Thorsby, AL

Clanton Advertiser

Most read stories of 2022 announced

Each year has stories that capture the attention of the community and have an expanded reach and impact. In 2022, a fantastic catch led to the most read article at clantonadvertiser.com, while crime, education, features and economic update stories rounded out the top 10. Here is the list of the...
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Clanton Fire Department

These incidents are from Dec. 22-26. Motor Vehicle Accident: Wyatt Road and Pinedale Road. Motor Vehicle Accident: 800 Block Lake Mitchell Road.
CLANTON, AL
CBS 42

1 killed, 1 injured in Tuscaloosa crash

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — One person was killed and another was injured in a Tuscaloosa crash early Friday morning. According to Tuscaloosa Police, around 4:00 am an officer tried to stop a vehicle that ran a stop sign at 13th Street East and 15th Avenue, but the driver continued toward Jack Warner Parkway. The officer […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Many Talladega residents without water, needing answers

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Many Talladega residents are without water, some for several days now. Residents are asking the city for answers. So far, the city is saying additional information will be posted tonight. Many of the residents I spoke with today say it started on Christmas day. Heather Crumley...
TALLADEGA, AL
wbrc.com

2 men, teen arrested in string of home invasion burglaries, robberies

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Bessemer Police Department has arrested three individuals in connection to a string of home invasion style burglaries and robberies. According to police, on Dec. 27, officers responded to three calls that suspects were forcing their way into occupied homes and looking for anything valuable. While...
BESSEMER, AL
CBS 42

Moody man arrested in deadly downtown Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect has been arrested after turning himself in to police Thursday for a deadly shooting that occurred in downtown Birmingham last week. According to Birmingham Police, Quinton Little, 25, was charged with murder for the death of De’Anthony Samuels. Samuels was shot and killed on Dec. 19 in the 2300 block of […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama woman killed when her car strikes light pole

An Alabama woman was killed early Thursday morning after her car struck a light pole, state troopers said. Shatavia S. Sharpe, 24, of Selma, Alabama, was killed in the single-vehicle accident on U.S. 80 in Selma. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that Sharpe was fatally injured when the 2012 Honda...
SELMA, AL
alreporter.com

Elmore, Staton and Draper prison complex temporarily shut off water

Staton Correctional Facility and Draper Correctional Facility near Elmore, Alabama. GOOGLE EARTH. The Alabama Department of Correction on Wednesday confirmed that due to “several water leaks” occurring at the Elmore, Staton, and Draper Correctional Facility complex in Elmore County, water had been temporarily turned off for repairs, according to a statement from the department.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

2 men, teen arrested in connection to Bessemer robbery

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bessemer Police Department has arrested three people in connection to a home invasion that occurred Tuesday. Devontae Thomas, 30, was charged with two counts of first-degree burglary and two counts of first-degree robbery. Vada Floyd, 33, was also charged with two counts of first-degree burglary and two counts of first-degree […]
BESSEMER, AL
WSFA

Funeral route announced for Sheriff Joe Sedinger

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The funeral procession route has been announced for the late Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger, who died on Monday. The funeral procession will start at Centerpoint Fellowship Church and end at Rawlinson Cemetery. It will pass the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office and Courthouse one last time, where Sheriff Sedinger spent almost 30 years of his career in public service.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

107-year-old Birmingham based business closes last store

Ensley Fairfield Mattress closes its last store. It is one the oldest businesses in the Birmingham area that dates back almost 108 years. Jillian Holtzclaw Barnett's great grandparents opened the business and it's been in the family ever since. She said customers continue to tell them decades old stories of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

Selma woman killed in early morning crash

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - An early morning crash has claimed the life of a Selma woman, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Troopers said Shatavia S. Sharpe, 24, was killed when the 2012 Honda Accord she was driving left the roadway and struck a light pole. Authorities said Sharpe was not using a seatbelt at the time of the wreck.
SELMA, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Ensuring Christmas cheer

The Jemison Maintenance Department employees work to repair a busted pipe on Christmas Eve when temperatures dipped to 17. (STEVE LANGSTON | CONTRIBUTED)
JEMISON, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham homicides reach record high in decades

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The city of Birmingham seeks relief from gun violence after experiencing a record-breaking number of homicides this year. Local law enforcement says the numbers they’ve seen are extremely alarming. Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond says we’ve seen over 144 homicides in total this year — 134 criminal and 10 justifiable. He says […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
alabamanews.net

Murder & Kidnapping Under Investigation in Elmore County

Investigators in Elmore County are working to unravel an unusual case. What appeared to be a set-up for a fight, turned into a murder and kidnapping. One person is dead and two others are facing charges. Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin says it started when Lea Lewis and her boyfriend...
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
catingtonpost.com

Alabama Women, 85 and 60, Arrested, Sent to Jail for Feeding Stray Cats

A pair of Alabama women, Beverly Roberts, 85, and her friend, Mary Alston, 60, were arrested in Wetumpka, Alabama in June and hauled off to jail when police spotted them sitting inside their cars and suspected they were feeding stray cats. The cat loving seniors were arrested in June after...
WETUMPKA, AL
wbrc.com

City leaders point out trend in Birmingham homicide cases

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City leaders said there is a common thread in many of the homicides throughout the city, in that the suspect and victim usually know each other. So far there have been 134 homicides in Birmingham, with 10 being ruled justifiable. Mayor Randall Woodfin took to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

Montgomery Fire Rescue involved in an accident near Taylor Road.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery Fire Rescue medic truck was involved in a two-vehicle accident this morning near Taylor Road. Around 8:50 a.m. Montgomery Police and additional Fire Medics responded to a call regarding a two-vehicle crash on I-85 northbound near Taylor Road. According to MPD, the driver of...
MONTGOMERY, AL

