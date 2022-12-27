ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peach Bowl Game Data: Ohio State looks to topple No. 1 Georgia, advance to title game

ATLANTA -- Happy New Year (almost) from everybody at Bucknuts.com!. After Ohio State lost its regular season finale to Michigan, the Buckeyes dropped to fifth in the College Football Playoff rankings. They needed some help during the conference championship weekend to get back into the final four for the playoff … and they got it as Utah knocked off No. 4 USC in the Pac-12 championship game.
Larry Brown Sports

Urban Meyer offers 1 big key for Ohio State against Georgia

The Ohio State Buckeyes are regarded as clear underdogs for the College Football Playoff semi-final against Georgia, but Urban Meyer sees one thing the Buckeyes can do to improve their chances. Meyer was somewhat bullish about Ohio State’s capability of causing Georgia trouble, saying the Bulldogs’ secondary could be a spot where Buckeyes players could... The post Urban Meyer offers 1 big key for Ohio State against Georgia appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
247Sports

LIVE updates, game thread: Orange Bowl

Fresh off its 21st all-time ACC championship and its seventh outright conference crown in eight years, Clemson (AP Poll No. 10, Coaches Poll No. 11, CFP No. 7) will attempt to record its seventh 12-win season in team history when it faces consensus No. 6 Tennessee in the 2022 Capital One Orange Bowl.
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Star Not Happy With Georgia Trip So Far

The Ohio State Buckeyes are in Atlanta for this weekend's Peach Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs. Buckeyes star linebacker Steele Chambers was looking forward to visiting one popular Atlanta tourist destination: the Georgia Aquarium. Unfortunately, those plans were stopped short. "We couldn't get into the aquarium. That sucked," Chambers...
247Sports

LIVE UPDATES: No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 7 Clemson, Orange Bowl

MIAMI GARDENS, Florida — Tennessee concludes its 2022 season tonight against Clemson at the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium to provide updates of all the action before, during and after the game. The sixth-ranked Vols (10-2, 6-2 SEC) and Tigers (11-2, 8-0 SEC) are scheduled to...
Yardbarker

Georgia's Will Muschamp hits Kirk Herbstreit with epic zinger

Will Muschamp hit Kirk Herbstreit with an epic zinger on Tuesday. Muschamp is the co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach for Georgia. His Bulldogs are getting set to face Ohio State in the CFP semifinal at the Peach Bowl on Saturday. The teams have only met one other time, and that...
247Sports

247Sports

