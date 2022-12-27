Read full article on original website
VIRGINIA PITRE
Virginia Rita Pitre, 89, a native of Cut Off, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Visitation will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 from 9 a.m. until service time. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. with burial to follow in Cheramie Cemetery.
MARY DANOS
Mary B. Danos, 79, a native of Cut Off, passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022. Visitation will be held at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, in Larose, on Friday, December 30th from 9:30 a.m. until service time. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Local businesswoman excited to open Bloom West Boutique in Houma
La Boujee’s Houma location has been sold to a local businesswoman who said she’s following God’s plan for her future with the purchase. Businesswoman Lauren Rebstock announced on social media yesterday that she’d sold La Boujee to fellow local businesswoman Leslie Terrebonne who will turn the location into Bloom West Boutique, a boutique that will seek to uplift women.
TPSO investigating Houma shooting
The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for 2 men wanted in a shooting earlier this week in Houma. On Monday, TPSO's Patrol Division was called to the 7100 Block of Main Street in reference to a vehicle that crashed into a ditch on Stadium Drive as a result of gunfire.
LPSO looking for runaway teen who has been on the loose since October
The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office announced today that juvenile detectives are still attempting to locate a Golden Meadow teen who has been reported missing since October. Sheriff Craig Webre said that detectives are looking for Dakota McLaughlin, 16, of Verret Street in Golden Meadow. McLaughlin was absent for a legal...
America's Flag Football League holding signups for 2023 season
And Thibodaux's largest flag football league is looking for kids to participate in their league for the upcoming 2023 season. America's Flag Football League is holding sign-ups for the 2023 season, which will begin in mid-March. To sign up your child, visit www.americasflagfootball.com. Registration lasts until February 7. "America's Flag...
E.D. White standout scores 1,000th point
An E.D. White standout reached a massive career benchmark this week, scoring her 1,000th career point. Lady Cardinals junior Caroline Adams reached the milestone in E.D. White's recent game against St. Thomas More. Adams is a multi-year standout for E.D. White who is one of the most prolific players in...
Lafourche Booking Log - December 28, 2022
The following suspects were arrested in Lafourche Parish on December 28, 2022.
