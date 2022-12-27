Read full article on original website
$8K dive or $22K rebound? Bitcoin traders anticipate Q1 BTC price action
Bitcoin (BTC) is approaching the end of 2022 at levels not seen in over two years — what do traders think will happen next?. Currently down 15% in Q4 and over 60% year-to-date, BTC/USD has few bullish allies as 2023 looms. Struggling to recover from the ongoing FTX scandal...
Bitcoin beats Tesla stock in 2022 as BTC price heads for 60% losses
Bitcoin (BTC) circled $16,750 after the Dec. 28 Wall Street open after stocks dragged markets lower. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView tracked BTC/USD as it recovered from local lows of $16,559 on Bitstamp. After days of barely any movement up or down, Bitcoin finally saw a flicker of...
Bitcoin price bottom not in, data says as whale orders hit 2-year low
Bitcoin (BTC) is not about to bottom at just below $17,000, warns a new analysis as bid liquidity dries up. In social media posts after Christmas, on-chain analytics resource Material Indicators flagged waning interest in protecting the current BTC price range. Binance order book leaves “not much to be excited...
Crypto Biz: Did Michael Saylor buy the Bitcoin bottom for once?
Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy is showing no signs of backing down on its Bitcoin gambit. Right around the time that Sam Bankman-Fried was being exposed as a fraud, MicroStrategy was scooping up more Bitcoin (BTC) — this time, the firm bought as close to the bottom as it’s ever gotten. While Bitcoin can always go lower, seeing a MicroStrategy buy around $17K is refreshing. Interestingly, MicroStrategy also sold some BTC earlier this month — but not for the reason you think (more on that below.)
Bitcoin price would surge past $600K if ‘hardest asset’ matches gold
Bitcoin (BTC) is due to copy gold’s explosive 1970s breakout as it becomes the world’s “hardest asset” in 2024. That was one forecasted from the latest edition of the Capriole Newsletter, a financial circular from research and trading firm Capriole Investments. Bitcoin due big moves “and...
Robinhood shares claimed by BlockFi and FTX may move to a neutral broker
The highly disputed Robinhood shares claimed by both BlockFi and FTX might be transferred to a neutral broker or an escrow account while the courts determine the rightful owner. Digital asset lender BlockFi recently sued former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to claim the shares that were supposedly pledged as collateral...
Crypto’s recovery requires more aggressive solutions to fraud
It’s hardly an exaggeration to say that our industry is facing tough times. We’ve been in the midst of a “crypto winter” for some time now, with the prices of mainstays, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH), tumbling. Likewise, monthly nonfungible token (NFT) trading volumes have fallen more than 90% since their multibillion dollar peak back in January of this year. Of course, these declines have only been exacerbated by the numerous black swan events rocking the crypto world, such as the FTX and Three Arrows Capital meltdowns. Taken together, it shouldn’t be a surprise that crypto is facing a trust deficit.
Bitcoin ‘not undervalued yet,’ says research as BTC price drifts nearer to $16K
Bitcoin (BTC) may not be at a good value enough for a macro price bottom, according to analysis from CryptoQuant. In a blog post on Dec. 29, a contributor to the on-chain analytics platform flagged one BTC price indicator with further left to fall. Profitability indicator lacks key cross. At...
3 reasons why Bitcoin is likely heading below $16,000
December will likely be remembered by Bitcoin’s (BTC) fake breakout above $18,000, but apart from that brief overshoot, its trajectory was entirely bearish. In fact, the downward trend that currently offers an $18,850 resistance could bring the BTC price below $16,000 by mid-January. A handful of reasons can explain...
Price analysis 12/28: BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, DOGE, ADA, MATIC, DOT, LTC, UNI
Gold has been an outperformer in 2022 compared to the United States equities markets and Bitcoin (BTC). The yellow metal is almost flat for the year while the S&P 500 is down more than 19% and Bitcoin has plunged roughly 64%. The sharp fall in Bitcoin’s price has hurt both...
Bitcoin underperforms stocks, gold for the first time since 2018
Gold and stocks have underperformed in 2022, but the year has been difficult for Bitcoin (BTC) investors, in particular. Bitcoin’s price looks prepared to close 2022 down nearly 70% — its worst year since the crypto crash of 2018. BTC’s depressive performance can be explained by factors such...
FTX founder reportedly cashes out $684K after being released on bail
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is reportedly cashing out large amounts of cryptocurrency soon after being released on bail, on-chain data suggests. SBF has cashed out $684,000 in crypto to an exchange in Seychelles while being under house arrest, according to the on-chain investigation by DeFi educator BowTiedIguana. Decentralized finance (DeFi)...
BTC price preserves $16.5K, but funding rates raise risk of new Bitcoin lows
Bitcoin (BTC) staged a modest recovery on Dec. 29 as United States stock markets rebounded in step. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD recovering above $16,600 at the Wall Street open after wicking below $16,500 for a second day. The pair remained unappealing to traders, many of...
Crypto Stories: How Bitcoin helped a couple start a family
Bitcoin (BTC) gains helped “Noodle,” a London-based Bitcoiner, to afford in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments for his family. Noodle’s story comes to life in the latest edition of Cointelegraph’s Crypto Stories. IVF treatments can be expensive, with success rates ranging from 4% to 38%, depending on...
MicroStrategy adds to Bitcoin stake despite steep loss
In a new filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, software analytics firm MicroStrategy said that it acquired 2,395 Bitcoin (BTC) at an average price of $17,181 for a total of $42.8 million during the period Nov. 1 and Dec. 21. Subsequently, the company sold 704 BTC at $16,776 per coin for a total of $11.8 million on Dec. 22. On Dec. 24, MicroStrategy acquired approximately 810 BTC for $13.6 million in cash, at an average price of $16,845 per coin.
What is Swan Bitcoin and how does it work?
When someone wants to buy Bitcoin (BTC), they usually take the route of a cryptocurrency exchange. Newbies may buy BTC on just any exchange they come across, while those with some sort of experience may opt for a reputable one. The exercise though bears little fruit as most exchanges function almost identically as centralized entities, often working as custodians of the crypto assets of the buyers.
Canaan expects minor revenue drop in 2022 despite crypto mining crisis
Cryptocurrency mining giant Canaan continues to generate significant revenues from crypto operations despite the ongoing crypto mining crisis. Canaan’s total revenue for the first nine months of 2022 was roughly 4 billion Chinese yuan (RMB), or about $573 million, a spokesperson for Canaan told Cointelegraph. As the firm expects to generate another 310 million RMB ($46 million) in Q4, the total annual revenues is expected to amount to 4.3 billion RMB ($619 million).
How can crypto staking improve in light of the FTX crash
The FTX collapse shook up the crypto market, and billions of dollars are currently locked up in the now-defunct crypto exchange. On top of that, FTX was such a big player that the contagion spread to other crypto players, including several trading powerhouses, popular DeFi protocols, and decentralized exchanges. Trust in the crypto ecosystem is at its lowest level. Investors are withdrawing funds from major centralized exchanges while the sales of cold wallets are up.
Solana joins ranks of FTT, LUNA with SOL price down 97% from peak — Is a rebound possible?
Solana (SOL), the cryptocurrency once supported by Sam Bankman-Fried, pared some losses on Dec. 30, a day after falling to its lowest level since February 2021. On the daily chart, SOL's price rebounded to around $10.25, up over 20% from its previous day's low of approximately $8. Nevertheless, the intraday...
MicroStrategy Bitcoin purchase divides the crypto community
Software analytics company MicroStrategy recently added more Bitcoin (BTC) to the firm’s holdings. Members of the crypto community had mixed reactions to the move. In a recent tweet, MicroStrategy’s executive chairman Michael Saylor announced that the firm had made another Bitcoin purchase. The move puts the firm’s total BTC holdings at 132,500 BTC, purchased for a total of $4.03 billion but worth only around $2.1 billion at the time of writing. Many commended the move, while some brought up some potential negative effects.
