Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Best Seafood Restaurants in SacramentoBryan DijkhuizenSacramento, CA
Sacramento City Unified School District enacts indoor mask mandate after winter breakEdy ZooSacramento, CA
Man arrested for shooting at Sacramento deputyRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Big Lots! Permanently Closes Longstanding California StoreTy D.Citrus Heights, CA
California witness describes circle-shaped object hovering at treetop levelRoger MarshCalifornia State
Related
Storm Watch Forecast: Valley rain, heaviest in the high country Friday
CALIFORNIA, USA — After a mostly dry afternoon in the valley, moved in Friday morning. Rain will overspread the higher elevations and the valleys Thursday night. This will make roads wet for the morning commute. Some ponding on roadways and parking lots is possible, especially in areas with poor drainage.
Storm Latest: Water levels along the American River are expected to rise. No chain controls in Interstate 80 yet
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Northern California is being hit by another winter storm Friday. Water levels along the American River are expected to rise through the day as water is released from Folsom Dam in anticipation of more rain. Officials are warning people living in encampments along the river to move to higher ground. Some parks are closed along the American River and Dry Creek.
KCRA.com
Foothills prepping for possible flooding with Northern California rainstorm
With the forecast calling for several inches of rain in the foothills, Nevada and Placer counties are getting ready for the storm. Emergency managers and public works are concerned about potential flooding in low-lying areas, such as in downtown cities. Nevada County road crews are cleaning out culverts, getting ready...
Officials warn homeless to evacuate along American River ahead of looming storms
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With rain picking up tonight and more rain over the next couple days, there's potential for some rivers and streams in Sacramento County to reach flood stage. Ahead of another round of winter storms, Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District is calling on people to steer clear of...
When will the approaching storms arrive in the Sacramento region?
A series of storms will continue to move in throughout the night Friday night into Saturday, bringing with them the possibility of flooding. One concern is that heavy rainfall could melt snow in the Sierra and overwhelm rivers, creeks, and streams. Be prepared for travel delays, chain controls, and reduced visibility at times. Slow down on snow-covered roads, and carry chains.Highlights: Atmospheric river rain, also known as a Pineapple Express (warm tropical moisture), particularly affecting the Sierra.Fluctuating snow levels as low as 1,000 feet.Several rounds of heavy rain.Dry new year's day. Flood Watch was issued for portions of the Valley and Delta...
KCRA.com
These Northern California counties, cities offer free sandbag stations ahead of upcoming storm
Wet weather is returning to Northern California for the weekend, prompting some flood concerns across the area. Due to these flood concerns, KCRA 3's weather team is calling Saturday an Impact Day. Several cities and counties are preparing residents for the upcoming storms by opening up warming centers and offering...
Parks along American River, Dry Creek parkways to be temporarily closed, county says
(KTXL) — Parks along the American River and Dry Creek parkways will be closed Friday as flooding is expected, Sacramento County said. Discovery Park, Howe Avenue Access and Watt Avenue Access along the American River Parkway will be closed. Dry Creek Ranch House Access, Dry Creek Parking Lot and Cherry Island Sports Park along the […]
KTVU FOX 2
Good news for Sierra: Snowpack is above average
KINGVALE, Calif. - There's good news for the Sierra and the state's water supply: The snowpack is above average for this time this year and more rain is on the way. When it comes to that precipitation, the hope is that there's more snow than rain. Resorts like Kirkwood saw...
Storm updates: Sacramento area and Northern California receive rain, snow and strong winds in the last days of December
(KTXL) — Advisories on possible flooding, strong winds with powerful gusts and winter weather have been made throughout the Sacramento area and the Sierra Nevada as the first of multiple storms makes landfall in Northern California. 2 p.m. Portions of the Sacramento Valley and the northern San Joaquin Valley may see patches of dense fog […]
NorCal braces for more stormy weather, outages, possible floods
SHELDON – As a winter storm rolls out, more precipitation is on the way later this week.Gusty winds meant people woke up to lost power Tuesday, but crews worked quickly to restore it within hours. The moderate rainfall caused traffic to snarl along Interstate 5 near Elk Grove. Just a few miles north, drivers passed standing water on the interstate and a crash clean-up site.Police had to shut down Elk Grove Boulevard between Bradshaw and Grant Line roads after reporting a phone line toppled over the road.The whipping wind and moderate rain in the valley are only round one of...
'Doing what men gotta do' | A son, father, grandfather storm prep to protect Nevada County home
NEVADA CITY, Calif. — Flooding remains a growing concern as more wet storms are forecast to have excessive rainfall and runoff, potentially threatening flooding of rivers, creeks and streams. Regularly flooded cities and residents are preparing ahead of the storms with sandbagging stations. Angelo Martino and his nearly 2-year-old...
Here's where to recycle your Christmas trees in Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif — The holiday season is winding down, which means it's time to begin the process of taking down lights, undressing the Christmas tree, and disposing of the dry evergreens making a mess in the living room. Once the decorations are off, here's where you can properly dispose...
Southwest travel nightmare extends into another day at Sacramento International Airport
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Amid nationwide holiday travel chaos, Sacramento International Airport (SMF) remains one of the hardest hit airports in the country. Since Monday, Southwest Airlines has canceled more than 8,000 flights. According to Flightaware.com, nearly 40% of both outbound and inbound flights at SMF have been canceled, the...
KCRA.com
With air travel out, Southwest customers in Sacramento opt for train, rental cars
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As Southwest Airlines continues to cancel flights nationwide following a massive winter storm, passengers continue to try to find alternative ways home. When Jose Bantum arrived in Sacramento to spend the holiday with his family, he had no idea how hard it would be to get back to San Diego, a relatively short flight home.
Six people rescued from major vehicle collision in Placer County
(KTXL) — Six people were transported to various hospitals on Wednesday after a single vehicle crash along Interstate 80 near Whitmore, according to the CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit. Fire crews arrived at the scene along eastbound I-80 at around 3:23 p.m. and found a single car with significant damage, an active engine fire and a […]
KCRA.com
Family's 12 bags fly Southwest Airlines to Sacramento, they take a road trip for the holidays
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The McLemore and Everett families didn't know it when they headed off for the airport in Dallas on Christmas morning, but their fun and festive Christmas outfits would be the only thing they'd have to wear for a few days. Several days and an interstate road...
mymotherlode.com
Localized Flooding Creates Road Hazard Outside Of Copperopolis
Calaveras County, CA — The Public Works Department in Calaveras County is alerting the public to avoid the 5100 block of Salt Spring Valley Road. There is a complete road closure due to “localized flooding.” The road will remain closed until the water recedes. Anyone who comes...
abc10.com
Sacramento woman inundated with dozens of mysteriously delivered heaters
A Sacramento woman is trying to figure out why dozens of portable heaters are being sent to her home. None of which she ever ordered.
Parking prices to increase at Sacramento International Airport starting Jan. 1
(KTXL) — Parking at the Sacramento International Airport will become slightly more expensive starting in 2023, the airport said. The pricing change will be for hourly parking, and it will increase from $29 to $30 per day. According to the airport, the change in price was done so it could continue to maintain and improve […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Traffic Collision Involving Major Injury
Accident at Marconi Avenue Intersection Involves Serious Rollover. A traffic collision in Sacramento on December 26 between three vehicles caused a major head injury to one person. The crash happened at the intersection of Marconi Avenue and Herbert Way around 11:32 a.m. One of the vehicles involved in the crash overturned onto its roof, and the party was stuck inside and had to be extricated, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
ABC10
Sacramento, CA
39K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Sacramento local newshttps://www.abc10.com/
Comments / 1