wtatennis.com
Rested and ready, Pegula, Fritz lead stacked American squad in Sydney
SYDNEY, Australia -- Team USA has reason to feel confident on the eve of the United Cup. The Americans have sent a team to Sydney that sees No.11 Madison Keys and No.19 Frances Tiafoe as their No.2 singles players behind No.3 Jessica Pegula and No.9 Taylor Fritz. In fact, the Americans are the only team in the entire 18-team competition to boast a total of four Top 20 players.
Yardbarker
Nadal's son and wife present at his practice in Sydney for the United Cup
Rafael Nadal travelled with his family to Australia this year and that's not so much different from last year but there are three of them now. While his wife was in Australia the previous year, but they are now joined by their young kid. He was practicing in Sydney in preparation for his United Cup debut, and both of them were there. Since the birth of their child, his wife and son haven't been seen around much, but now, we've caught sight of both.
Three-time Olympic skiing gold medalist Matthias Mayer retires
Austrian skier Matthias Mayer, who won gold at three consecutive Olympics, has announced his retirement.
Harriet Dart seals win for Great Britain in United Cup opener against Australia
Harriet Dart secured victory for Great Britain in their opening United Cup clash with hosts Australia in Sydney.Britain led 2-0 overnight at the inaugural mixed international team competition after wins for Cameron Norrie and Katie Swan, meaning they needed one victory from the three matches on Friday to clinch the win.That arrived in the first match as Dart defeated Maddison Inglis 6-4 6-4.Dart, the British No 1 in the absence of Emma Raducanu, who chose to skip the event, would have expected a rematch against Australian number one Ajla Tomljanovic, whom she defeated at the Billie Jean King Cup last...
Nick Kyrgios leaves Australian tennis teammates in the lurch again after pulling out of United Cup
Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of the inaugural United Cup teams event just a day before his scheduled opening match, citing the need to overcome injury ahead of the Australian Open.
tennisuptodate.com
Melbourne at risk of losing Australian Open event to another state or even overseas
The first Grand Slam of the year has traditionally been played in Melbourne, which plays host to the Australian open. However, the annual event could find itself in a new home over the next few years. According to Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley, there were conversations regarding moving the...
tennisuptodate.com
Maria Sakkari gets hew season underway singles and doubles win at United Cup
Maria Sakkari started off her new year with a match at the United Cup for Greece and she proved too much Viktoriya Tomova to handle beating her 6-3 6-2. Tsitsipas did his thing against Dimitrov yesterday and Sakkari did her thing today beating Tomova in straight sets. It was a good start for the Greek player who finished 2022 with some strong performances after struggling for a good part of the year. It's a crucial year for Sakkari who didn't blow up last year as many predicted so getting to a good start here could send her on the proper path.
Cricket-Starc threatens De Bruyn with Mankad after batsman crosses the line
MELBOURNE, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Mitchell Starc threatened South Africa number three Theunis de Bruyn with a 'Mankad' dismissal on Thursday after the batsman wandered way outside his crease at the non-striker's end during the second test in Melbourne.
tennisuptodate.com
Thiem set to play qualifying at Adelaide International with Challenger standout Ben Shelton set for first match outside of USA
Dominic Thiem got a wild card entry into the Australian Open but he'll play the qualifiers for the Adelaide International event with Kwon his first opponent. Thiem will need to work a bit until he's able to enter events without wild cards as his ranking is not yet good enough. The Australian summer gives him a good chance to do so and he'll start in Adelaide. The qualifying draw is out and Thiem will play Sonwoo Kwon in the opening round of that. The draw itself is pretty strong with challenger standout Ben Shelton set to play his first match outside of the US there.
Springboks and Proteas take a back seat to boxing, BAL, and Banyana in 2022
The year 2022 saw historic moments in South African basketball and boxing, broadcasted live on ESPN Africa, while Banyana Banyana bagged the Women's Africa Cup of Nations title.
NBC Sports
Djokovic says no hard feelings over Australian deportation
ADELAIDE, Australia – Novak Djokovic has reiterated his earlier comments that he bears no hard feelings on his return to Australia after his visa cancellation and subsequent deportation in January ahead of the Australian Open tennis tournament. Djokovic was deported almost 12 months ago after arriving unvaccinated against COVID-19...
