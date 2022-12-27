ATLANTA -- Happy New Year (almost) from everybody at Bucknuts.com!. After Ohio State lost its regular season finale to Michigan, the Buckeyes dropped to fifth in the College Football Playoff rankings. They needed some help during the conference championship weekend to get back into the final four for the playoff … and they got it as Utah knocked off No. 4 USC in the Pac-12 championship game.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO