Mary B. Danos, 79, a native of Cut Off, passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022. Visitation will be held at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, in Larose, on Friday, December 30th from 9:30 a.m. until service time. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

CUT OFF, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO