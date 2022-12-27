Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Controversial Drag Queen Show in Florida InvestigatedJavier ManjarresFlorida State
DeSantis Sparks Outrage with Probe into Florida Drag ShowToni KorazaFlorida State
Top Miami Pizza Places - Pizza Paradise: Miami EditionKiki AlbaMiami, FL
The Miami Dolphins Must Consider These Starting Quarterbacks, Big Changes for 2023Anthony DiMoroMiami, FL
Operation Community ShieldAndy Monroe
Related
NBC Miami
‘We Can't Allow This to Go On Any Further': Teen Shot in Head at Park in Deerfield Beach
The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at a park in Deerfield Beach that left one teen injured Wednesday evening. According to BSO, the juvenile sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound to the head. The teen was transported from the scene at 445 Southwest 2nd Street to Broward Health North,...
NBC Miami
Daycare Worker Arrested For Allegedly Slapping Toddler at Brickell Preschool
A daycare worker at a Brickell preschool was arrested Tuesday after allegedly slapping a toddler at the school last week. Odeity Perez-Barrios, 48, was charged with one count of child abuse for the incident on Dec.19 at the Brickell Heights Preschool, located at 25 Southwest 9th Street. According to an...
NBC Miami
Child Caught on Camera Wrecking Christmas Decorations Outside Hialeah Business
Surveillance video caught on camera captured someone destroying Christmas decorations outside a Hialeah business, but it is the vandal's age that is raising questions. “I never imagined that a child would go off like that“ said Irma Arteaga, Director of Rossie Nail Tech School in Hialeah. Arteaga told NBC...
NBC Miami
Broward Sheriff's Office Investigating Alleged Rough Arrest in Weston
Broward Sheriff's Office investigators are looking into claims of an alleged rough arrest that took place last week. According to an arrest report, deputies were called to the Bonaventure Town Center Club on December 22 after claims of a group smoking marijuana at the building. Deputies spoke with the club's...
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade Man to Be Fined After Dying Dog to Look Like ‘Pikachu' Character
A Miami-Dade man will be fined after the dog he dyed yellow to look like a Pikachu caught attention nationwide at Monday's Miami Heat game. Erik Torres, the owner of World Famous Puppies in Doral, was at the game with his dog when the two were put on a broadcast from Ballys Sports North during the game between the Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves.
NBC Miami
Neighbors Concerned After Shots Fired at Hollywood Rental Home
It's another calamity at a short term vacation rental home: a doorbell camera capturing the sound of more than 20 bullets fired at a residential home in Hollywood this past weekend, leaving nobody injured. Bullet holes in the house and in the vehicles parked outside have neighbors fed up. It's...
NBC Miami
Woman Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 595 in Broward: FHP
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday night along a major roadway in Broward County that left one woman dead. FHP investigators said the crash took place just after 7 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 595 just east of Flamingo Road. According to an incident...
NBC Miami
Tragedy in the Everglades: Remembering the Crash of Eastern Airlines Flight 401, 50 Years Later
One of the worst air disasters in South Florida history happened exactly 50 years ago Thursday, when Eastern Airlines Flight 401 slammed into the Florida Everglades, killing more than 100 people and leading to the implementation of several aviation safety measures. The flight had left JFK Airport in New York...
NBC Miami
These New Florida Laws Will Take Effect Jan. 1
New Year. New Florida Laws. After the iconic orange drops in downtown Miami on Sunday to usher in 2023, a handful of new laws will go into effect on January 1st. The new laws range from state toll road credits to screenings for newborn babies and apartment rental safety. Here’s...
Comments / 0