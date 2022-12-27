NEWARK, NJ – Fritz G. Fragé, Director of Newark Public Safety, would like the public’s assistance in locating Jalysia Carey, 16, of Newark, who was reported missing on December 22, 2022. She was last seen wearing a pink coat, black hooded sweatshirt, light blue jeans, and pink Uggs. Jalysia is 4’9″ tall, weighs 135 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. According to Director Frage, Ms. Carey is known to frequently run away from home. Now, her family and police are concerned about her well being and safety. Director Fragé urges anyone with information about the whereabouts of Jalysia The post Newark police searching for 16-year-old, possible runaway missing since last week appeared first on Shore News Network.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 16 HOURS AGO