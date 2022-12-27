ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh Acres, FL

CBS Miami

It's been 3 months since Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida

MIAMI - It's been three months and the destruction from Hurricane Ian is still present in Southwest Florida.Families are still displaced and the cleanup in Fort Myers Beach is far from over. Marina owner Captain Bob Leisure said getting things back to normal feels like an impossible feat. "The hardest thing now is getting people to work. There's no help and I got to be honest, the insurance companies have been very lackadaisical, they are not bringing any insurance money in, they fight you," he said. He added that the cleanup effort has slowed down significantly and it will take years for the city to fully recover.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Puppy dies one day after Cape Coral family purchased it

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — It was a $1,000 investment plus vet bills that a Cape Coral family said turned into a nightmare within hours. “My son has been wanting a puppy for a while. Sort of like a companion or a friend. He’s 10 years old, so it’s one of those things you want to do as a parent. Christmas time seemed like the perfect moment to do it,” said Damon Saxton.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Where do we grow from here: Southwest Florida’s rising rent

The cost of living skyrocketed this year as Southwest Florida continued to grow and as it works to rebuild after Hurricane Ian. As we prepare to close out 2022, WINK News decided to take a look back at the past year’s crazy rent prices and revisit a series we did seven years ago called: “Where do we grow from here.”
NAPLES, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Two men caught street racing in East Naples

EAST NAPLES, Fla. — Two drivers were caught street racing on Tamiami Trail East and Peters Avenue in East Naples Thursday night. While a Collier County deputy was patrolling the area, a black Ford pickup and a black Challenger sped passed him. The Ford pickup placed itself on the left side of the Challenger, and both vehicles began accelerating in an attempt to outdistance each other, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.
NAPLES, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

Barefoot Beach to remain closed until 2024

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The last beach to remain closed in Collier County will not open until at least early 2024, according to the Collier County government. Barefoot Beach was destroyed by Hurricane Ian. The Parks & Recreation Department provided the following information to ABC7:. Our crews are working...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Red tide status in Sarasota, Manatee counties

The map below lists current data on the presence of Karenia brevis, the organism that creates algae blooms known as red tide, at beaches across Sarasota and Manatee counties. Click the top left button in the map below to view the sidebar or to go to a specific location. Each data point lists the date the status was last updated. View the map in a separate tab here.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL

