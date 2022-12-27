ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Airy, NC

Mount Airy News

I-77 welcome center to be torn down, rebuilt

The state Welcome Center on Interstate 77 in Surry County just south of the Virginia line is a key resource for travelers entering North Carolina — which will be coming to a temporary halt for a construction project there. This will involve the present I-77 North Welcome Center, located...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

Pilot Mountain boil advisory lifted

The news is good for residents of Pilot Mountain. In a statement from the town this afternoon, they advised that the water woes are now over and the boil advisory has been lifted. Their statement said, “Based on the laboratory analysis of water samples collected from the Town of Pilot...
PILOT MOUNTAIN, NC
WCNC

Traffic Alert: Temporary closure of the Catawba County Bridge

NEWTON, N.C. — The Catawba County Bridge will be temporarily closed for replacement, the N.C. Department of Transportation announced Friday. Officials said state contract crews plan to close a bridge on North Oliver’s Cross Road over Maiden Creek for several months starting next week. The road is set...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

Holiday to halt garbage service

It undeniably will be a new year, but any cleansing or disposal processes accompanying the birth of 2023 must wait another day where sanitation operations for the city of Mount Airy are concerned. This will include no residential yard waste collections on Monday due to its proximity to New Year’s...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Mount Airy News

City rolls out new website

Just in time for the new year, Mount Airy officials have unveiled a revamped city government website that in addition to serving local citizens is aimed at drawing more visitors and potential new residents to town. “We think this is a way we are going to be able to promote...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Mount Airy News

Scenic Sales Manager Jessup retiring

A Scenic Ford ad from 1983, which was Jeff Jessup’s first year at Scenic, welcomes visitors to Mount Airy. Who knew visiting for Autumn Leaves Festival was a good excuse to buy a new Ford. Lincoln, or Mercury. A display of Ford Model T keys is seen on the...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Mount Airy News

Surry’s drop to Tier 1 status concerns officials

In some cases, being at the “1” level is a great thing — but where economic rankings are concerned, Surry’s recent designation as a Tier 1 county means it is among the state’s most-distressed localities. This development to be in effect for 2023 is prompting...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

Red Cross announces January blood drives

The American Red Cross has announced a series of blood-collection events for every corner of Surry County during January through what one spokesman calls an effort “to save and sustain lives in our communities.”. While many activities have been curtailed during the holidays, the need for blood in surgical...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WCNC

This Duke Energy plan could save you money on your electric bill

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Duke Energy is working on a plan that could end up saving you money on your electric bill. Last year, state lawmakers reached a historic deal to become carbon neutral by 2050. And now it's up to Duke Energy to come forward with a plan to cut down on emissions from the electric grid.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Elkin Tribune

Rural Transformation grant funds to benefit Elkin

Elkin, Jonesville and Pilot Mountain will each receive new grant funding to support economic development projects in rural areas. According to a press release from Governor Roy Cooper’s office, “a total of $19.76 million will be issued in this second round of grantmaking from the [Rural Transformation Grant] Fund, which helps local governments overcome challenges that limit their economic competitiveness. The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan, signed by President Biden last year. The North Carolina Department of Commerce and its Rural Economic Development Division administers the fund.”
ELKIN, NC
FOX8 News

Interstate 85 South crash closes lanes in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Lanes are closed on Insterstate 85 South after a reported crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 83, near Exit 83 for NC 29/Tributary Way. The closure began at around 12:34 p.m. and traffic maps show around four miles of growing traffic […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
WITN

Earthquakes in Eastern NC: Can it happen here?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - When we think of earthquakes, the first place in mind is the West Coast of the US such as Los Angeles, San Francisco and even Seattle. However, earthquakes can happen even in Eastern NC but it is not that simple. Since 1735, earthquakes have impacted the Tar Heel State a total of 22 times with the most recent significant earthquake last occurring in 2011.
TENNESSEE STATE
thestokesnews.com

King’s Crossing connecting community

King’s Crossing Market Center is being built across from the YMCA in King and will offer 14 retail spaces, 122 home sites and 64 townhomes. Progress continues at King’s Crossing Market Center. The coveted property across from the YMCA on Moore Road in King is projected to offer...
KING, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Road closure in High Point after water main break

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A water line break occurred in the 1800 block of South Main Street in High Point, according to police. City work crews are on scene working to repair the damage. South Main Street between Greenview Terrace and South University Parkway will be closed to all...
HIGH POINT, NC

