3d ago
Hopefully Los Angeles will block gas stations. Let everybody walk and freeze to death. Take us back to China 1960’s during the cultural revolution where millions died for no reason but democrat stupidity.
Related
It’s the Law: California Enters 2023 With A Long List of New Rules and Regulations
While America already leads the world in laws and incarcerations, states never miss an opportunity each year to add a new set of “do’s and don’ts” to the ever-growing list of enforceable regulations. Once again, California is doing its part to keep America in first place with a list of new laws effective January 1, 2023 to regulate citizen behavior and provide an enhanced sense of safety in local communities.
Bakersfield Channel
Governor Gavin Newsom continues attack on 'Big Oil'
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — California Governor Gavin Newsom continued his assault on "Big Oil" by releasing another statement about high prices. He claims Big Oil is lying to the public about the price gouging penalty that went into effect earlier this year. The penalty aimed to make it unlawful for companies to charge excessive prices at gas stations, making it punishable by a civil penalty.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
California decides to implement the Fast Act on Jan. 1 despite the move toward a referendum
California has alerted leaders of the restaurant industry that it intends to begin adoption of the Fast Act, a law that involves fast-food workers in the process of setting their own wages, on Jan. 1, or roughly two years earlier than expected. A coalition representing the restaurant industry filed a...
California will eliminate pink tax at start of 2023
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- One of the California laws that will go into effect in the coming year will eliminate the pink tax. The pink tax is the extra amount of money women are charged for productscompared to men. Not just gender-specific items like tampons and pads add an extra cost to women that men don't The post California will eliminate pink tax at start of 2023 appeared first on KION546.
L.A. residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuit
In a new lawsuit over student loan debt relief, L.A. residents among thousands of people in California are eligible for restitution. Los Angeles City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto recently announced that her office will distribute a portion of $95 million in payments to consumers across the nation who used the services of Premier Student Loan Center.
KQED
When the State Cut Their Water, These California Users Created a Collaborative Solution
California Gov. Gavin Newsom stood at a podium placed on the sandy bottom of Lake Mendocino, a basin built to hold more than 20 billion gallons of water. It was spring, which meant that the reservoir should have held water from the winter rains that in past decades provided water to millions of Californians. Instead, on this afternoon in 2021, the ground was dry and cracked. Newsom was there to declare a drought emergency.
Opinion: San Diego Judge Blocked a Foolish California Law Aimed at Texas
Politicians, being egocentric by nature, sometimes do foolish, even childish, things in their insatiable hunger for attention. California Gov. Gavin Newsom did a foolish thing last summer when he persuaded the Legislature to pass Senate Bill 1327, which would have subjected makers of guns prohibited by state law to civil lawsuits. It essentially stripped them of their right to defend themselves by making them liable for court fees.
Think those bags are recyclable? California says think again
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Since California adopted the nation’s first ban on single-use plastic shopping bags in 2014, most grocery stores have turned to thicker, reusable plastic bags that are supposed to be recyclable. But Attorney General Rob Bonta is now investigating whether the bags are truly recyclable...
Newsom’s moderate course in California angers critics as his national profile rises
Newsom has a soft touch with California business, but you wouldn’t know it from his rhetoric.
abc10.com
California's 2023 employment laws, explained: Minimum wage increases, workers rights
SAN DIEGO — New year, new laws... and beginning in 2023, California workers have more power to fight for protections and transparency. Summary: Assembly Bill 257: Fast food workers will have more power to fight for wages up to $22 per hour and better working conditions. The new law paves the way for a special council to set minimum standards for wages, hours and working conditions.
KQED
California's New Pay Transparency Law to Reduce Gender and Racial Pay Gaps Takes Effect Jan. 1
In less than two weeks, job seekers in California will finally know how much a job pays when they apply for it — if companies don’t figure out a way around a new law. Starting on Jan. 1, employers with at least 15 workers will have to include pay ranges in job postings. Employees will also be able to ask for the pay range for their own position, and larger companies will have to provide more detailed pay data to California’s Civil Rights Department than was previously required.
KCRA.com
California's ban on big rigs and buses made before 2010 goes into effect in January. Here's what that will mean
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Large trucks and buses made before 2010 will be prohibited from operating on California roadways starting Jan. 1. It's the final rule in a set of clean air regulations the California Air Resources Board passed nearly 15 years ago. The rule applies to diesel vehicles that...
How new Title IX rules could affect California’s transgender and nonbinary students
New Title IX rules barring gender discrimination could put more responsibility on colleges to protect transgender and nonbinary students. But those students say creating welcoming campuses will require more than just policy.
California’s AG Rob Bonta joins 19 states in support of ATF 'ghost gun' rule
(The Center Square) - Nineteen attorneys general including Rob Bonta, attorney General for the state of California, have joined together and filed an amicus brief in the Fifth Circuit in support of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives' Final Rule. Enforcement of the rule was disrupted by a preliminary injunction granted by a Texas northern district court until a decision is reached in the VanDerStok v. Garland case. The court found that the longstanding definition of a firearm in federal law was drastically changed by ATF Final Rule in granting the injunction.
KTLA.com
Tesla’s ‘Full Self-Driving’ label is about to become illegal in California
A new law taking effect next year in California will effectively ban Tesla from using the confusing Full Self-Driving name of its current driver-assist feature. Senate Bill 1398 was sponsored by State Sen. Lena Gonzalez (D.-Long Beach) and signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom in September. It aims to stop automakers or dealers from using false or misleading naming or marketing materials for a vehicle as self-driving when in reality the vehicle requires input from the driver. Such is the case with Tesla’s FSD feature, which requires the driver to constantly monitor the situation and be ready to take over in an instant.
mynspr.org
10 new California laws that go into effect in 2023
In California, the new calendar year also means a fleet of new laws and regulations that go into effect. 2023 is no exception. This past year, the state Legislature passed and Gov. Gavin Newsom signed nearly 1,000 bills into law. Many of these won’t necessarily intersect with your everyday existence. But many of them — from a bump in the minimum wage to changes for cyclists — likely will affect your community, businesses or family.
NBC Los Angeles
California Minimum Wage Set to Increase in January 2023
Thousands of California minimum wage earners will see an increase in their hourly rate starting on Jan. 1, 2023. The minimum wage will be $15.50 per hour for all businesses, regardless of the number of workers, according to the Department of Industrial Relations (DIR). This annual increase is part of...
California spends $3 billion on EV chargers despite concerns energy grid can’t handle the extra load
Governor Gavin Newsom announced the California Energy Commission’s (CEC) approval of a plan to spend almost $3 billion to more than double the number of electric vehicle (EV) chargers in the state. The money will go toward creating 90,000 new EV chargers. This will bring the total number of publicly available chargers in the state to 170,000.
California witness reports sphere and 'humanoid' at bedroom window
A California witness at Magalia reported being woken by a humming noise and quickly noticed a red-orange sphere the size of a basketball hovering outside the bedroom window at about 3 a.m. on October 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
How an atmospheric river will affect California's Central valley
An atmospheric river is set to bring a great deal of rain and snow to California leaving 17 million people under winter weather alerts. NBC News’ Savannah Sellers breaks down what atmospheric rivers are as it is not the first one to hit the Western U.S. this week. Dec. 29, 2022.
