chris unexpectedly passed away on Monday, December 27, 2022, at the Shenandoah Medical Center. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
Gary D. Annan, 84, of Coin, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Gary passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at the Clarinda Regional Health Center, Clarinda, Iowa. Condolences and memories may be shared at: nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com.
KMAland fire crews battle field fire south of Shenandoah
(Shenandoah) -- Multiple KMAland fire departments battled a field fire south of Shenandoah Thursday afternoon. That's according to Shenandoah Fire Chief Justin Marshall, who tells KMA News his crews were dispatched around 3:20 p.m. to reports of a corn field fire roughly four miles south of Shenandoah near the intersection of B Avenue and 230th Street. Mutual aid was immediately requested and six other fire departments, along with the Shenandoah Ambulance Service and the Montgomery County and Page County Emergency Management Agencies, responded. Marshall says crews battled the blaze for nearly three hours.
Missouri Cattlemen's Association hosting Farm Succession Planning Workshop in Albany
(Albany) – Area farmers and ranchers are encouraged to attend an upcoming workshop to help with farm succession planning. The Missouri Cattlemen’s Association is hosting the event on January 14th at the Hundley-Whaley Extension Center in Albany from 4-8 p.m. Deb Thummel is a cattle producer in both Iowa and Missouri and serves as the Region 4 Vice President with the Missouri Cattlemen’s Association. Thummel says planning how the family farming business will be handed down can be a difficult, yet necessary, conversation.
Assault Charges Filed Over Incident in Pattonsburg
PATTONSBURG, MO – A Princeton man has been charged in Daviess County with multiple counts of domestic assault. In a statement issued by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office it is alleged that 28-year old Cody Tucker got into a verbal argument with his girlfriend on Wednesday in Pattonsburg. It was reported Tucker became physically violent toward the victim and he threw items at her, struck her and grabbed her by the throat.
Missouri woman injured after SUV strikes concrete culvert
GENTRY COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just before 1p.m. Wednesday in Gentry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Ford Edge driven by Debra A. Tilley, 58, Bethany, was westbound on U.S. 136 two miles east of Albany. The vehicle crossed the center line,...
Frederick C. Fichter, 74, Randolph, IA
Notes: Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.
King recognized by Iowa County Engineer's Association
(Clarinda) -- Page County Engineer J.D. King recently received significant recognition from an organization representing county engineers throughout the state. King was a recipient of the 2022 Outstanding County Engineering Achievement Award at the Iowa County Engineer's Association Conference earlier this month, where he was also presented with the 25-Year Service Award. King reached the 25-year milestone last year but was not in attendance. King tells KMA News he was honored to receive the recognition.
Maryville Middle School hires new principal
At the Maryville School District’s Board of Education meeting December 19, Kate Lydon was reassigned to the role of principal at Maryville Middle School, effective to begin the 2023-2024 school year. A committee consisting of the superintendent and other school district leaders interviewed finalists from a larger group of...
