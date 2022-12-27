Read full article on original website
fox13news.com
Hundreds of boats damaged by Hurricane Ian up for auction at Florida salvage yard
CAPE CORAL, Fla. - Along with homes and businesses, Hurricane Ian also damaged countless number of boats. Now, hundreds of them are going on sale. According to WINK News, it will take place at Cooper Capital Specialty Salvage along Burnt Shore Road in Charlotte County. Hundreds are up for auction.
WPTV
Florida firefighters remove snake from motorist's truck engine compartment
FORT MYERS, Fla. — We've all heard of snakes on a plane. Well, some Florida firefighters in Fort Myers found a snake in a truck. On Thursday morning, the Fort Myers Fire Department said in a Facebook post that firefighters were returning to the fire station when a motorist flagged them down.
It's been 3 months since Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida
MIAMI - It's been three months and the destruction from Hurricane Ian is still present in Southwest Florida.Families are still displaced and the cleanup in Fort Myers Beach is far from over. Marina owner Captain Bob Leisure said getting things back to normal feels like an impossible feat. "The hardest thing now is getting people to work. There's no help and I got to be honest, the insurance companies have been very lackadaisical, they are not bringing any insurance money in, they fight you," he said. He added that the cleanup effort has slowed down significantly and it will take years for the city to fully recover.
Florida witness describes three silent arrowhead-shaped objects
Looking through binoculars.Photo byRyan MagsinoonUnsplash. A Florida witness at Naples reported watching three silent, arrowhead-shaped objects at about 11:40 p.m. on October 21, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
One year since tiger mauling at Naples Zoo
The incident prompted the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to change policies around reporting animal attacks.
Couple spots Florida Panther roaming around Lehigh Acres backyard
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — It’s rare to see a Florida Panther since they are extremely endangered. But we may be able to see more of them soon. Sean Burlarley and his fiancé see all types of wildlife in their backyard off of State Road 82 in Lehigh Acres.
Naples residents never got their luggage for their family Christmas in Hawaii
The Wilson family has been going on family vacations during Christmas for years, but this year with no luggage for the whole trip they missed out on family time and presents
Puppy dies one day after Cape Coral family purchased it
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — It was a $1,000 investment plus vet bills that a Cape Coral family said turned into a nightmare within hours. “My son has been wanting a puppy for a while. Sort of like a companion or a friend. He’s 10 years old, so it’s one of those things you want to do as a parent. Christmas time seemed like the perfect moment to do it,” said Damon Saxton.
Vacant shopping centers could be key to solving Florida's housing problems
In June of 2020, the state enacted a new law that streamlined the complicated process of rezoning commercial and industrial space into residential.
WINKNEWS.com
Where do we grow from here: Southwest Florida’s rising rent
The cost of living skyrocketed this year as Southwest Florida continued to grow and as it works to rebuild after Hurricane Ian. As we prepare to close out 2022, WINK News decided to take a look back at the past year’s crazy rent prices and revisit a series we did seven years ago called: “Where do we grow from here.”
Two men caught street racing in East Naples
EAST NAPLES, Fla. — Two drivers were caught street racing on Tamiami Trail East and Peters Avenue in East Naples Thursday night. While a Collier County deputy was patrolling the area, a black Ford pickup and a black Challenger sped passed him. The Ford pickup placed itself on the left side of the Challenger, and both vehicles began accelerating in an attempt to outdistance each other, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.
fox13news.com
Hurricane Ian leaves behind financial nightmare for Sarasota County snowbird
VENICE, Fla. - Months have passed since Hurricane Ian hit the state of Florida, problems keep piling up for residents in severely impacted areas. Though local, state, and federal resources have been sent to help, the aftermath left a financial nightmare for many – including snowbirds. Janet Beardsley, 83,...
floridaweekly.com
New ownership at Bonita Springs RV park sparks eviction concerns
Many have called the Gulf Coast Camping Resort in Bonita Springs a seasonal or full-time home for years. But that is rapidly changing. Rents shot up dramatically after a new owner came in and within a day or so of paying the higher rents, the residents were told to get out.
Barefoot Beach to remain closed until 2024
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The last beach to remain closed in Collier County will not open until at least early 2024, according to the Collier County government. Barefoot Beach was destroyed by Hurricane Ian. The Parks & Recreation Department provided the following information to ABC7:. Our crews are working...
City of Fort Myers removes Hurricane Ian memorial from Centennial Park
The memorial honoring Hurricane Ian victims has been removed from downtown Fort Myers. The city plans for a permanent way to honor the lives lost.
Longboat Observer
Red tide status in Sarasota, Manatee counties
The map below lists current data on the presence of Karenia brevis, the organism that creates algae blooms known as red tide, at beaches across Sarasota and Manatee counties. Click the top left button in the map below to view the sidebar or to go to a specific location. Each data point lists the date the status was last updated. View the map in a separate tab here.
Diver finds Bokeelia Fishing Pier gate underwater
The Bokeelia Fishing Pier gate has been found underwater by a local diver and is getting ready for restoration
Englewood man fighting for his life after living in home filled with black mold
An Englewood man is fighting for his life after living in a house filled with black mold. Hurricane Ian sent inches of water into Christian Childers’ home. Neither his landlord nor FEMA would help get it cleaned up. Childers had an asthma attack on Christmas Eve, sending him into cardiac arrest.
Naples burglar defies deputies during toilet standoff
GOLDEN GATE, Fla. — It was a “battle on the bowl” as Collier County deputies did what they needed to pry a burglar off the toilet of a house he had forced himself into. Deputies arrived on the scene of a Golden Gate home after reports of a suspicious person had broken in.
Cement truck hits power pole in North Fort Myers
Deputies responded to the intersection of N Cleveland Avenue & Hancock Bridge Parkway due to a cement truck that crashed into a power pole.
