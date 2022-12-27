Read full article on original website
pipestonestar.com
Death notice for Keith Pritchett
Keith Pritchett, 85, Pipestone, died Monday, Dec. 26, 2022 at the Pipestone County Hospice House in Pipestone. Visitation will be held Friday, Dec. 30 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Faith Community Church in Pipestone. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 31 at 10:30 a.m. at Faith...
pipestonestar.com
2022 News review – July, Aug., Sept.
Pipestone County Commissioners approved selling the former landfill at 1491 County Road 6 in Section 31 of Rock Township to the Pipestone Sportsman’s Club for $100 plus closing and other costs, and authorized the county attorney to prepare sale documents. The club plans to develop a gun range on the site. As part of the sale, the club agreed to allow the Pipestone County Sheriff’s Office to use the grounds for life at no cost. The Sportsman’s Club was the only bidder at the public auction.
pipestonestar.com
Death notice for Robert P. Rons
Robert P. Rons, 85, Tyler, died Monday, Dec. 26, 2022 at Avera Tyler Hospital in Tyler. Visitation will be held Friday, Dec. 27 from 9-10:30 a.m. at First English Lutheran Church with a funeral service to follow at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be at Danebod Cemetery. Hartquist Funeral Home is...
KELOLAND TV
Train stuck due to snow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been several days since the winter storm stopped in KELOLAND, but the snow is still causing problems. That includes a train apparently getting stuck and tipping over due to the snow. The incident happened just north of Colton in the eastern half...
KELOLAND TV
Police in Brookings looking for 16-year-old
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – Brookings Police are asking for help in locating a 16-year-old boy. Authorities say Grason Baxter was last seen in Bruce, South Dakota Wednesday, but lives in Brookings. He is 5-foot, 4-inches tall, 110 pounds with brown hair. If you have any information on his location,...
gowatertown.net
Christmas Eve fire destroys rural Brookings County home
BROOKINGS, S.D.–A Christmas Eve fire has destroyed a home in rural Brookings County. The sheriff’s department says the fire was at a home on U.S. Highway 81 near 201st Street. That’s east of Badger. Fire departments from Arlington, Aurora, Bruce, Badger, Brookings, Elkton, Estelline, Lake Preston and...
KELOLAND TV
Blizzard conditions developing in NE South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow drifts are forming in northeastern KELOLAND Monday evening, the South Dakota Highway Patrol said. Authorities say that blizzard conditions are beginning to form along Interstate 29 near Wilmot. Visibility is reduced in that area. Highway Patrol also posted the photo below to show...
pipestonestar.com
Top three story lines of 2022
The top story of the year in terms of community impact, controversy and coverage was the negotiation process toward a new agreement for and ultimate relocation of Meinders Community Library. Just days before 2022 began, the Pipestone Area Schools (PAS) School Board had voted to terminate the library agreement between...
pipestonestar.com
Church Directory for the Week of Dec. 28-Jan. 5, 2023
Ruthton Country Church, Full Gospel-Non-denominational church; Pastor Frank Vanderbush, 507-658-3917. Sundays: 10 a.m. Sunday Morning Worship service. Bible Studies Sundays at 9 a.m. Find us at countrychurch.co on Facebook and Youtube @ Country Church of Ruthton for online messages and events. St. Leo Catholic Church, Msgr. Gerald Kosse, 415 South...
marshallradio.net
Two People Hospitalized After Collision on I-90 West of Worthington
WORTHINGTON, MN (KMHL) — Two people were injured when their vehicles collided Tuesday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 3:31 Tuesday afternoon, a 2003 Ford Escape and a 2013 Toyota Corolla were traveling westbound on Interstate 90 west of Worthington when they collided. The driver of...
more1049.com
Jackson County Home Destroyed By Friday Fire
Heron Lake, MN (KICD)– A fire claimed a home in Heron Lake early Friday morning according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. The Heron Lake Fire Department arrived on the scene shortly after 5 a.m. and called in the Okabena Fire Department for assistance. Firefighters were on the scene for about six hours and the house was considered a total loss.
pipestonestar.com
Notice of Hearing of Murray County Ditch 7
SEATED AS DRAINAGE AUTHORITY UNDER STATUTES CHAPTER 103E. FOR THE REDETERMINATION OF BENEFITS OF MURRAY COUNTY DITCH 7. Please Take Notice: The Murray/Pipestone Joint Board of Commissioners, Drainage Authority for Murray County Ditch 7 (“CD 7”), will hold a final hearing on the Viewers’ Report of Benefits and Damages for the redetermination of benefits of CD 7. The Viewers’ Report has been filed with the Drainage Authority. The hearing will be held on January 17, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., in the Commissioners Meeting Room at the Murray County Government Center, 2500 28th Street, Slayton, Minnesota 56172. Members of the public are welcome to attend. In addition to the redetermination of benefits for CD 7, the hearing will consider redetermined outlet charges for Murray County Ditch 50 and Judicial Ditch 8, which use CD 7 as their outlet.
KELOLAND TV
More Snow on the Way: Storm Center PM Update — Wednesday, December 28
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We are very warm compared to where we were only a few days ago. Sioux Falls is nearly 10° above average instead of the 30° below average we had last week. Rapid City is nearly 20° above average this afternoon. We have light winds across the region. We also have broken clouds letting sunlight melt some of the snow.
Well This Stinks! Why Is This Tasty Sioux Falls Bakery Closed?
It's truly hard to believe that the New Year is right around the corner. Before individuals begin to crowd the gyms on January 1st, they might choose to enjoy some sweet treats this holiday weekend. Unfortunately, one local bakery won't be open to ring in the New Year. Known for...
herosports.com
FCS Championship: Anonymous FCS Coaches Predict The NDSU vs. SDSU Winner
The highly-anticipated FCS championship showdown between North Dakota State and South Dakota State is still 1.5 weeks away. It gives us media folks plenty of time to break down and predict what we think will happen. But what do those in the coaching profession think about the final outcome on...
pipestonestar.com
City answers Calumet complaint
The city of Pipestone and former Pipestone Building and Zoning Official Doug Fortune filed an answer earlier this month to the complaint filed in November by reVamped LLC, Heliocentrix LLC, Tammy Grubbs and Vanda Smrkovski in November regarding the condemnation of the Calumet Inn in 2020. Grubbs and Smrkovski alleged...
