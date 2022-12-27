Column: It's not just Russia and China targeting Washington. Disinformation is a problem in local races too

Read full article on original website
californiapublic.com
Berkeley city manager failed to reveal past investigation of police chief pick, officials say
Several city officials say Berkeley City Manager Dee Williams-Ridley did not inform them of a past investigation into Jennifer Louis, her choice for top cop.
San Jose Gun Insurance Law to Take Effect at Start of New Year
In an effort to crack down on gun violence, San Jose gun owners will soon be required to have proof of insurance covering accidents involving their firearms. The new ordinance goes into effect Jan. 1. “This is simply about ensuring that gun ownership is safer,” Mayor Sam Liccardo said.
Hundreds of Bay Area Southwest Flights Canceled
The “flightmare” continued Tuesday for thousands of Southwest Airlines passengers, including those stuck at Bay Area airports, as the carrier announced another massive round of cancellations. More than 150 Southwest flights were canceled Tuesday at Mineta San Jose International Airport. There were another 127 cancellations at Oakland International...
Santa Clara to Enforce Parking Permits Again Starting Jan. 2
After a few pandemic years, things are getting back to normal in the Bay Area. In Santa Clara, police will once again start citing people parked on certain city streets without a permit starting Jan. 2. “I’ve been telling the residents, things will get better when we start enforcing the...
Are Areas of CZU Fire Burn Scars Safe During Storms?
Concern grows in parts of the South Bay and Santa Cruz Mountains after rain drenched fire zones and scorched hillsides. People living in southern San Mateo County and several Santa Cruz Mountains communities are at risk of mudslides due to burn scars left by the CZU Fire during the summer of 2020.
