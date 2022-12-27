ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Miami Beach, FL

Broward Sheriff's Office Investigating Alleged Rough Arrest in Weston

Broward Sheriff's Office investigators are looking into claims of an alleged rough arrest that took place last week. According to an arrest report, deputies were called to the Bonaventure Town Center Club on December 22 after claims of a group smoking marijuana at the building. Deputies spoke with the club's...
WESTON, FL
Neighbors Concerned After Shots Fired at Hollywood Rental Home

It's another calamity at a short term vacation rental home: a doorbell camera capturing the sound of more than 20 bullets fired at a residential home in Hollywood this past weekend, leaving nobody injured. Bullet holes in the house and in the vehicles parked outside have neighbors fed up. It's...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
These New Florida Laws Will Take Effect Jan. 1

New Year. New Florida Laws. After the iconic orange drops in downtown Miami on Sunday to usher in 2023, a handful of new laws will go into effect on January 1st. The new laws range from state toll road credits to screenings for newborn babies and apartment rental safety. Here’s...
FLORIDA STATE

