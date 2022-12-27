Read full article on original website
The Company You Keep Teaser Video: Milo Ventimiglia Is a Con Man In Love With CIA Agent in New ABC Drama
What would Jack Pearson say?! ABC has unveiled the first promo for The Company You Keep, in which This Is Us vet Milo Ventimiglia plays a con man who finds himself romantically entangled with a CIA agent. Per the official logline, “A night of passion leads to love between con man Charlie (Ventimiglia) and undercover CIA officer Emma (Good Trouble‘s Catherine Haena Kim), who are unknowingly on a collision course professionally. While Charlie ramps up the ‘family business’ so he can get out for good, Emma’s closing in on the vengeful criminal who holds Charlie’s family debts in-hand — forcing them to...
John Krasinski Says Wife Emily Blunt 'Pushes Me To Be Better'—Plus Why Season 3 of 'Jack Ryan' Was 'Worth Waiting For'
Jack Ryan is back and has gone rogue in Season 3 of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan. Much like his character, who has allies he can rely on while on the run this season, John Krasinski, too, has someone he can count to have his back in a dire situation: his wife, Emily Blunt.
The Office's Rainn Wilson Has A Very Strong Opinion On The British Version Of The Show
The fact that "The Office" persists as one of the most relevant TV shows long after its finale is a testament to its legacy as one of the formative sitcoms of the early 2000s. As recently as 2020, Nielsen data asserted that it was the most streamed TV program of the year (per Variety). NBC's "The Office" is so popular that it's likely some casual fans don't even realize the show is a remake.
The Office's Rainn Wilson Thinks The Show Made Some Mistakes After Steve Carell's Exit
One of the most popular TV shows ever made, NBC's "The Office" still has an ardent fanbase obsessed with its vast ensemble of characters and the talented actors who portrayed them. Though some have pushed their career far from the cheery comedy of the iconic workplace mockumentary (such as Steve Carell and John Krasinski, who now race to darker projects like Hulu's "The Patient" and Prime Video's "Jack Ryan," respectively), much of the show's cast are delighted to revel in their unique success.
Vanessa Ray And Will Estes Believe Tom Selleck Is The Reason Fans Keep Tuning In To Blue Bloods
In the same way that the legendary actor Kevin Costner served as a marketing tool for the highly-successful Paramount Network series "Yellowstone," it's safe to say that one of the earliest selling points for CBS' "Blue Bloods" was the inclusion of actor Tom Selleck. Selleck plays the role of Frank Reagan, the gruff, no-nonsense patriarch of the Reagan family, who are known for their multigenerational ties to New York City law enforcement.
NCIS' David McCallum Never Fully Understood Why Cote De Pablo Left The Show
"NCIS" has been a television staple for ages, debuting in late September of 2003 and swiftly finding its footing in an increasingly crowded crime procedural landscape. At the time of this writing, it's up to 20 seasons and shows little sign of slowing down despite how much the program has changed since its premiere. In fact, the show has been on the air for so long that the cast has changed in more ways than one, with favorites bidding audiences farewell, newcomers carving out their own place in the series, and regulars becoming infrequent faces.
12 Canceled TV Shows That Won’t Be Back in 2023
It was a rough year for fans of shows such as 'Bull' and 'Batwoman,' both of which were canceled in 2022, along with these 10 other series.
‘Blue Bloods’: Bridget Moynahan ‘Almost Started Crying’ After Seeing a Photo of Her Directing
Bridget Moynahan made her directorial debut this past season on 'Blue Bloods' and she said she 'almost started crying' after seeing a behind-the-scenes photo of her directing.
Popculture
'Fire Country' Reveals What Happens to Bode After Episode 8 Cliffhanger
Fire Country Episode 8 ended on a major cliffhanger that had fans worried for Bode and desperately waiting for the show's return. Now, TV Line has shared a new clip from the Fire Country winter premiere, which reveals exactly what happened to our favorite convict firefighter in the fall finale. Please Note: Fire Country Spoilers Below.
Matthew Gray Gubler Says Criminal Minds Had An Incredibly Demanding Filming Schedule
When thinking about what it's like to be an actor in a TV show or movie, it's easy to sit back and imagine how much fun and fast-paced that kind of gig would be. Plenty of people imagine the job to be as simple as memorizing lines, stepping in front of the camera, repeating those lines until the director yells "Cut," and then spending the rest of the time enjoying the luxuries that come with being a successful performer in the public eye. Of course, anyone involved in any production knows that the experience, on-set, is far from the fantasy. Former "Criminal Minds" star Matthew Gray Gubler, for example, can testify that the work of an actor is often less than glamorous.
Popculture
Will 'NCIS' Address Nick Torres and Jane Tennant's Past Relationship in Crossover?
The NCIS characters Nick Torres and Jane Tennant will cross paths again in the upcoming three-show crossover. The previous NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i crossovers have already established that the two knew each other in the distant past. It's possible that this will continue to be explored when Torres and Tennant meet again.
Wendell Pierce praised for response after audience member disrupts Broadway show
Wendell Pierce has been commended by fans after his response to an off-stage disturbance at a performance of Death of a Salesman on Broadway.The actor, known to many for his work as Detective Bunk Moreland on The Wire, is currently leading a production of the Arthur Miller play, made up of mostly Black actors.He plays the central salesman, Willie Loman, while British actor Sharon D Clarke plays his wife Linda, in a double reprisal of their roles from the 2019 West End production.During a performance of the show on Wednesday (28 December), the action on stage had to be called...
Daniela Ruah Says Directing Episodes Of NCIS: LA Is A 'Hefty Responsibility'
Within the TV and film industry, it is not unusual for professionals to carry out more than one role or task, either in a given project or across multiple projects. Producing, directing, writing, and acting may be done by different people, but these roles can also be performed by one and the same person.
I'd cancel Disney Plus, Hulu and HBO Max in December — here's why
Looking to save money on your streaming service bills? We do a deep dive into which ones you should cancel. Here's what we recommend you cancel in December 2022.
How Val Kilmer Returned as Madmartigan in ‘Willow’ Episode 6, With The Help of His Son Jack
Kit (Ruby Cruz) finally finds the thing she’s been searching for her whole life towards the end of Willow Episode 6 “Prisoners of Skellin.” No, not the Kymerian cuirass (though the team does find that, too). It’s her long-lost father, Madmartigan (Val Kilmer). He speaks to her in a mysterious vault and almost succeeds in beckoning her to a magical underworld. Only the combined efforts of Jade (Erin Kellyman) and Elora Danan (Ellie Bamber) pull her back. But at last, Kit makes contact with her father, Madmartigan. We’re told early on in Willow Season 1 that Queen Sorsha (Joanne Whalley) sent...
Why Jimmy Borelli From Chicago Fire Looks So Familiar
Though it's been a few years since Jimmy Borelli's character departed from "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago P.D." fans still remember his tragic storyline. While Borelli came to Truck 81 at Firehouse 51 as a firefighter to help his community, he was carrying the weight of loss and grief. His brother Danny Borelli (Andy Ahrens) was killed in the line of duty and, upon arriving at the firehouse, one of Borelli's first actions was to accuse Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) of being responsible for it. Borelli then went forward and further accused other members of the firehouse, which led to many complaints about him from his fellow firefighters.
‘The Rookie’ Season 5 Fans Claim 1 Character Is ‘Overrated’
Some people who watch 'The Rookie' on ABC aren't a fan of one of the show's main characters. However, not everyone agrees on their stance.
HBO Max Unveils First Look at Jodie Foster in "True Detective: Night Country"
Our first look at "True Detective: Night Country" has arrived. On Dec. 22, HBO Max released a montage of clips from its forthcoming slate of 2023 shows, which include "Succession," "The Idol," and "Velma." It also includes a few clips from the fourth season of "True Detective" that hint at what we can expect from the series' next installment.
‘The Irrational’ Series Starring Jesse L. Martin Ordered By NBC
NBC has ordered the drama The Irrational starring Jesse L. Martin. The news was announced on Tuesday (Dec. 27) and according to a press release, the show is based on the best-selling book Predictably Irrational by Dan Ariely, who serves as a consultant.More from VIBE.comThe ‘Godfather Of Harlem’ Refuses To Be Caged In Season 3 TrailerBoosie Badazz Wants To Bring YSL Rico Case To The Big ScreenAndré 3000 Stars In New A24 Film, 'Showing Up' Published in 2008, Predictably Irrational: The Hidden Forces That Shape Our Decisions is not a fictional tale. The book is formatted with various chapters exploring human...
Magnum P.I. Reboot Star Perdita Weeks Didn't Realize How Physically Taxing The Role Was Going To Be
Perdita Weeks has come a long way since appearing in "Spice World" as an 11-year-old child star, but her work in high-profile projects like "The Tudors," "Penny Dreadful," and "Ready Player One" prepared her for the show she is now arguably best known for. Weeks plays one of the leads, Juliet Higgins, in the ensemble-driven reboot of Tom Selleck's "Magnum P.I." television series, which aired on CBS for eight seasons. Unfortunately, the new "Magnum P.I." came face-to-face with a most bitter end following its fourth season when CBS surprisingly canceled the reboot.
