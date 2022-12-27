ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Hopefully Los Angeles will block gas stations. Let everybody walk and freeze to death. Take us back to China 1960’s during the cultural revolution where millions died for no reason but democrat stupidity.

Black Voice News

It’s the Law: California Enters 2023 With A Long List of New Rules and Regulations

While America already leads the world in laws and incarcerations, states never miss an opportunity each year to add a new set of “do’s and don’ts” to the ever-growing list of enforceable regulations. Once again, California is doing its part to keep America in first place with a list of new laws effective January 1, 2023 to regulate citizen behavior and provide an enhanced sense of safety in local communities.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bakersfield Channel

Governor Gavin Newsom continues attack on 'Big Oil'

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — California Governor Gavin Newsom continued his assault on "Big Oil" by releasing another statement about high prices. He claims Big Oil is lying to the public about the price gouging penalty that went into effect earlier this year. The penalty aimed to make it unlawful for companies to charge excessive prices at gas stations, making it punishable by a civil penalty.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KION News Channel 5/46

California will eliminate pink tax at start of 2023

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- One of the California laws that will go into effect in the coming year will eliminate the pink tax. The pink tax is the extra amount of money women are charged for productscompared to men. Not just gender-specific items like tampons and pads add an extra cost to women that men don't The post California will eliminate pink tax at start of 2023 appeared first on KION546.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KQED

When the State Cut Their Water, These California Users Created a Collaborative Solution

California Gov. Gavin Newsom stood at a podium placed on the sandy bottom of Lake Mendocino, a basin built to hold more than 20 billion gallons of water. It was spring, which meant that the reservoir should have held water from the winter rains that in past decades provided water to millions of Californians. Instead, on this afternoon in 2021, the ground was dry and cracked. Newsom was there to declare a drought emergency.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Times of San Diego

Opinion: San Diego Judge Blocked a Foolish California Law Aimed at Texas

Politicians, being egocentric by nature, sometimes do foolish, even childish, things in their insatiable hunger for attention. California Gov. Gavin Newsom did a foolish thing last summer when he persuaded the Legislature to pass Senate Bill 1327, which would have subjected makers of guns prohibited by state law to civil lawsuits. It essentially stripped them of their right to defend themselves by making them liable for court fees.
CALIFORNIA STATE
abc10.com

California's 2023 employment laws, explained: Minimum wage increases, workers rights

SAN DIEGO — New year, new laws... and beginning in 2023, California workers have more power to fight for protections and transparency. Summary: Assembly Bill 257: Fast food workers will have more power to fight for wages up to $22 per hour and better working conditions. The new law paves the way for a special council to set minimum standards for wages, hours and working conditions.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KQED

California's New Pay Transparency Law to Reduce Gender and Racial Pay Gaps Takes Effect Jan. 1

In less than two weeks, job seekers in California will finally know how much a job pays when they apply for it — if companies don’t figure out a way around a new law. Starting on Jan. 1, employers with at least 15 workers will have to include pay ranges in job postings. Employees will also be able to ask for the pay range for their own position, and larger companies will have to provide more detailed pay data to California’s Civil Rights Department than was previously required.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Center Square

California’s AG Rob Bonta joins 19 states in support of ATF 'ghost gun' rule

(The Center Square) - Nineteen attorneys general including Rob Bonta, attorney General for the state of California, have joined together and filed an amicus brief in the Fifth Circuit in support of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives' Final Rule. Enforcement of the rule was disrupted by a preliminary injunction granted by a Texas northern district court until a decision is reached in the VanDerStok v. Garland case. The court found that the longstanding definition of a firearm in federal law was drastically changed by ATF Final Rule in granting the injunction.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA.com

Tesla’s ‘Full Self-Driving’ label is about to become illegal in California

A new law taking effect next year in California will effectively ban Tesla from using the confusing Full Self-Driving name of its current driver-assist feature. Senate Bill 1398 was sponsored by State Sen. Lena Gonzalez (D.-Long Beach) and signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom in September. It aims to stop automakers or dealers from using false or misleading naming or marketing materials for a vehicle as self-driving when in reality the vehicle requires input from the driver. Such is the case with Tesla’s FSD feature, which requires the driver to constantly monitor the situation and be ready to take over in an instant.
CALIFORNIA STATE
mynspr.org

10 new California laws that go into effect in 2023

In California, the new calendar year also means a fleet of new laws and regulations that go into effect. 2023 is no exception. This past year, the state Legislature passed and Gov. Gavin Newsom signed nearly 1,000 bills into law. Many of these won’t necessarily intersect with your everyday existence. But many of them — from a bump in the minimum wage to changes for cyclists — likely will affect your community, businesses or family.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

California Minimum Wage Set to Increase in January 2023

Thousands of California minimum wage earners will see an increase in their hourly rate starting on Jan. 1, 2023. The minimum wage will be $15.50 per hour for all businesses, regardless of the number of workers, according to the Department of Industrial Relations (DIR). This annual increase is part of...
CALIFORNIA STATE

