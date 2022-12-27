Read full article on original website
Mount Airy News
I-77 welcome center to be torn down, rebuilt
The state Welcome Center on Interstate 77 in Surry County just south of the Virginia line is a key resource for travelers entering North Carolina — which will be coming to a temporary halt for a construction project there. This will involve the present I-77 North Welcome Center, located...
Mount Airy News
Pilot Mountain boil advisory lifted
The news is good for residents of Pilot Mountain. In a statement from the town this afternoon, they advised that the water woes are now over and the boil advisory has been lifted. Their statement said, “Based on the laboratory analysis of water samples collected from the Town of Pilot...
Traffic Alert: Temporary closure of the Catawba County Bridge
NEWTON, N.C. — The Catawba County Bridge will be temporarily closed for replacement, the N.C. Department of Transportation announced Friday. Officials said state contract crews plan to close a bridge on North Oliver’s Cross Road over Maiden Creek for several months starting next week. The road is set...
Mount Airy News
Holiday to halt garbage service
It undeniably will be a new year, but any cleansing or disposal processes accompanying the birth of 2023 must wait another day where sanitation operations for the city of Mount Airy are concerned. This will include no residential yard waste collections on Monday due to its proximity to New Year’s...
Mount Airy News
City rolls out new website
Just in time for the new year, Mount Airy officials have unveiled a revamped city government website that in addition to serving local citizens is aimed at drawing more visitors and potential new residents to town. “We think this is a way we are going to be able to promote...
WECT
Duke Energy acknowledges multiple generators failed, despite promise they were fully prepared for extreme cold
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - Duke Energy now admits several generating units were either offline or not responding during the rolling blackouts Christmas eve. Last summer, Duke Energy claimed to be ready for extreme cold. Now, they’re saying multiple generators did not respond ahead of rolling blackouts that impacted half a million people over the weekend.
Mount Airy News
Scenic Sales Manager Jessup retiring
A Scenic Ford ad from 1983, which was Jeff Jessup’s first year at Scenic, welcomes visitors to Mount Airy. Who knew visiting for Autumn Leaves Festival was a good excuse to buy a new Ford. Lincoln, or Mercury. A display of Ford Model T keys is seen on the...
Mount Airy News
Surry’s drop to Tier 1 status concerns officials
In some cases, being at the “1” level is a great thing — but where economic rankings are concerned, Surry’s recent designation as a Tier 1 county means it is among the state’s most-distressed localities. This development to be in effect for 2023 is prompting...
Mount Airy News
Red Cross announces January blood drives
The American Red Cross has announced a series of blood-collection events for every corner of Surry County during January through what one spokesman calls an effort “to save and sustain lives in our communities.”. While many activities have been curtailed during the holidays, the need for blood in surgical...
This Duke Energy plan could save you money on your electric bill
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Duke Energy is working on a plan that could end up saving you money on your electric bill. Last year, state lawmakers reached a historic deal to become carbon neutral by 2050. And now it's up to Duke Energy to come forward with a plan to cut down on emissions from the electric grid.
WXII 12
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities working to respond to water main breaks
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities said it has responded to a record number of emergency calls since extremely cold temperatures moved in on Friday. Click the video player above to watch WXII 12 News headlines. The department said in a news release that plummeting temperatures led to...
All lanes of Silas Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem now reopen after water main break
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: As of 2:54 p.m. Wednesday all lanes of Silas Creek Parkway are now reopen. The eastbound lanes of the 2100 block of Silas Creek Parkway, between Miller Street and Lockland Avenue, is completely shut down after a water main break, according to police. The roadway...
Elkin Tribune
Rural Transformation grant funds to benefit Elkin
Elkin, Jonesville and Pilot Mountain will each receive new grant funding to support economic development projects in rural areas. According to a press release from Governor Roy Cooper’s office, “a total of $19.76 million will be issued in this second round of grantmaking from the [Rural Transformation Grant] Fund, which helps local governments overcome challenges that limit their economic competitiveness. The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan, signed by President Biden last year. The North Carolina Department of Commerce and its Rural Economic Development Division administers the fund.”
Interstate 85 South crash closes lanes in Davidson County
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Lanes are closed on Insterstate 85 South after a reported crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 83, near Exit 83 for NC 29/Tributary Way. The closure began at around 12:34 p.m. and traffic maps show around four miles of growing traffic […]
Cyber attack leaves 6 NC counties locked out of their online records
They’re responsible for keeping and protecting your most important records. But Thursday, a company that works with local governments across North Carolina has been paralyzed by a cyber attack with no end in sight. Cott Systems said they work with 300 local offices in 21 states, but right now...
WITN
Earthquakes in Eastern NC: Can it happen here?
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - When we think of earthquakes, the first place in mind is the West Coast of the US such as Los Angeles, San Francisco and even Seattle. However, earthquakes can happen even in Eastern NC but it is not that simple. Since 1735, earthquakes have impacted the Tar Heel State a total of 22 times with the most recent significant earthquake last occurring in 2011.
thestokesnews.com
King’s Crossing connecting community
King’s Crossing Market Center is being built across from the YMCA in King and will offer 14 retail spaces, 122 home sites and 64 townhomes. Progress continues at King’s Crossing Market Center. The coveted property across from the YMCA on Moore Road in King is projected to offer...
Burst pipe temporarily closes Lexington restaurant ahead of second anniversary
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Intense cold has caused burst pipes all over the Piedmont Triad as temperatures plunged last week. From pipes at home to water mains in cities and towns, a lot of people are having a hard time with water, including a Piedmont Triad restaurant on the verge of its two-year anniversary. Nailah […]
Road closure in High Point after water main break
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A water line break occurred in the 1800 block of South Main Street in High Point, according to police. City work crews are on scene working to repair the damage. South Main Street between Greenview Terrace and South University Parkway will be closed to all...
NC's soon-to-be unveiled Carbon Plan to set goals, guidelines for moving to greener energy sources
RALEIGH, N.C. — A plan set to be released this week will control the future of electric power in North Carolina. The so-called Carbon Plan is an agreement between state regulators and Duke Energy on how to meet lower emission targets for greenhouse gases. That plan is expected by...
