Video shows Oklahoma firefighters rescue dog stuck in frozen lake

By FOX Weather
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n1WBv_0jvaFGby00

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Firefighters from the Oklahoma City Fire Department rescued a dog that had fallen into a frozen lake.

The rescue occurred on Christmas Eve, after the dog fell through the iced-over Pines West Lake in northwestern Oklahoma City.

Video of the rescue shows one firefighter who had ventured out to the middle of the frozen lake in a blue and white paddle boat.

The paddle boat was already on the lakeshore when they arrived, according to the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

Standing close to shore on the icy lake is the dog’s owner, who can be seen holding a rope that was attached to the pup.

The pup’s furry, golden head pops up behind the paddle boat as the firefighter attempts to hoist the animal onto the paddle boat.

After a couple tugs, the pup is brought onto the boat.

The boat, with pup and firefighter onboard, are pulled across the frozen lake and onto shore by firefighters.

The dog, who was sopping wet, was then carried off of the boat.

The animal had no apparent injuries, according to the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

