Ohio State's high-scoring offense must reemerge against Georgia in College Football Playoff
ATLANTA – On paper, Ohio State is one of the highest-scoring offenses in the country. The Buckeyes averaged 44.5 points per game, No. 2 nationally, in the regular season this year and faced four of the top-20 scoring defenses. But the last time the Scarlet and Gray took the...
Betting the Buckeyes: Georgia - College Football Playoff
ATLANTA – Ohio State is where it wanted to be when the 2022 season began, in the College Football Playoff. The Buckeyes took a path to the Playoff that was likely different than many fans expected, but they are one of the four teams that can still win a national championship.
Peach Bowl College Football Playoff prediction for Georgia vs Ohio State provided by ESPN
Georgia is headed back to Atlanta to play in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl where they'll take on No. 4 Ohio State on Dec. 31, 2022. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. and ESPN will broadcast the game. On Friday, ESPN stats junkie Bill Connelly provided his thoughts on how the matchup between the Dawgs and Buckeyes will unfold.
Bucknuts Roundtable: Georgia - College Football Playoff
ATLANTA – The College Football Playoff is nearly here. No. 4 Ohio State has waited all year, going through a season of ups and downs, to be at this place. Now it's time to compete for a national championship. In the Playoff semifinal, the Buckeyes take on No. 1...
Five-star safety Joenel Aguero eager for Georgia arrival, semifinal vs. Ohio State
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- The nation's No. 2 safety and Georgia signee Joenel Aguero, a five-star prospect, is eager to watch Saturday's college football playoff semifinal featuring the Bulldogs and Ohio State, and his eyes will be on more part in particular. It goes without saying the Danvers (Mass.)...
Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 1 Georgia with Jordan Hill of Dawgs247
ATLANTA – It's win or go home time in college football. For the four best teams in the country, it doesn't matter how you do it, but finding a path to victory in the College Football Playoff is what it will take to win a national championship. The Peach...
Peach Bowl Game Data: Ohio State looks to topple No. 1 Georgia, advance to title game
ATLANTA -- Happy New Year (almost) from everybody at Bucknuts.com!. After Ohio State lost its regular season finale to Michigan, the Buckeyes dropped to fifth in the College Football Playoff rankings. They needed some help during the conference championship weekend to get back into the final four for the playoff … and they got it as Utah knocked off No. 4 USC in the Pac-12 championship game.
Look: Paul Finebaum Has Stunning Admission On Georgia, Nick Saban
Kirby Smart is coming for the crown. Paul Finebaum said on First Take on Friday that if Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs win back-to-back national championships, Smart will dethrone Alabama coach Nick Saban as the best in the business. "[If Georgia wins back-to-back championships this year], I think ...
Urban Meyer offers 1 big key for Ohio State against Georgia
The Ohio State Buckeyes are regarded as clear underdogs for the College Football Playoff semi-final against Georgia, but Urban Meyer sees one thing the Buckeyes can do to improve their chances. Meyer was somewhat bullish about Ohio State’s capability of causing Georgia trouble, saying the Bulldogs’ secondary could be a spot where Buckeyes players could... The post Urban Meyer offers 1 big key for Ohio State against Georgia appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Top247 DL Jason Moore embracing inevitable Chase Young comparisons with Ohio State
Being from the same high school and playing the same position as former Ohio State great Chase Young, Buckeyes signee Jason Moore knows the comparisons are inevitable.
LIVE updates, game thread: Orange Bowl
Fresh off its 21st all-time ACC championship and its seventh outright conference crown in eight years, Clemson (AP Poll No. 10, Coaches Poll No. 11, CFP No. 7) will attempt to record its seventh 12-win season in team history when it faces consensus No. 6 Tennessee in the 2022 Capital One Orange Bowl.
Look: Ohio State Star Not Happy With Georgia Trip So Far
The Ohio State Buckeyes are in Atlanta for this weekend's Peach Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs. Buckeyes star linebacker Steele Chambers was looking forward to visiting one popular Atlanta tourist destination: the Georgia Aquarium. Unfortunately, those plans were stopped short. "We couldn't get into the aquarium. That sucked," Chambers...
LIVE UPDATES: No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 7 Clemson, Orange Bowl
MIAMI GARDENS, Florida — Tennessee concludes its 2022 season tonight against Clemson at the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium to provide updates of all the action before, during and after the game. The sixth-ranked Vols (10-2, 6-2 SEC) and Tigers (11-2, 8-0 SEC) are scheduled to...
Georgia wide receiver AD Mitchell ‘feeling ready’ in lead-up to Peach Bowl
ATLANTA — Georgia wide receiver AD Mitchell has not had the season he likely expected in 2022 thanks to injuries. While the sophomore has been limited for the better part of the Bulldogs’ 2022 campaign, he has his sights set on contributing in a meaningful way come Saturday.
How Georgia Contains WR Marvin Harrison Jr.
Bryant McFadden and Barrett Sallee join Brandon Baylor to break down how Georgia contains WR Marvin Harrison Jr.
247Sports
College Football Playoff: Georgia QB Stetson Bennett says Ohio State has 'advantages all over the board'
Ahead of Georgia's matchup with Ohio State in Saturday's College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl, Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett said his team is not taking the Buckeyes for granted as they possess "advantages all over the board." "They were undefeated until the last game of the season. It's...
Late Kick: QB DJ Uiagalelei transfers to Oregon State
In this clip from Late Kick, Josh Pate gives his thoughts on DJ Uiagalelei transferring from Clemson to Oregon State.
Yardbarker
Georgia's Will Muschamp hits Kirk Herbstreit with epic zinger
Will Muschamp hit Kirk Herbstreit with an epic zinger on Tuesday. Muschamp is the co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach for Georgia. His Bulldogs are getting set to face Ohio State in the CFP semifinal at the Peach Bowl on Saturday. The teams have only met one other time, and that...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football recruiting: Now it is time for the 2023 signees to shine on the All-American stage
ORLANDO, Fla. -- It is time. Time for the newest Georgia signees to shine on the All-American stage prior to beginning their careers in Athens. The last chapter of the high school playing careers for at least 18 future Bulldogs starts today with the Under Armour All-American Game Media Day in Orlando.
Look: This Stat Is Bad News For Georgia, Good News For Ohio State
The numbers don't look too great for Ohio State heading into College Football Playoff tilt with Georgia in the Peach Bowl. But one fascinating stat may offer the Buckeyes a fair amount of hope that they can pull the upset. Since the College Football Playoff was first introduced in 2014,...
247Sports
