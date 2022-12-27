SEATED AS DRAINAGE AUTHORITY UNDER STATUTES CHAPTER 103E. FOR THE REDETERMINATION OF BENEFITS OF MURRAY COUNTY DITCH 7. Please Take Notice: The Murray/Pipestone Joint Board of Commissioners, Drainage Authority for Murray County Ditch 7 (“CD 7”), will hold a final hearing on the Viewers’ Report of Benefits and Damages for the redetermination of benefits of CD 7. The Viewers’ Report has been filed with the Drainage Authority. The hearing will be held on January 17, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., in the Commissioners Meeting Room at the Murray County Government Center, 2500 28th Street, Slayton, Minnesota 56172. Members of the public are welcome to attend. In addition to the redetermination of benefits for CD 7, the hearing will consider redetermined outlet charges for Murray County Ditch 50 and Judicial Ditch 8, which use CD 7 as their outlet.

MURRAY COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO