Sacramento, CA

ABC10

Storm Latest: Water levels along the American River are expected to rise. No chain controls in Interstate 80 yet

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Northern California is being hit by another winter storm Friday. Water levels along the American River are expected to rise through the day as water is released from Folsom Dam in anticipation of more rain. Officials are warning people living in encampments along the river to move to higher ground. Some parks are closed along the American River and Dry Creek.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

When will the approaching storms arrive in the Sacramento region?

A series of storms will continue to move in throughout the night Friday night into Saturday, bringing with them the possibility of flooding. One concern is that heavy rainfall could melt snow in the Sierra and overwhelm rivers, creeks, and streams.  Be prepared for travel delays, chain controls, and reduced visibility at times. Slow down on snow-covered roads, and carry chains.Highlights: Atmospheric river rain, also known as a Pineapple Express (warm tropical moisture), particularly affecting the Sierra.Fluctuating snow levels as low as 1,000 feet.Several rounds of heavy rain.Dry new year's day. Flood Watch was issued for portions of the Valley and Delta...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Good news for Sierra: Snowpack is above average

KINGVALE, Calif. - There's good news for the Sierra and the state's water supply: The snowpack is above average for this time this year and more rain is on the way. When it comes to that precipitation, the hope is that there's more snow than rain. Resorts like Kirkwood saw...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Storm updates: Sacramento area and Northern California receive rain, snow and strong winds in the last days of December

(KTXL) — Advisories on possible flooding, strong winds with powerful gusts and winter weather have been made throughout the Sacramento area and the Sierra Nevada as the first of multiple storms makes landfall in Northern California. 2 p.m. Portions of the Sacramento Valley and the northern San Joaquin Valley may see patches of dense fog […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

NorCal braces for more stormy weather, outages, possible floods

SHELDON – As a winter storm rolls out, more precipitation is on the way later this week.Gusty winds meant people woke up to lost power Tuesday, but crews worked quickly to restore it within hours. The moderate rainfall caused traffic to snarl along Interstate 5 near Elk Grove. Just a few miles north, drivers passed standing water on the interstate and a crash clean-up site.Police had to shut down Elk Grove Boulevard between Bradshaw and Grant Line roads after reporting a phone line toppled over the road.The whipping wind and moderate rain in the valley are only round one of...
ELK GROVE, CA
KCRA.com

With air travel out, Southwest customers in Sacramento opt for train, rental cars

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As Southwest Airlines continues to cancel flights nationwide following a massive winter storm, passengers continue to try to find alternative ways home. When Jose Bantum arrived in Sacramento to spend the holiday with his family, he had no idea how hard it would be to get back to San Diego, a relatively short flight home.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Six people rescued from major vehicle collision in Placer County

(KTXL) — Six people were transported to various hospitals on Wednesday after a single vehicle crash along Interstate 80 near Whitmore, according to the CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit. Fire crews arrived at the scene along eastbound I-80 at around 3:23 p.m. and found a single car with significant damage, an active engine fire and a […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Localized Flooding Creates Road Hazard Outside Of Copperopolis

Calaveras County, CA — The Public Works Department in Calaveras County is alerting the public to avoid the 5100 block of Salt Spring Valley Road. There is a complete road closure due to “localized flooding.” The road will remain closed until the water recedes. Anyone who comes...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Sacramento Traffic Collision Involving Major Injury

Accident at Marconi Avenue Intersection Involves Serious Rollover. A traffic collision in Sacramento on December 26 between three vehicles caused a major head injury to one person. The crash happened at the intersection of Marconi Avenue and Herbert Way around 11:32 a.m. One of the vehicles involved in the crash overturned onto its roof, and the party was stuck inside and had to be extricated, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

